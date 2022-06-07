Dustin Johnson Quits PGA Tour For LIV Golf Invitational Series

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Centurion Club, Dustin Johnson has announced his formal resignation from the PGA Tour.

"It’s hard to speak on what the consequence will be but for right now, I resign my membership from the Tour. I’m going to play here (LIV Golf Invitational Series), for now. I cant answer for the Majors but hopefully they will allow us to play. Obviously I’m exempt for the Majors and I plan on playing them until I hear otherwise."

The American addressed the ongoing threat that allegiance with the Saudi-backed Series jeopardises future involvement in the Ryder Cup. "Hopefully, all things are subject to change," he said. "I agree with what Graeme (McDowell) said and hopefully at some point it will change and hopefully we'll be able to participate."

The former World No.1 added, "If it doesn’t, it was another thing that I’ve really had to think long and hard about and ultimately I've decided to come do this and like I said, I’m excited about it. Obviously, the Ryder Cup is unbelievable and something that's definitely meant a lot to me and something I'm proud to say that I've played and represented my country. Hopefully I’ll get a chance to do that again but I don’t make the rules." The 37-year-old insisted his decision is "what's best for me and my family."

The two-time Major champion was a surprise inclusion in the field after he previously sided with the PGA Tour in February. In a statement, the American said: "Over the past several months, there has been a great deal of speculation about an alternative tour; much of which seems to have included me and my future in professional golf. I feel it is now time to put such speculation to rest. I am fully committed to the PGA Tour."

Johnson's shock resignation follows that of Kevin Na, Sergio Garcia and the South African trio of Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace.

Since the inception of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, the PGA Tour has remained consistent in its stance. They have persistently informed players that they will face sanction (either a suspension of lifetime ban) should they take part. Several players submitted formal requests for release to take part in the LIV Series curtain raiser however, these submissions were denied.

The memo sent to players stated that granting release would "significantly and unreasonably harm the PGA Tour and Tour sponsors" before affirming that "your participation in the event is not authorised under the Regulations."

Johnson's resignation takes the known total to six PGA Tour players who, as a direct result, will no longer be subject to sanction from the Tour. It does however, cast a doubt in their future involvement in Major championships and the Ryder Cup / Presidents Cup.