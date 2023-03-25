WGC Dell Match Play Leaderboard, Tee Times, Live Scores 2023: Round 16 Matches Start Soon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There is a huge day of golf ahead, with both the round of 16 and quarter final matches to be played.

Some huge names are still in the event with Max Homa, Patcirck Cantlay, Scottie Sceffler, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy all top 10 players still in the event.

There are also former winners of the event Jason Day, Matt Kuchar and Billy Horschel also still in the draw.

Indeed Kuchar v Day is one of the early highlights of Saturday, while Horschel v Cameron Young should also be a cracker.

So we're all set for a big day of action on Saturday, with the matchups for the next round now locked-in!

Keep up to date with everything that happens with our live updates below.

WGC Dell Technologies Match Play Day 4 Tee Times (CDT)

SATURDAY'S ROUND OF 16 MATCHES

- 12.35pm Max Homa (5) vs Mackenzie Hughes (50)

- 12.46pm Patrick Cantlay (4) vs Sam Burns (13)

- 12.57pm Matt Kuchar (59) vs Jason Day (32)

- 1.08pm Scottie Scheffler (1) vs J.T. Poston (43)

- 1.19pm Xander Schauffele (6) vs J.J. Spaun (61)

- 1.30pm Rory McIlroy (3) vs Lucas Herbert (46)

- 1.41pm Andrew Putnam (56) vs Kurt Kitayama (19)

- 1.52pm Billy Horschel (22) vs Cameron Young (15)

*Numbers indicate ranking positions.

SATURDAY'S QUARTER FINAL MATCHES TO FOLLOW