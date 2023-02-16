Is Brooks Koepka Having 'Buyer's Remorse' Over Joining LIV Golf?
Alan Shipnuck claims he's hearing Koepka has 'buyer's remorse', although Greg Norman Jr calls those claims "Bs"
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Is Brooks Koepka having 'buyer's remorse' after joining LIV Golf? That's what well-connected journalist and author Alan Shipnuck is hearing.
Shipnuck also said the American "has to feel like he’s on the outside looking in" amid the huge prize money increases currently seen on the PGA Tour.
The four-time Major winner and former World No.1 revealed on the new Netflix Full Swing docuseries that the WM Phoenix Open is his favorite event, but he's now suspended by the PGA Tour and missed it last week on his way to a missed cut in Oman on the Asian Tour.
The newly-elevated Phoenix Open is one of many PGA Tour events this year that has seen its purse rise to $20m and the first place check of $3.6m, including this week's Genesis Invitational, as the Tour continues to open its purse strings to fight off the threat of LIV.
"I’m hearing a lot of rumblings that Brooks Koepka has buyer’s remorse," Alan Shipnuck said in his latest Ask Alan article (opens in new tab), where he answers questions from golf fans.
"The guy has one of the biggest egos in golf, and as the PGA Tour creates ever-increasing buzz with its elevated events and even the state-sanctioned TGL, Koepka has to feel like he’s on the outside looking in."
Whether that's true or not remains to be seen, but the son of LIV CEO Greg Norman, Greg Norman Jr, quickly banished the claims on Twitter, simply replying with: "No. Bs."
No. Bs.February 16, 2023
Koepka signed with LIV after last year's US Open for a fee reported to be around $100m. He joined his brother Chase in the Saudi-backed series and captains the Smash GC team, which was confirmed to be made up of younger brother Chase, Jason Kokrak and Matthew Wolff for the 2023 LIV Golf League that starts next week.
He currently ranks 78th in the world and will not be part of this year's Ryder Cup due to his PGA Tour suspension. He has exemptions into the Masters and Open Championship through 2024, the PGA Championship for life and the US Open until 2028.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-6. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
The Genesis Invitational 2023 Live Stream - how to watch Tiger Woods back in action
Make sure you miss none of the action from Riviera and one of the best tournaments of the year.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Thailand Classic 2023 Live Stream
Featuring a very unique golf course, here are all the details on how you can stream the tournament from Thailand.
By Sam Tremlett • Published