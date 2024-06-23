Amy Yang Claims Maiden Major Victory In 75th Major Start At KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Amy Yang is one of the more established players currently on the LPGA Tour, with her career spanning a near two decades. However, throughout her successes, there has been one thing missing... Until now!

Heading into the final day of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship with a two shot cushion, the 34-year-old rarely looked flustered throughout Sunday, as a level-par final round of 72 gave her a three shot victory and her first Major in 75 starts.

Speaking on Saturday night, Yang revealed that the accomplishments of World Golf Hall of Famer, and fellow South Korean, Se Ri Pak, was the reason for her continuous pursuit of a Major title, with Yang stating: “I dreamed about playing here because of them. I work hard for this. It’ll mean a lot, but we still got 18 more holes out there, and that’s a lot of golf left for a Major championship."

To say that scoring was tough at Sahalee Country Club would be an understatement. On the final day, barely double-digits of players were under-par but, at the first, Yang found a birdie as her round began in the perfect way.

Although she bogeyed the fourth, birdies at the fifth, which was a delightful chip-in, and eighth gave Yang a two-under front nine and a five shot lead going into the back nine in Washington.

AMY YANG WINS HER FIRST MAJOR CHAMPIONSHIP‼️ 🍾Watch the celebration on NBC!#KPMGWomensPGA pic.twitter.com/ULAuKgonm4June 23, 2024

Cruising to a Major title, there were charges from last week's winner, Lilia Vu, but the American couldn't get close to Yang after back-to-back bogeys. What's more, despite a bogey at the 10th from Yang, the South Korean birdied the 11th and 13th to extend her advantage to seven over a number of players with just four holes remaining.

Parring the 14th and 15th, a three-putt bogey at the 16th did cut her lead marginally, but it was clear that nerves were setting in, especially as Yang then made the worse swing of the day and found water at the par 3 17th...

Carding a double bogey, her lead had gone from six shots to three. However, an excellent drive at the final hole seemed to calm any nerves she may have had, but that was until a pulled second shot struck the trees on the left hand side.

Thankfully, for Yang, the ball was in a decent position and, after playing a steady pitch up, she duly two-putted for the par and a well-deserved three shot victory over Vu, Jin Young Ko and Miyu Yamashita.

Following the win, an emotional and champagne-soaked Yang stated: "All the hard work our team did together, I am so grateful for that. All four rounds... It was so tough out there, but I just trusted how we prepared and I did my best all weekend.

"I always wanted to win a Major and I've come close many times. I started doubting myself and if I was ever going to win a Major before I retire. I have been on Tour for quite a while, but I'm so grateful and happy to win a Major!"