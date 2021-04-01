From time to time, Golf Monthly seeks to recruit one or two readers to the course rankings panel. If this might be of interest, read on…

Top 100 Panel – Join The Team

The biennial Golf Monthly Top 100 and Next 100 lists are compiled with the assistance of a team of around two dozen experienced, enthusiastic and knowledgeable readers.

Most importantly, each panellist has a wealth of experience of playing many courses of differing styles and standards.

Ideally, they have played a minimum of 20 courses in the existing Top 100.

We expect all panellists to visit and review at least ten contender clubs (from our shortlist of approximately 140 courses) during the review period.

For the next set of rankings for 2023/24, this window will run from the summer of July 2021 to late autumn 2022.

All panellists arrange their own visits, beginning with a polite, friendly but formal email to the club.

They also pay for their own expenses such as travel, food & drink, and any associated accommodation.

We believe that the integrity of the process relies on this.

In return, the vast majority of contender clubs offer courtesy.

Most panellists also complete some of their reviews as a secret shopper.

They play in matches, society events, with friends who are members, or even as regular green fee payers.

All assessments are welcome.

Top 100 Panel – Join The Team

Although the group we have now is stronger than ever, there is quite naturally a turnover of personnel from time to time.

It is also healthy to seek fresh ideas and input.

Our content and our audiences are diverse and so we are focused on putting diversity , equality and inclusion at the centre of our company culture and our hiring processes.

We want to build teams that better reflect our mission to serve our audience and their communities through equal representation.

Therefore we want to work with talent from across those communities and strongly encourage applicants from under-represented backgrounds to get in touch.

If you are interested, please email us via golfmonthly@futurenet.com and we can send you more details about how to apply.