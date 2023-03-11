The Players Championship Live Coverage, Leaderboard, Tee Times: Round 3 Action Underway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adam Svensson will tee off as leader of The Players Championship after the Canadian shot a wonderful 67 in round 2. He is two shots clear of Scottie Scheffler, then World Number Two getting himself into contention after a very solid 69 and -7.

Scheffler is the only person from the marquee group who will be playing rounds 3 and 4. World No. 1 Jon Rahm didn’t even make it to the first tee for round 2 as a stomach bug ruled him out of action, while Rory McIlroy couldn't make a charge on Saturday morning, he finished +5 a few shots away from the cutline of +2.

There are four players at -6 Collin Morikawa, Min Woo Lee, Ben Griffin and Christiaan Bezuidenhout. All are right in contention going into the final two round.

Other big names that will not be playing at the weekend include Matt Fitzpatrick, Seamus Power and last week's winner Kurt Kitiyama.

Round three tee times are announced and the early players have already begun their rounds.

The Players Championship Scoreboard

-9 Svensson

-7 Scheffler

-6 Griffin, Lee, Bezuidenhout, Morikawa

-5 Ramey, Davis