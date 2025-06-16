Jay Monahan Could Leave PGA Tour Role ‘As Soon As The End Of This Year’ - Report

Earlier in June, it was reported that the PGA Tour was set to unveil NLF executive Brian Rolapp as its CEO.

That came six months after commissioner Jay Monahan announced in an end-of-year message to golf fans that the role was being created “to help us realize the incredible opportunities ahead for our sport.”

However, according to GOLF.com’s James Colgan, it may not be the only shake-up coming to the PGA Tour, with Monahan’s days as commissioner reportedly numbered in light of Rolapp’s expected appointment, with a potential leaving date of the end of this year or the end of 2026.

He wrote on X: “Some big golf news: Three sources tell me the PGA Tour is expected to “sunset” Jay Monahan as commissioner after a transition period with new CEO Brian Rolapp. Monahan could leave his post as soon as the end of this year, and as late as the end of next, sources said.”

Monahan was appointed as the fourth PGA Tour commissioner on January 1st 2017, succeeding Tim Finchem, and his time in the hot seat has not been without controversy, most notably the PGA Tour’s initial hostility to the emergence of LIV Golf and subsequent attempt to strike a deal with its backers, the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

That has proved a particular sticking point, with the negotiations between the two rivals initially announced on June 6, 2023, bringing a halt to hostilities that had raged for over a year, with the parties trying to broker a deal that would see both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf coexist. However, over two years on, an agreement has not yet been reached.

Monahan also received criticism for the way the announcement was handled, with PGA Tour pros unaware of the negotiations until it was made public. Soon after the announcement, Monahan stepped away from his role due to a medical problem before returning to work just over a month later.

Under his watch, the PGA Tour also made some big changes following LIV Golf’s emergence, including the introduction of limited-field signature events, most of which are no-cut contests. That also led to criticism from some players who feel the tournaments benefit the bigger names at the expense of those lower down the pecking order.

There have been plenty of positives too, including widespread praise for his leadership in navigating the PGA Tour's return amid the Covid-19 pandemic, while around the same time he negotiated lucrative new media deals with CBS, NBC and ESPN. In January 2024, the PGA Tour also announced an investment deal with the Strategic Sports Group, a consortium of wealthy sports team owners.

Connecticut-based Rolapp joined the NFL in 2003, but, as confirmed by its commissioner Roger Goodell last week, he is leaving his role as executive vice chairman, chief media and business officer to “pursue other opportunities.”