The Masters Field 2023
The first Major of the year is just three months away and we look ahead to see who will be competing for the Green Jacket
The Masters is the first Major championship of the season and the only one played at the same venue every year – Augusta National Golf Club.
The 2023 tournament could be the most interesting yet, considering that chairman Fred Ridley will allow LIV Golfers who have already qualified for the Masters to compete at the tournament, and this will certainly ensure there are more than a few tense encounters throughout the week.
Past winners Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed and Bubba Watson as well as Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka are amongst the high-profile names who defected to the Saudi-backed series and will be in the Masters field this April.
Ridley has also handed out a couple of special invitations for the 2023 edition, with Kazuki Higa and Gordon Sargent set to play at the Masters for the first time.
Other former Green Jacket winners who are on the official list of invitees include the likes of Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Vijay Singh, Mike Weir, Zach Johnson, and of course, Tiger Woods amongst a raft of other former winners, with the tournament starting on April 6.
The Masters field is always the smallest of the men's four Majors, and by some way, with this year's list of invitees currently standing at 80.
The Masters Field 2023
- Ancer, Abraham
- Bennett, Sam
- Bradley, Keegan
- Burns, Sam
- Cantlay, Patrick
- Carr, Ben
- Champ, Cameron
- Conners, Corey
- Couples, Fred
- Crowe, Harrison
- DeChambeau, Bryson
- Finau, Tony
- Fitzpatrick, Matthew
- Fleetwood, Tommy
- Fox, Ryan
- Garcia, Sergio
- Gooch, Talor
- Harman, Brian
- Hatton, Tyrrell
- Henley, Russell
- Higa, Kazuki
- Hoge, Tom
- Homa, Max
- Horschel, Billy
- Hovland, Viktor
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Im, Sungjae
- Johnson, Dustin
- Johnson, Zach
- Kim, Si Woo
- Kim, Tom
- Kisner, Kevin
- Kitayama, Kurt
- Koepka, Brooks
- Kokrak, Jason
- Langer, Bernhard
- Lee, KH
- Lowry, Shane
- Lyle, Sandy
- Matsuyama, Hideki
- McClean, Matthew
- McIlroy, Rory
- Meronk, Adrian
- Mickelson, Phil
- Mize, Larry
- Molinari, Francesco
- Morikawa, Collin
- Na, Kevin
- Niemann, Joaquin
- Noren, Alex
- Olazabal, Jose Maria
- Oosthuizen, Louis
- Pereira, Mito
- Pieters, Thomas
- Poston, JT
- Potgieter, Aldric
- Power, Seamus
- Rahm, Jon
- Reed, Patrick
- Sargent, Gordon
- Schauffele, Xander
- Scheffler, Scottie
- Schwartzel, Charl
- Scott, Adam
- Singh, Vijay
- Smith, Cameron
- Spieth, Jordan
- Stallings, Scott
- Straka, Sepp
- Svensson, Adam
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thomas, Justin
- Varner III, Harold
- Watson, Bubba
- Weir, Mike
- Willett, Danny
- Wise, Aaron
- Woodland, Gary
- Woods, Tiger
- Young, Cameron
- Zalatoris, Will
Ross Kilvington is a freelance writer from Scotland who has had his work published by acclaimed publications such as Nutmeg alongside popular online blogs including the Gentleman Ultra, North Section and Engrossed in Football. Ross holds a passionate interest in golf and tries to play as often as possible, although having two daughters under the age of four means his quest to break 80 will have to wait a little bit longer. He writes about golf in his spare time, most recently having an article published in the Golf Memories anthology Mind the Links, which was released in July with all proceeds going towards Alzheimer charities. With a handicap that floats between 13-14, highlights are few and far between on the golf course, with an eagle on the par 4 16th at Kinghorn one that stands out (it doesn’t matter that it was only 290 yards!).
