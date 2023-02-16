Wiesberger And Wolff Leave Phil Mickelson's Hy Flyers GC LIV Team
Mickelson is set to unveil a new-look Hy Flyers team on Friday, with Bernd Wiesberger and Matthew Wolff now on different teams
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Phil Mickelson is set to unveil a new-look LIV Golf team on Friday, with Bernd Wiesberger and Matthew Wolff leaving his Hy Flyers quartet.
The Hy Flyers finished the inaugural season with a line-up of Mickelson, Wiesberger, Wolff and Cameron Tringale, but both Wiesberger and Wolff are no longer part of the team.
Wiesberger has joined Martin Kaymer's Cleeks GC, replacing Laurie Canter, while Matthew Wolff has joined Brooks Koepka's Smash GC, replacing Peter Uihlein.
A total of eight teams have been confirmed for the LIV Golf League that starts next week, with Mickelson's Hy Flyers set to be unveiled on Friday along with Kevin Na's Iron Heads, Bubba Watson's Range GOATs and Louis Oosthuizen's Stinger.
Oosthuizen is reportedly adding a new member to the side in the form of two-time DP World Tour winner and PGA Tour rookie Dean Burmester. The South African is said to be joining his countryman's side according to The Times.
If the report is true, Burmester would be at least the third new signing for LIV in 2023 after South Americans Mito Pereira and Sebastian Munoz were unveiled as part of Joaquin Niemann's Torque GC team.
Journalist Matias Miguel Torge has also reported that Danny Lee could be joining LIV.
Don't be surprised if 🇳🇿 Danny Lee appears on @livgolf_league ...February 16, 2023
It's unclear as to whether Mickelson will unveil brand new signings to his team or whether other LIV players from last year will join up. As things stand, the likes of Talor Gooch, Laurie Canter, Scott Vincent, Wade Ormsby and Adrian Otaegui have been replaced on their teams so could fill the vacant spots. We'll find out the full LIV roster on Friday.
LIV Golf Teams announced so far...
Torque
- Joaquin Niemann (c)
- Sebastian Munoz
- Mito Pereira
- David Puig
4 Aces
- Dustin Johnson (c)
- Patrick Reed
- Pat Perez
- Peter Uihlein
Smash
- Brooks Koepka
- Chase Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Matthew Wolff
Majesticks
- Ian Poulter (co-captain)
- Henrik Stenson (co-captain)
- Lee Westwood (co-captain)
- Sam Horsfield
Crushers
- Bryson DeChambeau (c)
- Paul Casey
- Charles Howell III
- Anirban Lahiri
Cleeks
- Martin Kaymer (c)
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Graeme McDowell
- Richard Bland
Fireballs
- Sergio Garcia (c)
- Abraham Ancer
- Carlos Ortiz
- Eugenio Chacarra
Ripper
- Cameron Smith (c)
- Marc Leishman
- Matt Jones
- Jed Morgan
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-6. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Report: LIV Golf Signs PGA Tour Rookie Dean Burmester
The two-time DP World Tour winner is reportedly set to join fellow South African Louis Oosthuizen's Stinger GC team
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
LIV Golf Decision 'Kept Me Awake At Night' - Graeme McDowell
McDowell discussed the difficult decision to join LIV Golf and potentially end his Ryder Cup captaincy chances on the 5 Clubs Podcast
By Elliott Heath • Published