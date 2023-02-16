Is Brooks Koepka Having 'Buyer's Remorse' Over Joining LIV Golf?

Is Brooks Koepka having 'buyer's remorse' after joining LIV Golf? That's what well-connected journalist and author Alan Shipnuck is hearing.

Shipnuck also said the American "has to feel like he’s on the outside looking in" amid the huge prize money increases currently seen on the PGA Tour.

The four-time Major winner and former World No.1 revealed on the new Netflix Full Swing docuseries that the WM Phoenix Open is his favorite event, but he's now suspended by the PGA Tour and missed it last week on his way to a missed cut in Oman on the Asian Tour.

The newly-elevated Phoenix Open is one of many PGA Tour events this year that has seen its purse rise to $20m and the first place check of $3.6m, including this week's Genesis Invitational, as the Tour continues to open its purse strings to fight off the threat of LIV.

"I’m hearing a lot of rumblings that Brooks Koepka has buyer’s remorse," Alan Shipnuck said in his latest Ask Alan article (opens in new tab), where he answers questions from golf fans.

"The guy has one of the biggest egos in golf, and as the PGA Tour creates ever-increasing buzz with its elevated events and even the state-sanctioned TGL, Koepka has to feel like he’s on the outside looking in."

Whether that's true or not remains to be seen, but the son of LIV CEO Greg Norman, Greg Norman Jr, quickly banished the claims on Twitter, simply replying with: "No. Bs."

Koepka signed with LIV after last year's US Open for a fee reported to be around $100m. He joined his brother Chase in the Saudi-backed series and captains the Smash GC team, which was confirmed to be made up of younger brother Chase, Jason Kokrak and Matthew Wolff for the 2023 LIV Golf League that starts next week.

He currently ranks 78th in the world and will not be part of this year's Ryder Cup due to his PGA Tour suspension. He has exemptions into the Masters and Open Championship through 2024, the PGA Championship for life and the US Open until 2028.