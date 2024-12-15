Which Players Secured PGA Tour Cards At PGA Tour Q-School?
Five PGA Tour cards, plus ties, were up for grabs in Florida and, after a dramatic week, a total of six cards were handed out to various players
Many players, including the likes of World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, have described Q-School as the most stressful weeks of their professional career.
Now, following a dramatic four rounds at Dye's Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club, six players have overcome the stress of Q-School to book their spots for the 2025 PGA Tour season, with a mix of experienced and new names claiming the final cards.
A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)
A photo posted by on
It was an enthralling watch on Sunday, with players making charges and some moving backwards during the final day of action.
However, at the end of play, it was Lanto Griffin, Hayden Buckley, Takumi Kanaya, Alejandro Tosti, Will Chandler and Matthew Riedel who made it through, as the final cut off came at four-under-par.
The final round was an engrossing watch and, below, we have taken a look at the six players who secured their playing rights for 2025.
Lanto Griffin
Lanto Griffin claimed his first PGA Tour victory at the 2019 Houston Open and, since that victory, has remained on the PGA Tour until a disappointing 2024 saw the American finish 158th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings.
Despite heading back to Q-School, Griffin showed his experience and, following rounds of 67, 72, 69 and an impressive 63, he would secure the top honors via a tournament total of nine-under-par.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Hayden Buckley
Like Griffin, Hayden Buckley finished outside the top 125 of the FedEx Cup Fall standings but, following rounds of 68, 72, 67 and 67, the 28-year-old has secured his playing rights for the 2025 PGA Tour season.
During 2024, the American claimed two top 10 finishes, with the best result coming at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Despite some good results, he missed 18 cuts in 29 starts, but will be back on the PGA Tour following a fine performance at Q-School.
Takumi Kanaya
The former World No.1 Amateur produced consistent rounds of 68, 70, 68 and 69 to claim outright third in Florida, with the Japanese star carrying on his impressive form from the Japan Golf Tour.
Previously, Kanaya fired four top 20 finishes in the last four starts on that circuit and, thanks to a five-under-par total, he will now ply his trade on the PGA Tour in 2025, with the 26-year-old securing the final podium spot.
Alejandro Tosti
Another player who finished outside the top 125 of the FedEx Cup Fall standings was Alejandro Tosti, but that didn't seem to phase the fiery Argentinian, who carded 71, 74, 65 and 66 to finish inside the top five.
A former Korn Ferry Tour winner, Tosti's highlight of 2024, arguably, came at the PGA Championship where he made an outrageous eagle at the par 4 13th. Importantly, the 28-year-old carded an impressive final two rounds to wrap up his playing rights for next season.
Will Chandler
The left-hander produced two excellent rounds of 67 and 66 to book his spot on the PGA Tour for 2025, despite Chandler finishing in 85th spot on the Korn Ferry Tour standings this season.
Turning pro in 2021, the 27-year-old recovered from first and second rounds of 71 and 72 to claim a share of fourth alongside Tosti and Matthew Riedel, with Chandler now amongst the PGA Tour player roster for next season.
Matthew Riedel
Rounding out the final PGA Tour card spot is Matthew Riedel who, despite firing a two-over-par final round, managed to claim the final PGA Tour card spot with rounds of 68, 69, 67 and 72.
Impressively, the 24-year-old only turned professional this year and, having made just 14 appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour, he is now set to tee it up on the PGA Tour, with the American a possible one to watch going into 2025.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Multiple-Time LPGA Tour Winner Eyes 2026 Return
After 18 months away from the game, Jessica Korda is eyeing a return to action, with the American claiming 2026 is 'what we’re shooting for'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Home Favorite Fights From Six Back To Win Alfred Dunhill Championship
The penultimate DP World Tour event of the calendar year was won by South African Shaun Norris after the 42-year-old shot 67 to triumph by one
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Grant Thornton Invitational Prize Money Payout 2024
How much money is on the line at the Grant Thornton Invitational?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Watch Grant Thornton Invitational: Live Stream, TV, Leaderboard, Tee Times
The mixed pairs (PGA Tour - LPGA Tour) event returns for its second edition – here's how to watch Grant Thornton Invitational online, on TV, and from anywhere.
By Patrick Fletcher Last updated
-
LIV Golf Pair Hint At Ryder Cup-Style Match Against PGA Tour
Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau have hinted that their 'Showdown' match with Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler could be just a preview of a Ryder Cup style LIV Golf-PGA Tour clash in the future
By Paul Higham Published
-
'It Was Really About Us Taking This Into Our Own Hands' - McIlroy On How PGA Tour-LIV Golf Showdown Came To Fruition
Rory McIlroy says the players organized the PGA Tour-LIV Golf Showdown match themselves to show fans they're trying to bring the sport back together
By Paul Higham Published
-
How To Watch PGA Tour Q-School: TV, Live Stream, Tee Times For Final Stage
PGA Tour cards are up for grabs in the high-stakes Final Stage – here's how to watch PGA Tour Q-School online, on TV, and from anywhere.
By Patrick Fletcher Published
-
Brooks And Bryson 'Would Have Put Up A Good Fight' Against Scheffler In 2024
Brooks Koepka says he and Bryson DeChambeau would have given Scottie Scheffler a "good fight" had they played on the PGA Tour
By Paul Higham Published
-
'Bryson’s A Good Dude' - Brooks Koepka Admits He Was Wrong About Rival DeChambeau
Brooks Koepka admits he had the wrong impression of Bryson DeChambeau and is now seemingly a big fan of his long-time rival
By Paul Higham Published
-
Tony Finau Pulls Out Of Grant Thornton Invitational
Tony Finau has withdrawn from the Grant Thornton Invitational due to a knee injury, with his place alongside Nelly Korda being taken up by Daniel Berger
By Paul Higham Published