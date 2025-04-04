No Deal In Sight As PGA Tour Reportedly Rejects $1.5 billion Saudi PIF Offer Due To LIV Golf Demands
The PGA Tour has reportedly turned down a $1.5bn investment from the Saudi PIF due to demands being made over LIV Golf's future and Yasir Al-Rumayyan being installed as a top executive
There doesn't seem to be any end in sight in the continued split in golf, with the PGA Tour now reportedly rejecting the conditions the Saudi PIF attatched to a $1.5 billion investment offer.
The Guardian's Ewan Murray has the scoop that the $1.5bn investment would come with two conditions - assurances that LIV Golf would remain as it is and that Yasir Al-Rumayyan would become co-chairman of the new PGA Tour Enterprises company.
Both of those conditions were reportedly rejected by Jay Monahan and the PGA Tour - leaving the sport still as divided as ever as we approach The Masters and the start of the Major season in golf.
Although reunification and the best players in the world competing more often is still being spoken about as the major aim for both sides, it seems there are still huge sticking points.
PGA Tour Enterprises was the new commercial venture set up almost two years ago when Monahan and Al-Rumayyan shook hands on a propsed deal, but we're still waiting for any signs of fleshing out that framework agreement.
A $1.5bn investment from Strategic Sports Group has led to the PGA Tour not feeling any urgency to do a deal, and both sides feel an agreement is more of a want than a necessity.
The mechanism for players returning from LIV Golf to play on the PGA Tour is a huge sticking point for players remaining on the tour, but it seems the future of LIV Golf and executive appointments are also causing a stalemate.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Monahan has hinted at the PGA Tour absorbing LIV Golf in some way, but it seems Al-Rumayyan wants the 14-event team tour to remain in that current state - which would obviously cause problems in scheduling for all the top players to play more often.
Players like Jordan Spieth have spoken about not needing a deal, while Rory McIlroy has hinted at a stubborness on the PIF side with his "takes two to tango" comments.
And new LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil has said that also from his side of things a deal would be nice but it not a must - and he would only want to see it under certain conditions.
Those presumably would include LIV Golf remaining as it is and moving forward - not being reduced somewhat or absorbed by the PGA Tour.
“If the deal can help grow the game of golf I’ll jump in with two feet,” said O’Neil ahead of LIV Golf Miami. “Do we have to do a deal? No. It would be nice to do a deal, so long as we’re all focused on the same things.
“So do we have to do a deal or need a deal, whatever word you use, leave that to somebody smarter than me. I will say I love what we’re doing, I love our prospects. I love the growth in three months. I know what’s coming in the next three months. And I love where we are.”
The upshot is that both sides seemingly desire a deal, but neither is willing to budge from their position or water down their standing - so the impasse seems set to continue.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Defending Champion Lottie Woad In Prime Position For ANWA Title Defence As Several Big Names Miss The Cut
Heading into the final round at Augusta National Golf Club, England's Lottie Woad co-leads the field 12 months on from her dramatic comeback victory
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Max Homa Splits With Caddie Joe Greiner
Homa and his long-time caddie Joe Greiner have parted ways after six PGA Tour victories together
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Max Homa Splits With Caddie Joe Greiner
Homa and his long-time caddie Joe Greiner have parted ways after six PGA Tour victories together
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Sergio Garcia 'Super Proud' To Reach Major Milestone In The Masters
Sergio Garcia says he's "super proud" to be joining an exclusive club at The Masters as it'll be his 100th appearance in a Major championship
By Paul Higham Published
-
LIV Golf Masters Form Guide - How Well Have The 12 Men In The Field Been Playing Ahead Of Augusta?
Some doubts have been cast on how well the 12 LIV Golf players in the Masters field have been performing ahead of Augusta National, so let's take a look at their form
By Paul Higham Published
-
'I Think We All Hoped It Would Have Been A Little Further Long, And That's No Secret' - Brooks Koepka's Echoes Recent Tough Love Towards LIV Golf
The five-time Major champion said progress is being made with the PIF-backed circuit after stating it was "quite far behind" its rivals on The Joe Pomp Show
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
PGA Tour Pro Confirms Which Tournaments Will Feature Rangefinders
Michael Kim has confirmed that rangefinders will be in use for the PGA Tour events between The Masters and PGA Championship, with the aim to help the pace of play
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'He’s Over There And We Only See Him Four Or Five Times A Year, And It’s Disappointing For All Of Us' - Curtis Strange Claims Joaquin Niemann 'Needs' To Be On The PGA Tour
Niemann has started 2025 in phenomenal fashion thanks to two victories on the LIV Golf League in three starts. However, Strange believes he should be back on the PGA Tour
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Alejandro Tosti Fires Back After Slow Play Accusation At Houston Open
Tosti has responded to claims that he was deliberately playing slowly to put off playing partner, Min Woo Lee, during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open
By Matt Cradock Published
-
PGA Tour Pro Wraps Up Masters Spot In Incredibly Tight Affair
Michael Kim edged out Ben Griffin to qualify for The Masters via his world ranking following a tense battle between the pair in the Houston Open
By Mike Hall Published