Ollie Schniederjans Facts: 22 Things You Didn't Know About The American
Discover more about American pro, Ollie Schniederjans via these facts regarding his life and career in the game so far...
Ollie Schniederjans is an American golfer who was once an amateur star and is now a multi-time winner as a professional. Discover more about his life and career via these facts.
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS FACTS
1. His full name is Oliver Frank Schniederjans.
2. His parents are called Oliver and Linda Schniederjans. He has two brothers called Ben and Luke. Ben was a pitcher on the Georgia Tech baseball team.
3. Schniederjans was born on June 15, 1993 in Dallas, Texas. The family briefly moved to North Andover, Massachusetts but he mostly grew up in Powder Springs, Georgia.
4. Schniederjans didn't take up golf until he was 12, instead focusing on baseball and basketball growing up.
5. In 2007, he made a hole-in-one four times.
6. He was on the winning side of the 2010 Junior Ryder Cup. USA won 13.5-10.5 at Gleneagles in Scotland.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
7. Schniederjans was once ranked the third best junior golfer in the United States of America (2010).
8. He recorded a third-place finish at the 2010 Junior PGA Championship.
9. As an amateur, Schniederjans won eight times. His biggest title was the 2013 US Collegiate Championship.
10. Schniederjans attended Georgia Tech in 2011 and graduated May 2, 2015 with his bachelor’s degree in management.
11. While at college, he won the 2014 Mark H. McCormack Medal after reaching number one in the World Amateur Golf Ranking for 41 consecutive weeks. Schniederjans was also a three-time All-American.
12. Schniederjans was a part of both the USA's winning 2014 and 2015 Palmer Cup teams, generating a 6-2 record overall.
13. Schniederjans made his PGA Tour debut at the 2015 Valspar Championship. The invite arrived after he won the Valspar Invitational Collegiate at Floridian in 2014.
14. As the McCormack recipient, Schniederjans earned exemptions into the 2015 US Open and 2015 Open Championship. At the Old Course, St Andrews, he finished T12th - his best Major result to date.
15. Schniederjans turned professional in 2015 after the two Majors and played his first pro event at the RBC Canadian Open on the PGA Tour.
16. His first pro victory arrived at the 2016 Air Capital Classic on the Web.com Tour. He beat an amateur Collin Morikawa and PGA Tour pro, J.J. Spaun in a playoff.
17. Schniederjans played on the PGA Tour between 2017 and 2020, managing a best of second at the 2017 Wyndham Championship, before competing on the Korn Ferry Tour until 2024.
18. Unlike the overwhelming majority of other pros, Schniederjans does not wear a hat on the golf course.
19. He is a New England Patriots fan and grew up a big supporter of Tom Brady.
20. Schniederjans narrowly missed out on a permanent spot in the LIV Golf League when finishing in a tie for fourth at the 2024 LIV Promotions event in Saudi Arabia. A month or so later, he accepted an offer to be a reserve player on the PIF-backed circuit in 2025.
21. Schniederjans claimed his second pro victory in February 2025 at the International Series India on the Asian Tour, beating Bryson DeChambeau by four strokes at DLF Golf and Country Club. His brother Ben was his caddie for the week.
22. His highest-ever spot in the Official World Golf Ranking was 77th in 2018.
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS BIO
|Full Name
|Oliver Frank Schniederjans
|Born
|June 15, 1993 - Dallas, Texas
|Height
|6ft 1in (1.85m)
|College
|Georgia Tech
|Turned Pro
|2015
|Former Tours
|Web.com Tour, PGA Tour
|Current Tours
|Asian Tour, LIV Golf League
|Pro Wins
|2
|Highest OWGR
|77th (February 2018)
|Best Major Result
|T12th (2015 Open Championship)
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS PRO WINS
|Tour
|Event
|Winning Score
|Web.com Tour
|2016 Air Capital Classic
|-17 (playoff - Collin Morikawa (a), J.J. Spaun)
|Asian Tour
|2025 International Series India
|-10 (four strokes)
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
I Played 78 Golf Courses In 8 Countries In 2024 - Here Are My Highlights
Rob Smith looks back at his packed 2024 diary and reflects on the adventures of a golf course writer
By Rob Smith Published
-
Double The Courses, Double The Fun - Five Top Clubs With Two 18-Hole Courses
Each of these five venues is home to two fine and occasionally very different 18-hole designs
By Rob Smith Published
-
Kiara Romero Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer
Kiara Romero made a big impression in her first year as a college golfer – here are 10 things to know about the Californian
By Mike Hall Published
-
Farah O’Keefe Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer
Farah O’Keefe has her sights set on a successful professional career – here are 10 things to know about the Texan
By Mike Hall Published
-
Megha Ganne Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Stanford Golfer
Megha Ganne created headlines with a brilliant performance at the 2021 US Women’s Open, and her career has continued to develop since – here are 15 things to know about the Stanford player
By Mike Hall Published
-
Andrea Revuelta Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Stanford Golfer
Andrea Revuelta is an up-and-coming star who has already tasted plenty of success in her amateur career- here are 10 things to know about her
By Mike Hall Published
-
Hannah Darling Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer
The University of South Carolina's Hannah Darling is making a big impact in the world of college golf, and she doesn't intend to stop there
By Mike Hall Published
-
Anna Davis Facts: 15 Things To Know About The College Golfer
Auburn University player Anna Davis shot to prominence with victory in the 2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur - here are 15 things to know about the Californian
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Hiroshi Tai? 16 Things You Didn't Know About The Singaporean Golfer
Learn more about Singaporean amateur golfer, Hiroshi Tai via these facts regarding his life and career in the game so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Justin Hastings Facts: 12 Things You Didn't Know About The Amateur Golfer
Discover more about the 2025 Latin America Amateur Championship winner via these facts in relation to his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published