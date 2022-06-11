Patrick Reed Signs With LIV Golf

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Following the news of Bryson Dechambeau and Pat Perez signing for the PGA Tour, the LIV Golf Series has confirmed that Patrick Reed will be joining their fellow countrymen, with the 31-year-old set to appear at the second event at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland on the 1st - 3rd July.

In a statement from LIV Golf's CEO and Commissioner, Greg Norman said: “The growing roster of LIV Golf players gets even stronger today with a player of Patrick Reed’s caliber. He has a proven track record as one of the most consistent competitors in pro golf and adds yet another big presence at our tournaments.

"He’s a Major champion who has had a significant impact playing international team competitions, and he’ll bring another impressive dynamic to our team-based format at LIV Golf.”

It is yet another notable scalp for the LIV Golf Series, with Reed joining a number of Major winners like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia and DeChambeau, as well as Ryder Cup legends, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter.

Speaking on the broadcast via video message, Reed explained: "I'm super excited. Just the thought of being a part of an evolution and a change in golf for the better for me is unbelievable. I've been watching all weekend and the format and the way that everything is super exciting and I can't wait to be part of it.

"It's refreshing to see Team Golf again. It brings me back to the good old days in college and also back to the Ryder Cups and President Cups, when you're not just playing out there for yourself, but also playing for your team.

Reed's last victory on the PGA Tour came at the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Because of the move by Reed, it now means he will face a suspension from the PGA Tour, with Jay Monahan releasing a strongly worded letter claiming that LIV Golf players are "suspended or otherwise no longer eligible to participate" in PGA Tour events. They will be removed from the FedEx Cup rankings following this week's RBC Canadian Open and will not be eligible for the FedEx Cup or Presidents Cup.

The letter went on to say: "These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons. But they can't demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platforms as you. That expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners."