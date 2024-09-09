PXG Is Backing Its New Black Ops Iron With $100 Performance Promise
PXG is giving away a $100 credit to any golfer who can beat the Black Ops irons for both distance and accuracy with their own set
Do you feel as though you achieve good distance and a tight dispersion pattern from your current irons? Well, PXG thinks it can offer you with something better. In fact, the brand is willing to bet $100 that the new Black Ops Iron will provide you with more distance and accuracy than your current set in a head-to-head challenge on Trackman 4 as part of the Black Ops Iron Challenge.
The premise is that golfers are invited to book challenge spots at a PXG store or fitting location via the PXG website and if the golfer's current irons provide better distance and average dispersion, then they will win $100 in the form of a PXG rewards card.
We saw PXG deploy a similar challenge with its 0311 Black Ops driver that was released at the start of the year and although this may seem like an easy win, it’s worth noting that the driver challenge saw nearly 3,000 golfers participate in the challenge and PXG claimed a 98 percent win rate. There’s a reason it’s one of the best golf drivers released this year.
"We encourage every golfer to try PXG's new Black Ops Irons," said PXG Founder and CEO Bob Parsons. "These sticks are absolute game-changers, and we're certain you'll see exceptional results when you swing them. In fact, we're so confident that we're willing to bet on it."
How It Works
Bring your current irons to the custom fitting appointment. Once warmed up, the PXG Master Fitter will have you hit five shots with your current 7-iron. Performance data will be captured with a Trackman launch monitor and the three best shots will be selected and recorded.
Then, the PXG Master Fitter will conduct a PXG Black Ops Irons fitting. Once complete, the PXG Master Fitter will have you hit five shots with the fitted PXG Black Ops 7-iron. The three best shots will be selected and recorded. Results will be reviewed, and the winning iron will be identified. Full terms and conditions can be found here.
After testing the Black Ops irons earlier in the year, it’s safe to say we were really impressed with the results of the first true game improvement iron released by PXG. The Dual Cavity design has seen weight taken from the center of the club and redistributed towards the perimeter to help with mishits and therefore retain ball speed and stability. The inner cavity is filled with XCOR2 Technology which is a lightweight polymer which also helps with off-center strikes. Alongside the ultra-forgiving design, the Black Ops iron boasts a high-strength maraging steel face which is also extremely thin, creating more flexion and very fast ball speeds.
If you’re in the market for a new set, then this is a superb opportunity to test some new game improvement irons. We think you’ll be as impressed as we were and even if your irons happen to outperform the new Black Ops irons, you’ll walk away with $100 that you can put towards a new PXG golf club - be it a driver, wedge or even a putter.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers. Sam heads up any content around fairway woods, hybrids, wedges and golf balls but also writes about other equipment from time to time. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke TD, 9°
Fairway Wood: Titleist TRS2, 13°
Driving Iron: Titleist U505 17°
Irons: Ping Blueprint T 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10, 50°, 54°, 60°
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
