Brooks Koepka Blames Media For 'Black Cloud' Over US Open

Brooks Koepka is preparing for the third Major of the year at The Country Club this week, but, as has so often been the case this year, the LIV Golf Invitational Series remains one of the hottest topics.

As far as the American is concerned, though, that shouldn’t be the case, and he’s accused the media of making more of the controversial Saudi-backed Series than necessary. The 32-year-old achieved back-to-back wins in the US Open in 2017 and 2018, and he was adamant this week’s tournament is where the focus should stay.

When asked if his decisions to stay on the PGA Tour is a permanent one, he said: “As of last week. That's it. I wasn't playing last week. I'm here. I'm here at the US Open. I'm ready to play US Open, and I think it kind of sucks, too, you are all throwing this black cloud over the US Open. It's one of my favourite events. I don't know why you guys keep doing that. The more legs you give it, the more you keep talking about it.”

While the subject then returned to the matter at hand, it wasn’t too long before the LIV Golf Invitational Series – which his brother, Chase, is signed up to – reared its head again, this time with the focus on whether there is a figure that would persuade him to switch tours.

He said: “I haven't given it that much - I haven't given it that much thought. I don't understand. I'm trying to focus on the US Open, man. I legitimately don't get it. I'm tired of the conversations. I'm tired of all this stuff. Like I said, y'all are throwing a black cloud on the US Open. I think that sucks. I actually do feel bad for them for once because it's a sh**ty situation. We're here to play, and you are talking about an event that happened last week."

The question possibly arose as a result of Justin Thomas’ recent suggestion that “everybody has a price,” but it clearly rankled Koepka. He last won a Major in 2019 - his fourth in just two years. This year, he hasn’t fared so well. He missed the cut at The Masters at Augusta National and finished tied for 55th at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

However, while he attempts to focus on how to win his fifth Major, the LIV Golf Invitational Series is, of course, likely not going away for the foreseeable future. When that was pointed out to him. He simply said: “I know, but you can't drive a car looking in the rearview mirror, can you?"

Koepka’s comments follow Rory McIlroy’s where he said the best days are behind the players taking part in the Greg Norman-fronted Series, and that he’s disappointed in Phil Mickelson’s departure from the PGA Tour to the lucrative rival.

