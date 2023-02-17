LIV Golf League Delays Roster Reveals Of Final Four Teams Until Monday

The LIV Golf League has delayed the announcement of the four remaining teams for the new season until next week, with talk that Tiger Woods’ PGA Tour return forced their hand.

With eight teams already named, the final four announcement had been scheduled for Friday, but they’ve now been pushed back until Monday - just four days before the new season begins on 24 February in Mexico.

They include Phil Mickelson’s new-look Hy Flyers side, with Bernd Wiesberger and Matthew Wolff leaving from last year’s set-up and joining other LIV Golf League teams named this week.

Austrian Wiesberger was named on Martin Kaymer's Cleeks GC, where he replaced Laurie Canter, while Wolff replaced Peter Uihlein by joining Brooks Koepka's Smash GC.

8️⃣ down, 4️⃣ to go @HYFlyers_GC @IronHeadsGC_ @RangeGoatsGC @stingergc_ close out the reveals on Monday 👏#LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/58rU6Uv8wcFebruary 16, 2023 See more

Cameron Tringale was the fourth member of Mickelson’s team at the end of the inaugural LIV Golf season and the only one left who could remain with the Hy Flyers.

The other three teams still to be named are Bubba Watson’s new side the Range GOATS, Kevin Na’s Iron Heads and Stinger GC captained by former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen.

Woods has somewhat stolen the thunder from LIV Golf though with Tiger's return to PGA Tour action at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera grabbing all of the golfing headlines.

Coupled with the release of the Netflix docuseries Full Swing, and there are not too many column inches in the golfing world left for LIV Golf to announce their new teams and new signings – all of which could have led to the delay.

A delay could also be because of technicalities with making new signings, new signings such as PGA Tour rookie and two-time winner on the DP World Tour Dean Burmester, with the South African set to join compatriot Oosthuizen according to The Times.

If confirmed, Burmester would be at least the third new signing for LIV in 2023 after South Americans Mito Pereira and Sebastian Munoz were unveiled as part of Joaquin Niemann's Torque GC team, while Journalist Matias Miguel Torge has also reported that Danny Lee could be joining LIV.

LIV GOLF TEAMS ANNOUNCED SO FAR...

Torque

4 Aces

Majesticks

Crushers

Cleeks

Fireballs

Ripper

Smash