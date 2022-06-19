Report: Abraham Ancer Joins LIV Golf

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With the US Open providing superb drama and quality, the thought of the LIV Golf Invitational Series has been relatively muted since its debut at the Centurion Club last week.

Yes, in the build-up to the tournament players had been asked multiple questions surrounding the series, with Brooks Koepka blaming the media for putting a 'black cloud' over the tournament. However, it now appears the LIV news has reared its head with it being reported that Abraham Ancer is the next big name to join the Saudi-backed series.

Recently, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez were announced by LIV Golf and now, during the final day of the US Open, ESPN presenter, John Sutcliffe, revealed that Ancer has joined them, with the 31-year-old allegedly set to be announced in the next week or so.

Ancer made history back back in 2021 when, at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, he became the first Mexican to win a WGC event and the fourth Mexican to pick up a PGA Tour title.

It now seems that the 31-year-old, who is ranked 20th in the world, could be making the move to LIV Golf, joining a number of high-profile names. It would also mean that Ancer would be officially suspended by the PGA Tour, with Jay Monahan releasing a strongly worded letter claiming that LIV Golf players are "suspended or otherwise no longer eligible to participate" in PGA Tour events.

This means that the players who have gone with LIV will be removed from the FedEx Cup rankings and will not be eligible for the FedEx Cup or Presidents Cup.

The letter went on to say: "These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons. But they can't demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platforms as you. That expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners."