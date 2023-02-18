Report: DP World Tour Pro Thomas Pieters Joins LIV Golf

The World No.34 will reportedly be unveiled by the Greg Norman-fronted League on Monday

Thomas Pieters takes a shot at the 2022 Dubai Desert Classic
Thomas Pieters will reportedly join LIV Golf
Final preparations are being made for the start of the LIV Golf League season, which is just days away. 

Last week, as well as the shuffling of team personnel, including Bernd Wiesberger and Matthew Wolff leaving Phil Mickelson’s Hy Flyers to join Cleeks GC and Smash GC, respectively, Mito Pereira and Carlos Munoz were confirmed as new signings, with PGA Tour rookie Dean Burmester reported to be joining too.

Now, arguably the highest profile close-season signing is set to be announced – World No.34 Thomas Pieters. According to popular Twitter account, Flushing It, the DP World Tour player will be revealed as a LIV Golf player on Monday, where his team will also be confirmed.

The signing would undoubtedly be impressive given the Belgian’s age, at just 31, and pedigree that has seen him claim seven wins on the Tour in as many years. Pieters was also expected to play a big part in September’s Ryder Cup, and appeared for the victorious Continental Europe Hero Cup Team last month - supposedly an indication of captain Luke Donald’s likely team selection.

Given Donald has hinted LIV Golf stars' Ryder Cup days are behind them, it seems unlikely Pieters would appear in the tournament at Marco Simone Golf and Country club if his signing is confirmed.

While the news would be a surprise given the big year Pieters likely had ahead of him, there have been signs of disgruntlement with the PGA Tour, where he will be suspended should he tee it up in LIV Golf’s opening government of the season at El Camaleon Golf Club in Mexico. Earlier in the week, he voiced his disapproval that he missed out on this week Genesis Invitational. Meanwhile, almost a year ago, he opened up about his loneliness during an unhappy spell on the PGA Tour in 2017.

As to his DP World Tour future should his signing be confirmed, that would also be very much in the balance. Earlier this month, an arbitration hearing sat to determine the future of LIV Golf players on the Tour, with a ruling expected in the coming weeks.

