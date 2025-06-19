PGA Tour Winner Brian Campbell Withdraws From The Travelers Championship
Brian Campbell was forced to withdraw from the Travelers Championship after struggling with a shoulder injury - he was replaced by Davis Riley
There's been another field change just ahead of the start of the Travelers Championship with Brian Campbell pulling out of the tournament.
Davis Riley takes his place and gets a tee time at TPC River Highlands for the final Signature Event of the PGA Tour season.
It's another bumper prize fund at the the $20 million event in Cromwell, Connecticut, with a stellar field including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and new US Open champion JJ Spaun.
Campbell joins Corey Conners in being forced to pull out of the Travelers Championship after the Canadian withdrew due to a wrist injury sustained at the US Open at Oakmont.
PGA Tour winner Campbell left it to the last minute to decide not to tee it up at the Travelers Championship, as he tried to give a troublesome shoulder injury as much time as possible to heal.
However, the 32-year-old decided he was just not fit enough to peg it up and had to withdraw, allowing Riley to pick up the start.
Campbell won his first and only PGA Tour event back in February this year thanks to a playoff victory at the Mexico Open, but has missed his last three cuts including at the US Open.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Riley also played at the US Open but shot 78-77 in those tough conditions at Oakmont to also miss the cut, so he's relatively fresh compared to several other PGA Tour pros battered and bruised after their week in Pittsburgh.
Conners succumbed to his wrist injury, but Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day and Alex Noren are still all scheduled to play through niggling injury problems themselves.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.