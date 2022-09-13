LIV Golf Signs Spanish Arizona State Star David Puig
Puig has opted to turn pro and join LIV Golf before his senior year at Arizona State
LIV Golf has signed David Puig, with the Spaniard now turning professional to fully join up with the series.
Puig studied at Arizona State University but joins LIV Golf on a long term deal according to a tweet from Greg Norman.
"LIV family is a bond, growing and forever strong and giving an additional pathway for the next gen," Greg Norman said, calling Puig a "great long term addition."
Puig has featured in two of the four events in the LIV Golf Invitational Series so far this year as an amateur, playing on Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC team in London and Martin Kaymer's Cleeks GC in New Jersey, and he's set to play on Joaquin Niemann's Torque GC in the upcoming Chicago event. The 20-year-old finished 40th in London and 42nd in New Jersey.
He turns pro ranked 9th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking after victory at the Collegiate Southwestern Invitational earlier this year, where a final round 65 helped him win by two. His last amateur event was a 4th place at the Eisenhower Trophy, also known as the World Amateur Team Championships.
“Although it has probably been the hardest decision that I’ve ever made, I’ve decided to turn professional this week,” Puig said in a statement. “However, I’m still an ASU student and plan to graduate in the next year. My base will be in Tempe, hopefully forever. What a great place to live and become a champion golfer.
"I've been lucky enough to represent Spain on many occasions and it's been a real honor. Today is a day where even though I stop being an amateur and change to a professional player, the love and respect I have for this federation will never change."
