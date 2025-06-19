PGA Tour Winner Brian Campbell Withdraws From The Travelers Championship

There's been another field change just ahead of the start of the Travelers Championship with Brian Campbell pulling out of the tournament.

Davis Riley takes his place and gets a tee time at TPC River Highlands for the final Signature Event of the PGA Tour season.

It's another bumper prize fund at the the $20 million event in Cromwell, Connecticut, with a stellar field including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and new US Open champion JJ Spaun.

Campbell joins Corey Conners in being forced to pull out of the Travelers Championship after the Canadian withdrew due to a wrist injury sustained at the US Open at Oakmont.

PGA Tour winner Campbell left it to the last minute to decide not to tee it up at the Travelers Championship, as he tried to give a troublesome shoulder injury as much time as possible to heal.

However, the 32-year-old decided he was just not fit enough to peg it up and had to withdraw, allowing Riley to pick up the start.

Campbell won his first and only PGA Tour event back in February this year thanks to a playoff victory at the Mexico Open, but has missed his last three cuts including at the US Open.

Riley also played at the US Open but shot 78-77 in those tough conditions at Oakmont to also miss the cut, so he's relatively fresh compared to several other PGA Tour pros battered and bruised after their week in Pittsburgh.

Conners succumbed to his wrist injury, but Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day and Alex Noren are still all scheduled to play through niggling injury problems themselves.