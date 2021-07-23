We take a look at how the Olympic golf event works for both the men's and women's tournament.

What Is The Olympic Golf Format?

Golf is one of the 33 sports taking place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Golf made a triumphant return to the Olympic Games in 2016 after not featuring at a Summer Games since 1904.

Justin Rose of Great Britain and Inbee Park of South Korea took home the gold medal in the respective men’s and women’s competitions at Rio 2016.

But how does Olympic golf work and what is the format?

Both the men’s and women’s golf event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be a 72 hole individual stroke play tournament.

This means four rounds will be played over four consecutive days with no cut.

The men’s event will run from July 29th to August 1st and the women’s event will run from August 4th to August 7th.

Both the men’s and women’s field consists of 60 golfers with a maximum of four golfers from one nation taking part.

For rounds one and two, the groups will be published two days before the start of each respective event, and it is expected they will play in groups of three.

Like any other Tour event, rounds three and four will then be decided depending on cumulative score with the lowest golfers going off last.

Depending on weather conditions – or any other unforeseen circumstance that causes a delay – all golfers will tee of on the first tee on on four days, as oppose to having a two tee start.

Both events will take place on the East Course at Kasumigaseki Country Club, North West of the centre of Tokyo.

This format is the same as was seen in at Rio 2016. This is despite initial rumour that organisers were going to change the format to either a matchplay format, a team format or a mixed-gender format.