Our Golf Course Experts Answer Your Questions…

Where’s the best spot for a post-round beer? What are the best underrated Scottish links courses? How much do clubs value Golf Monthly’s rankings?

These are just some of the questions we answer in this piece.

The answers come from our golf course experts Jeremy Ellwood (@JezzEllwoodGolf) and Rob Smith (@RobGolfBeer).

Jeremy and Rob have played almost 2,000 golf courses around the world between them and are Senior Panellists in our biannual UK and Ireland Top 100 rankings.

What makes you and Jeremy experts? Jacko_G, GM website forum

Given there is no recognised qualification for being an aficionado of golf courses, this is a good question!

However, between us we have played nearly 2,000 courses, and we have spent a huge amount of time over many years both on and off the course with architects, pros, managers and other industry insiders. Hopefully this means our views are informed and worthy.

Of all the courses currently on the Open rota, which would you dispense with? rksquire, GM website forum

I genuinely cannot think of one that doesn’t justify its inclusion, but from a personal perspective, I have always felt that Royal Lytham isn’t blessed in terms of setting, and I wonder if every five years is too often for the Old Course bearing in mind it also hosts the Dunhill.

Are good practice facilities at courses a key quality? Sports_fanatic, GM website forum

While they are a minor factor in terms of course rankings, I think they are far more important for the members.

Most golfers tend not to spend a day of their time and their hard-earned money visiting a top club in order to practise – they go in order to delight in the course itself.