Report: Carlos Ortiz Signs With LIV Golf

Carlos Ortiz is set to join countryman Abraham Ancer and join LIV Golf according to reports.

It would mean that the Saudi-backed Series would feature Mexico's two best male golfers as LIV look to continue its growth in Latin America. “Abraham’s global reach and star power in Mexico and Latin America makes him a great fit for LIV Golf, which is committed to growing the sport on a global scale, particularly in new and emerging markets," Greg Norman said after announcing the signing of Ancer.

Ortiz is set to join Ancer according to reports and confirmed by Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig. The Mexican currently ranks 119th in the world and won his maiden PGA Tour title at the 2020 Houston Open.

LIV has also reportedly signed Matthew Wolff and World No.2 amateur Eugenio Chacarra, with the three set to join the field for next week's Portland event, the second on the LIV Series' schedule.

The second event will feature a much stronger field than the Centurion Club opener, with the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Abraham Ancer and Pat Perez added.

The losses of Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz will be big blows to the PGA Tour, which will likely be hosting its second Mexican Open next year and would do so without the country's two best players. The pair will also now be ineligible for the Presidents Cup, which is run by the Tour.