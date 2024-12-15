Which Players Secured PGA Tour Cards At PGA Tour Q-School?

Many players, including the likes of World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, have described Q-School as the most stressful weeks of their professional career.

Now, following a dramatic four rounds at Dye's Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club, six players have overcome the stress of Q-School to book their spots for the 2025 PGA Tour season, with a mix of experienced and new names claiming the final cards.

It was an enthralling watch on Sunday, with players making charges and some moving backwards during the final day of action.

However, at the end of play, it was Lanto Griffin, Hayden Buckley, Takumi Kanaya, Alejandro Tosti, Will Chandler and Matthew Riedel who made it through, as the final cut off came at four-under-par.

The final round was an engrossing watch and, below, we have taken a look at the six players who secured their playing rights for 2025.

Lanto Griffin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lanto Griffin claimed his first PGA Tour victory at the 2019 Houston Open and, since that victory, has remained on the PGA Tour until a disappointing 2024 saw the American finish 158th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings.

Despite heading back to Q-School, Griffin showed his experience and, following rounds of 67, 72, 69 and an impressive 63, he would secure the top honors via a tournament total of nine-under-par.

Hayden Buckley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Griffin, Hayden Buckley finished outside the top 125 of the FedEx Cup Fall standings but, following rounds of 68, 72, 67 and 67, the 28-year-old has secured his playing rights for the 2025 PGA Tour season.

During 2024, the American claimed two top 10 finishes, with the best result coming at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Despite some good results, he missed 18 cuts in 29 starts, but will be back on the PGA Tour following a fine performance at Q-School.

Takumi Kanaya

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The former World No.1 Amateur produced consistent rounds of 68, 70, 68 and 69 to claim outright third in Florida, with the Japanese star carrying on his impressive form from the Japan Golf Tour.

Previously, Kanaya fired four top 20 finishes in the last four starts on that circuit and, thanks to a five-under-par total, he will now ply his trade on the PGA Tour in 2025, with the 26-year-old securing the final podium spot.

Alejandro Tosti

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another player who finished outside the top 125 of the FedEx Cup Fall standings was Alejandro Tosti, but that didn't seem to phase the fiery Argentinian, who carded 71, 74, 65 and 66 to finish inside the top five.

A former Korn Ferry Tour winner, Tosti's highlight of 2024, arguably, came at the PGA Championship where he made an outrageous eagle at the par 4 13th. Importantly, the 28-year-old carded an impressive final two rounds to wrap up his playing rights for next season.

Will Chandler

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The left-hander produced two excellent rounds of 67 and 66 to book his spot on the PGA Tour for 2025, despite Chandler finishing in 85th spot on the Korn Ferry Tour standings this season.

Turning pro in 2021, the 27-year-old recovered from first and second rounds of 71 and 72 to claim a share of fourth alongside Tosti and Matthew Riedel, with Chandler now amongst the PGA Tour player roster for next season.

Matthew Riedel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rounding out the final PGA Tour card spot is Matthew Riedel who, despite firing a two-over-par final round, managed to claim the final PGA Tour card spot with rounds of 68, 69, 67 and 72.

Impressively, the 24-year-old only turned professional this year and, having made just 14 appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour, he is now set to tee it up on the PGA Tour, with the American a possible one to watch going into 2025.