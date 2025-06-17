Corey Conners Withdraws From The Travelers Championship
After withdrawing from the final round of the US Open last week, Conners won't be present at the Travelers Championship, being replaced by Jhonattan Vegas
After a brutal final day at the US Open on Sunday, it was unclear as to how many players would withdraw from the Travelers Championship the week after.
The final Signature Event gets underway at TPC River Highlands, with the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and recent US Open champion, JJ Spaun, present.
However, one player who won't be teeing it up is Corey Conners.
Corey Conners is a WD from the Travelers Championship and replaced by Jhonattan Vegas.June 17, 2025
A two-time PGA Tour winner, the Canadian had withdrawn from the final round of the US Open at Oakmont Country Club last week, citing a wrist injury.
Making it through to the weekend, the 33-year-old hurt his wrist hitting a bunker shot on Saturday, with Conners' playing partner, Michael Kim, explaining what happened during their third round.
"Corey Conners deserves a full page on his own today," Kim wrote on X. "The dude STRIPES it. Little draw, didn’t miss a shot on the front nine and he missed a short one on 3 so could have been even lower. Pretty easy 3 under.
"But then he plugged his bunker shot and while trying to hit out of it, hurt his wrist. He was obviously in some pain as soon as he hit it and I didn’t think he’d play more honestly.
"It took like 20 minutes for his physio to get to the green (don’t get me started on that terrible process ). He gutted it out but was def out of rhythm coming in."
At last years Travelers Championship, Conners fired back-to-back rounds of 66 to move up the leaderboard over the weekend, eventually finishing in a tie for 27th.
The year before that, the Canadian finished T9 but, this time around, he will be missing the $20 million event in Cromwell, Connecticut, as he continues to recover.
So far, in 2025, Conners has registered 10 top 25s in 16 starts, which puts him 10th in the FedEx Cup standings. He will now be replaced by Jhonattan Vegas, who was the first alternate.
