PGA Tour Announces New CEO And Jay Monahan Departure Date

The PGA Tour has confirmed former NFL Chief Media and Business Officer Brian Rolapp has been named as its new CEO, starting later this summer.

Current PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan will "transition his day-to-day responsibilities" to Rolapp and "increasingly focus on his role as a member of the PGA Tour Policy Board and the PGA Tour Enterprises Board through the end of 2026."

Rolapp, who spent two decades with the NFL, was selected "unanimously" by the tour's committee comprising of Arthur M. Blank, Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Jay Monahan, Joe Gorder and Sam Kennedy.

Rolapp is said to be "widely regarded as one of the most accomplished executives in sports." (Image credit: PGA Tour)

Rolapp is said to have overseen the NFL’s commercial businesses, including broadcast and digital rights, NFL Network, NFL Films, sponsorships, consumer products and the league’s private investment entity, 32 Equity.

Prior to becoming the NFL's Chief Media and Business Officer, Rolapp held the COO of NFL Media and later CEO of NFL Network positions. His strategic vision was said to be "instrumental" in partnering with brands such as Apple, X, Nike and Fanatics.

Rolapp is a graduate of Brigham Young University and Harvard Business School and was included in the Sports Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 Hall of Fame. The PGA Tour say he is "widely regarded as one of the most accomplished executives in sports."

That announcement comes amid ongoing talks between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) behind LIV Golf on a way forward for the rivals. Despite optimism that progress has been made, including input from the White House, a breakthrough remains out of reach.

The PGA Tour is yet to agree a deal with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, which backs the rival LIV Golf League (Image credit: Getty Images)

The PGA Tour says Rolapp "is a seasoned sports and media executive who has the specific skill set necessary to build on the TOUR’s momentum—experience scaling sports businesses in a fast-changing landscape and a clear appreciation for what makes the TOUR special and where it can go next."

Jay Monahan described Rolapp as "exactly the right leader" and also confirmed his departure date.

“A year ago, I informed our Boards that upon completing a decade as Commissioner, I would step down from my role at the end of 2026,” Monahan said.

“Since then, we’ve worked together to identify a leader who can build on our momentum and develop a process that ensures a smooth transition. We’ve found exactly the right leader in Brian Rolapp, and I’m excited to support him as he transitions from the NFL into his new role leading the PGA TOUR.

Monahan will step down at the end of 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Brian is the perfect choice for the next chapter of the PGA TOUR.

“His arrival strengthens our leadership team and reflects our shared commitment to the TOUR’s continued evolution. With Brian’s expertise and vision, and the trust we’ve established with our players and fans, I’m more confident than ever in the future we’re building.”

What new PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said:

“I’m honored to join the PGA TOUR at such a pivotal time,” said Rolapp.

“The PGA TOUR represents the highest level of competition, integrity and global opportunity in the game of golf, and I believe deeply in the TOUR’s mission and its potential to grow even stronger.

"I’m ready to get to work—alongside our players, partners and leadership team—to build lasting value and deliver an even more dynamic future for the sport and our fans.

“Commissioner Monahan is an incredible leader, and it has been a pleasure getting to know him throughout the interview process.

"I greatly appreciate his commitment to making me successful in the role and look forward to working with him in partnership throughout this transition.”

Brian Rolapp's Open letter:

"I’m honored to step into the role of CEO of the PGA TOUR.

Golf has one of the deepest histories and many of the most timeless traditions in all of sports. That history and those traditions have inspired generations of players and fans, creating both a game and a TOUR that millions around the world love. At the same time, professional golf is evolving, as are the ways fans consume sports. My goal as CEO is to honor golf’s traditions but not be overly bound by them.

Over the past few years, the TOUR has made meaningful progress in addressing these changes—from creating more opportunities for players to improving the competitive structure and enhancing the fan experience. But there’s still significant work to do and incredible opportunity remains ahead. From creating the highest quality golf product that includes the best players in the world, to strengthening commercial partnerships—as I spoke to players, board members, and fans in recent months, I felt drawn to this potential.

I come from the National Football League, so I’ll be the first to admit—I’ve got a lot to learn about golf. But I love the game, I play the game, and I am a PGA TOUR fan myself. To that end, I cannot wait to meet every one of our players, get in front of as many fans as possible, and better understand the needs of our partners. I’m all in.

I am here with deep respect and curiosity to listen, learn from all of you, and help take the TOUR to the next level. Players are central to everything we do, and making sure they are supported and heard will be a top priority. At the same time, we are going to keep challenging ourselves to grow the game in new ways, reach new fans, and create a TOUR that reflects the future of sports and entertainment.

Respect the past. Build the future. Let’s move forward together,"

Tiger Woods: Rolapp's appointment is a "win for players and fans"

Rolapp's appointment is a "win for players and fans," Tiger Woods says (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Brian’s appointment is a win for players and fans,” Tiger Woods said.

“He has a clear respect for the game and our players and brings a fresh perspective from his experience in the NFL.

"I’m excited about what’s ahead—and confident that with Brian’s leadership, we’ll continue to grow the TOUR in ways that benefit everyone who loves this sport.”

Monahan's rise to PGA Tour commissioner

Jay Monahan has been commissioner of the PGA Tour since January 2017, taking up his role after the PGA Tour's third commissioner of all time - Tim Finchem - retired after 22 years in his post.

Monahan has been with the PGA Tour since 2008 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Massachusetts-born leader first joined the PGA Tour in 2008 as executive director of The Players Championship before serving as senior vice president for business development - responsible for securing and managing new and existing sponsors.

Monahan was named PGA Tour executive vice president and chief marketing officer in March 2013 and was later appointed deputy commissioner of the PGA Tour in April 2014, with chief operating officer added to his title in April 2016.

Prior to working for the PGA Tour, the 53-year-old was executive vice president of Fenway Sports Group - the lead investor in a consortium of U.S-based professional sports-team businesses called Strategic Sports Group which invested $1.5bn in the PGA Tour last year.