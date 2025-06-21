As the last of the season’s Signature Events on the PGA Tour, the Travelers Championship had a limited field from the outset, with just 72 teeing it up at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.

However, that number has now been reduced to 70 following the latest withdrawal at the no-cut tournament, with Si Woo Kim calling a halt to his challenge during the second round.

The PGA Tour has confirmed on X that a back injury has put paid to the South Korean’s chances of a fifth title on the circuit.

Si Woo Kim is a WD with a back injury during the second round of the Travelers ChampionshipJune 20, 2025

Kim withdrew after 12 holes of his second round, which had seen the 29-year-old struggle. He began the day at one over after a 71 on Thursday, but any hopes he had of dragging himself into contention were harmed by a nightmare start to his second round.

It began with a double bogey on the first, with successive bogeys at the second and third. Kim then went five over for the day with another bogey on the eighth, before a second double bogey at the par-4 12th, after which his injury forced his withdrawal.

Kim’s decision to play no further part in the tournament came the day after Jordan Spieth also picked up a back injury during the tournament, forcing him to withdraw after 12 holes of his opening round, where he sat on five over.

Spieth tried to carry on, but his the pain caused by his tee shot at the 13th persuaded him that he should call it a day, despite the lure of precious FedEx Cup points. Afterwards, he said: “It's a weird situation with an elevated event and no cut and important points. It's like, 'Well, what's the downside if I can finish, even if it's ugly?' And then I hit my tee shot on 13, and it legitimately really hurt."

Jordan Spieth withdrew earlier in the week with a back injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before the tournament began, Corey Conners was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to a wrist injury he sustained at the US Open, and that was followed by Brian Campbell also pulling out ahead of the event with a shoulder injury. Conners was replaced in the field by Jhonattan Vegas, while Davis Riley took Campbell’s place.

Neither Conners, Riley nor Spieth are in the field for next week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, although Kim is scheduled to tee it up in Detroit.