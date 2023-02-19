Report: Brendan Steele & Danny Lee Set To Join LIV Golf

The PGA Tour are set to lose two more of their stars to LIV Golf as USA’s Brendan Steele and New Zealand’s Danny Lee will reportedly join DP World Tour stalwart, Thomas Pieters, on his move to the rebel tour according to ESPN.

39-year-old Steele, would join LIV after winning on the PGA Tour three times – Once in 2011 at the Valero Texas Open alongside a win in 2016 at the Safeway Open which he successfully defended by winning his third PGA Tour title there in 2017.

Currently ranked 122nd in the world, Steele has earned $20,223,613 in 297 starts on the PGA Tour, nine of those starts have been this season where his best finish came at the CJ Cup and saw him finish T18.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lee joins LIV with just one victory in his name on the PGA Tour, having won the Greenbrier Classic in 2015 after emerging victorious from a four-man play-off. After 303 starts on the PGA Tour, the 32-year-old earned more than $15million in his stint with his most recent start being at this week's Genesis Invitational where he missed the cut.

LIV Golf is expected to announce the trio’s signings on Monday when four more team rosters will be unveiled after they recently confirmed Mito Pereira and Sebastian Munoz as the newest additions and they will help form the new Torque GC team alongside Chile’s Joaquin Niemann and Spain’s David Puig.

The new teams have caused a re-shuffle amongst the circuit with several players changing teams. Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC have replaced Peter Uilhein with Matthew Wolff who will join Jason Kokrak, Koepka himself and his brother, Chase.

Uilhein has now joined Dustin Johnson and his team at 4 Aces after replacing Talor Gooch. Johnson and Uilhein will form a line-up with Patrick Reed and Pat Perez where the all-American team will be hoping to find as much success as last season where they won the LIV Golf Team Championship.