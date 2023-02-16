Wiesberger And Wolff Leave Phil Mickelson's Hy Flyers GC LIV Team

Phil Mickelson is set to unveil a new-look LIV Golf team on Friday, with Bernd Wiesberger and Matthew Wolff leaving his Hy Flyers quartet.

The Hy Flyers finished the inaugural season with a line-up of Mickelson, Wiesberger, Wolff and Cameron Tringale, but both Wiesberger and Wolff are no longer part of the team.

Wiesberger has joined Martin Kaymer's Cleeks GC, replacing Laurie Canter, while Matthew Wolff has joined Brooks Koepka's Smash GC, replacing Peter Uihlein.

A total of eight teams have been confirmed for the LIV Golf League that starts next week, with Mickelson's Hy Flyers set to be unveiled on Friday along with Kevin Na's Iron Heads, Bubba Watson's Range GOATs and Louis Oosthuizen's Stinger.

Oosthuizen is reportedly adding a new member to the side in the form of two-time DP World Tour winner and PGA Tour rookie Dean Burmester. The South African is said to be joining his countryman's side according to The Times.

If the report is true, Burmester would be at least the third new signing for LIV in 2023 after South Americans Mito Pereira and Sebastian Munoz were unveiled as part of Joaquin Niemann's Torque GC team.

Journalist Matias Miguel Torge has also reported that Danny Lee could be joining LIV.

Don't be surprised if 🇳🇿 Danny Lee appears on @livgolf_league ...February 16, 2023 See more

It's unclear as to whether Mickelson will unveil brand new signings to his team or whether other LIV players from last year will join up. As things stand, the likes of Talor Gooch, Laurie Canter, Scott Vincent, Wade Ormsby and Adrian Otaegui have been replaced on their teams so could fill the vacant spots. We'll find out the full LIV roster on Friday.

LIV Golf Teams announced so far...

Torque

Joaquin Niemann (c)

Sebastian Munoz

Mito Pereira

David Puig

4 Aces

Dustin Johnson (c)

Patrick Reed

Pat Perez

Peter Uihlein

Smash

Brooks Koepka

Chase Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Matthew Wolff

Majesticks

Ian Poulter (co-captain)

Henrik Stenson (co-captain)

Lee Westwood (co-captain)

Sam Horsfield

Crushers

Bryson DeChambeau (c)

Paul Casey

Charles Howell III

Anirban Lahiri

Cleeks

Martin Kaymer (c)

Bernd Wiesberger

Graeme McDowell

Richard Bland

Fireballs

Sergio Garcia (c)

Abraham Ancer

Carlos Ortiz

Eugenio Chacarra

Ripper