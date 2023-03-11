Live

The Players Championship Live Coverage, Leaderboard, Tee Times: Round 3 Action Underway

Keep up to date with everything happening at TPC Sawgrass with our live coverage from The Players Championship

Thomas Patrick Clarke
By Thomas Patrick Clarke
published
Contributions from
Andrew Wright, Elliott Heath, Michael Weston, Dan Parker

The island green 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adam Svensson will tee off as leader of The Players Championship  after the Canadian shot a wonderful 67 in round 2. He is two shots clear of Scottie Scheffler, then World Number Two getting himself into contention after a very solid 69 and -7.

Scheffler is the only person from the  marquee  group who will be playing rounds 3 and 4. World No. 1 Jon Rahm didn’t even make it to the first tee for round 2 as a stomach bug ruled him out of action, while Rory McIlroy couldn't make a charge on Saturday morning, he finished +5 a few shots away from the cutline of +2.

There are four players at -6 Collin Morikawa, Min Woo Lee, Ben Griffin and Christiaan Bezuidenhout. All are right in contention going into the final two round.

Other big names that will not be playing at the weekend include Matt Fitzpatrick, Seamus Power and last week's winner Kurt Kitiyama.

Round three tee times are announced and the early players have already begun their rounds.

The Players Championship Scoreboard

  • -9 Svensson 
  • -7 Scheffler
  • -6 Griffin, Lee, Bezuidenhout, Morikawa
  • -5 Ramey, Davis

ROUND THREE TEE TIMES

Check out all the round three tee times.

The leaders are off at 12.31pm EST or 5.30pm GMT 

EARLY BIRDIE FOR HATTON

Tyrrell Hatton has had an interesting day so far, eagled 16 and found the water on 17 which led to a double bogey. But he has birdied the 1st and is now at two under (up to 20th)

The round three coverage has begun at TPC Sawgrass, the leaders will not be out on course for a good few hours, but there are some fantastic players out there, a big round from one of those names will put them right in contention. 

