Ollie Schniederjans Facts: 22 Things You Didn't Know About The American

Ollie Schniederjans is an American golfer who was once an amateur star and is now a multi-time winner as a professional. Discover more about his life and career via these facts.

OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS FACTS

1. His full name is Oliver Frank Schniederjans.

2. His parents are called Oliver and Linda Schniederjans. He has two brothers called Ben and Luke. Ben was a pitcher on the Georgia Tech baseball team.

3. Schniederjans was born on June 15, 1993 in Dallas, Texas. The family briefly moved to North Andover, Massachusetts but he mostly grew up in Powder Springs, Georgia.

4. Schniederjans didn't take up golf until he was 12, instead focusing on baseball and basketball growing up.

5. In 2007, he made a hole-in-one four times.

6. He was on the winning side of the 2010 Junior Ryder Cup. USA won 13.5-10.5 at Gleneagles in Scotland.

7. Schniederjans was once ranked the third best junior golfer in the United States of America (2010).

8. He recorded a third-place finish at the 2010 Junior PGA Championship.

9. As an amateur, Schniederjans won eight times. His biggest title was the 2013 US Collegiate Championship.

10. Schniederjans attended Georgia Tech in 2011 and graduated May 2, 2015 with his bachelor’s degree in management.

Ollie Schniederjans in action at the 2010 Junior Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

11. While at college, he won the 2014 Mark H. McCormack Medal after reaching number one in the World Amateur Golf Ranking for 41 consecutive weeks. Schniederjans was also a three-time All-American.

12. Schniederjans was a part of both the USA's winning 2014 and 2015 Palmer Cup teams, generating a 6-2 record overall.

13. Schniederjans made his PGA Tour debut at the 2015 Valspar Championship. The invite arrived after he won the Valspar Invitational Collegiate at Floridian in 2014.

14. As the McCormack recipient, Schniederjans earned exemptions into the 2015 US Open and 2015 Open Championship. At the Old Course, St Andrews, he finished T12th - his best Major result to date.

Phil Mickelson points something out to Schniederjans at The Open in 2015 (Image credit: Getty Images)

15. Schniederjans turned professional in 2015 after the two Majors and played his first pro event at the RBC Canadian Open on the PGA Tour.

16. His first pro victory arrived at the 2016 Air Capital Classic on the Web.com Tour. He beat an amateur Collin Morikawa and PGA Tour pro, J.J. Spaun in a playoff.

17. Schniederjans played on the PGA Tour between 2017 and 2020, managing a best of second at the 2017 Wyndham Championship, before competing on the Korn Ferry Tour until 2024.

18. Unlike the overwhelming majority of other pros, Schniederjans does not wear a hat on the golf course.

Ollie Schniederjans poses with the International Series India trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

19. He is a New England Patriots fan and grew up a big supporter of Tom Brady.

20. Schniederjans narrowly missed out on a permanent spot in the LIV Golf League when finishing in a tie for fourth at the 2024 LIV Promotions event in Saudi Arabia. A month or so later, he accepted an offer to be a reserve player on the PIF-backed circuit in 2025.

21. Schniederjans claimed his second pro victory in February 2025 at the International Series India on the Asian Tour, beating Bryson DeChambeau by four strokes at DLF Golf and Country Club. His brother Ben was his caddie for the week.

22. His highest-ever spot in the Official World Golf Ranking was 77th in 2018.

OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS BIO

Swipe to scroll horizontally Full Name Oliver Frank Schniederjans Born June 15, 1993 - Dallas, Texas Height 6ft 1in (1.85m) College Georgia Tech Turned Pro 2015 Former Tours Web.com Tour, PGA Tour Current Tours Asian Tour, LIV Golf League Pro Wins 2 Highest OWGR 77th (February 2018) Best Major Result T12th (2015 Open Championship)

OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS PRO WINS