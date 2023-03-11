The Players Championship Live Coverage, Leaderboard, Tee Times: Round 3 Action Underway

Adam Svensson will tee off as leader of The Players Championship after the Canadian shot a wonderful 67 in round 2. He is two shots clear of Scottie Scheffler, then World Number Two getting himself into contention after a very solid 69 and -7.
Scheffler is the only person from the marquee group who will be playing rounds 3 and 4. World No. 1 Jon Rahm didn’t even make it to the first tee for round 2 as a stomach bug ruled him out of action, while Rory McIlroy couldn't make a charge on Saturday morning, he finished +5 a few shots away from the cutline of +2.
There are four players at -6 Collin Morikawa, Min Woo Lee, Ben Griffin and Christiaan Bezuidenhout. All are right in contention going into the final two round.
Other big names that will not be playing at the weekend include Matt Fitzpatrick, Seamus Power and last week's winner Kurt Kitiyama.
Round three tee times are announced and the early players have already begun their rounds.
The Players Championship Scoreboard
- -9 Svensson
- -7 Scheffler
- -6 Griffin, Lee, Bezuidenhout, Morikawa
- -5 Ramey, Davis
ROUND THREE TEE TIMES
Check out all the round three tee times.
The leaders are off at 12.31pm EST or 5.30pm GMT
EARLY BIRDIE FOR HATTON
Tyrrell Hatton has had an interesting day so far, eagled 16 and found the water on 17 which led to a double bogey. But he has birdied the 1st and is now at two under (up to 20th)
The round three coverage has begun at TPC Sawgrass, the leaders will not be out on course for a good few hours, but there are some fantastic players out there, a big round from one of those names will put them right in contention.