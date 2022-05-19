LIV Golf Chief Commercial Officer Resigns
Sean Bratches has left the organisation according to the Sports Business Journal
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
LIV Golf's Chief Commercial Officer Sean Bratches has resigned from the organisation according to the Sports Business Journal, with his departure coming just eight days after Greg Norman's controversial comment on the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Norman said "we all make mistakes" on the subject of Khashoggi, prompting backlash from human rights organisation Amnesty International, which called Norman's words “wrong and seriously misguided."
LIV responded to the remarks with a statement to Golf Monthly reading: “The killing of Jamal Khashoggi was reprehensible. Everyone agrees about that, including Greg and he has said as such previously on many occasions. Greg also knows that golf is a force for good around the world and can help make inroads toward positive change. That is why he is so excited about LIV and that was the point he was making.”
There was then a report that Norman may have been on his way out of LIV Golf, although there has been no confirmation of that.
Sean Bratches was at the media day at the Centurion alongside Norman and other LIV Golf executives last Wednesday but now leaves the start-up ahead of its first tournament in three weeks' time.
He had been at LIV Golf for six months, arriving following three decades at ESPN and then a four year spell at F1, and in that time he set up a strategy on sponsorships and media rights. He also is said to have hired legendary broadcaster David Hill to take charge of production.
Bratches was "considered the most respected business executive in the organization" according to the Sports Business Journal.
The LIV Golf invitational Series gets underway next month with its first $25m event at the Centurion Club in England before six more tournaments in the US, Thailand and Saudi Arabia, culminating in the eighth and final tournament - the $50m Team Championship - at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as three Open Championships including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 4-6. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Honma TR20B
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Best Hybrid Golf Clubs For Seniors 2022
In this guide we review the best hybrid golf clubs for seniors, helping you to find the right model for your game
By Dan Parker • Published
-
Best Hybrid Golf Clubs For High Handicappers 2022
Do you struggle with your long irons? We take a closer look at the best hybrid golf clubs for high handicappers.
By Dan Parker • Published