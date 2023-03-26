OWGR Projection Predicts Four Masters Invites For Top 50 Pros
Jason Day and three other professionals are projected to qualify for Augusta National, according to the Official World Golf Ranking
With The Masters edging nearer and nearer, it's becoming clear as to who will qualify and make it to Augusta National. Currently, there are still some places up for grabs, and now, following the Quarter Finals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, we know that an extra four players will be teeing it up at the first Major of the year.
According to projections made by the Official World Golf Ranking after the Quarter Finals at Austin Country Club, Harris English is projected to be No. 44, Keith Mitchell No. 46 and Min Woo Lee No. 47, with Jason Day also qualifying after a strong showing on Saturday. It's worth noting that these are the players who had not previously qualified for the Masters, but will be appearing due to the fact they will be inside the World's Top 50 on the 27th March.
A post shared by Min Woo Lee (@minwoo27lee) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Upon hearing the news, Min Woo Lee posted a message to his social media accounts, with the Aussie stating: "To my team, family, friends and fans. I’m delighted to tell you some news. We are heading back to heaven on Earth. Augusta, see you soon @TheMasters." Certainly the news will be a big boost for Lee, who just two weeks ago suffered a dismal performance at The Players Championship having been in contention going into the final day.
Lee will be joined by his fellow countryman, Day, who has enjoyed a stellar start to his 2023. The 35-year-old produced a great showing in the WGC Match Play and arguably should have beaten World No.1, Scottie Scheffler, before he required medical assistance after suffering with allergies.
Currently, the former Major winner has four top-10 finishes in 2023 and will easily qualify for The Masters having missed the event last year for the first time in 11 years. What's more, he also has a great record round Augusta National, with five top-10 finishes, including a runner-up spot in 2011.
With the full field all but confirmed, the final spot at The Masters will go to the winner of the Valero Texas Open, with J.J Spaun managing the feat last year with a two-shot victory.
Although the predicted rankings will be cheerful news for the four mentioned, you have to feel for Lucas Herbert who, after losing to McIlroy by the slimmest of margins in his Last 16 tie, is predicted to finish 51st in the Rankings. This means that it's unlikely he will be making an appearance in Georgia, where he made his debut last year but missed the cut.
