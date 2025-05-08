'I Knew What I Was Signing Up For' - LIV Golfer Philosophical About Missing Out On PGA Championship Invite
The LIV Golfer is philosophical about missing out on a special invitation to the PGA Championship, despite some impressive form
LIV Golfer Lucas Herbert is refusing to be downhearted about missing out on a PGA Championship invite despite some excellent recent form.
After a relatively subdued start to his LIV Golf career, Herbert finished his maiden season with the League on a high with two ties for sixth, and he has continued that form into 2025.
The Ripper GC player sits fifth in the Individual Standings following three top-10 finishes, including T2 at LIV Golf Mexico City. It’s not just with LIV Golf where Herbert has impressed, either. He placed T8 in March’s International Series Macau on the Asian Tour and held a two-shot lead after an opening round 62 in its latest elevated event, the International Series Japan.
Despite that, the 29-year-old is one of many LIV Golfers whose world ranking has plummeted since joining the League, meaning special invitations are now one of their best hopes of playing in the PGA Championship.
Even though the Australian won’t be playing at Quail Hollow next week, he revealed he didn’t think an appearance was a possibility until this week. Following the opening round at Caledonian Golf Club, he said: “I didn't think I had any chance for the entire year, until I found out there was, I think, meetings or conversations had on Monday to decide the final spots. But they've always been pretty consistent with who they've invited.”
Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, David Puig, Joaquin Niemann, Tom McKibbin and Patrick Reed are the full-time LIV Golfers who were handed places at the Major via a special invitation, but Herbert is philosophical about missing out on the list. “You know, the reality is, I knew what I was signing up for when I came out to LIV,” he admitted.
“Hopefully one day it changes, and there's more of a defined pathway for the guys on LIV who are playing well to be playing in the Majors. I think there's players other than myself, that are playing really well, that are going to be teeing it up at Quail Hollow. So, you know, we would like to see that at some point."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Earlier in the year, both the US Open and The Open introduced such a pathway, albeit with just one place up for grabs in each via placing in the Individual Standings by a certain date. While those moves offer hope to LIV Golfers, neither The Masters nor the PGA Championship has followed suit. Despite the situation, Herbert isn't feeling sorry for himself that he missed out on an invitation.
“Obviously, the way it is at the moment, you know it's their decision to invite who they want. I wasn't on that list. I don't necessarily think I was unlucky not to get an invite. The rules and the criteria set out there in front of me, and going to LIV was always going to make that difficult.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
New York Golf Fans To Be Surprised With 3,000 Free Ryder Cup Tickets
The PGA of America has announced a 'People's Park' giveaway that will see local golf fans given free tickets to the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black
-
Bionic Relaxgrip 2.0 DX Glove Review
Joel Tadman gives the glove designed to lighten your grip pressure for extra distance and test on the golf course to see if it delivers
-
Report: Bryson DeChambeau And Brooks Koepka Among Players Present At Ryder Cup Dinner
US captain Keegan Bradley hosted a dinner on Tuesday evening that included several stars from the PGA Tour, as well as, reportedly, LIV Golf's DeChambeau and Koepka
-
LIV Golf's David Puig Invited To PGA Championship
The 23-year-old Spaniard has received a special invitation into the PGA Championship for the second successive year
-
International Series Japan Prize Money Payout 2025
The third of the Asian Tour’s elevated events comes from the Far East as several LIV Golf players compete
-
Rory McIlroy Says PGA Tour PIF Deal Is Needed 'For The Health Of The Professional Game' In The Long Term
The Masters champion has admitted that a deal to bring the game together would be beneficial in the long run, but that there's no urgency on the PGA Tour's part
-
'The Day Before, I Spent An Afternoon Writing Down Every Negative Comment Someone Could Ever Leave, Literally Pages And Pages Of Negative Comments, And I Thought To Myself If Somebody Writes Something Worse Than That Tomorrow, Fair Play, Right?'
YouTube giant Rick Shiels discusses his decision to join LIV Golf as an official ambassador and content creator
-
LIV Golf Korea Fans See Two Holes-In-One In Just An Hour As Leishman And Burmester Make Aces
Both Marc Leishman and Dean Burmester made holes-in-one in the first round of LIV Golf's debut in Korea - and only about an hour apart
-
'The Ball Is In Their Court' - OWGR Chairman Plays Down LIV Golf Report
OWGR chairman Trevor Immelman says LIV Golf has not returned for talks over securing points, saying "the ball is in their court" if the Saudi-backed tour wants to put in a fresh application
-
Report: LIV Golf Agrees Deal To Sign Executive From Premier League Club Aston Villa
The Telegraph has reported that Chris Heck is leaving his role as the club's president of business operations to take up a similar position at LIV Golf