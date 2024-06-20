Olympics Golf Schedule – Men’s And Women’s Event Dates For Paris 2024
Many of the biggest names from the men’s and women’s game will be competing for medals at the Paris Olympics, but when are the tournaments?
For the third edition of the Olympics in the modern era, golf is part of the schedule for the 2024 Games in Paris, with 60 men and 60 women set to compete in separate 72-hole tournaments of strokeplay over four days.
The action will take place at the venue that hosted the 2018 Ryder Cup, Le Golf National, and many of the best players from both the men’s and women’s games will be involved.
In 2021, Xander Schauffele claimed the men’s gold medal, and he is taking part again this year, with the men’s field confirmed at the conclusion of the US Open.
Joining Schauffele on the US team will be Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa, while other big names from the world’s top 10 playing are Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg, Norway’s Viktor Hovland and Spain’s Jon Rahm.
The men’s tournament begins on Thursday 1 August, six days after the Olympics Opening Ceremony, with the final round on Sunday 4 August.
Two days after the end of the men’s tournament, it’s the women’s turn at the course, with the action taking place between Wednesday 6 August and Saturday 10 August.
The field for the women’s tournament will be confirmed after the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, but, with spots allocated based on world ranking, we can deduce that World No.1 Nelly Korda, who won a tightly contested gold medal for the US three years ago, will be there.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
She is likely to be joined by two-time Major winner Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang on the US team, with other big names in the field likely to include 2023 Amundi Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier playing for the home nation, Ruoning Yin of China, Minjee Lee of Australia and Jin Young Ko of South Korea.
A day after the conclusion of the tournament is the Olympics closing ceremony.
Men’s Golf Schedule For Paris Olympics 2024
- Thursday 1 August: First Round
- Friday 2 August: Second Round
- Saturday 3 August: Third Round
- Sunday 4 August: Fourth Round
Women’s Golf Schedule For Paris Olympics 2024
- Wednesday 6 August: First Round
- Thursday 7 August: Second Round
- Friday 8 August: Third Round
- Saturday 9 August: Fourth Round
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
LIV Golf’s Patrick Reed Set For DP World Tour Return
Patrick Reed will return to DP World Tour action in July, joining Luke Donald to add a Ryder Cup flavour to the BMW International Open
By Paul Higham Published
-
Lack Of Bryson DeChambeau Shows Why Olympic Golf Qualifying Needs A Change
Bryson DeChambeau missing the 2024 Olympics shows why the golf qualification criteria needs to change so the sport can make the most of the huge opportunity
By Paul Higham Published
-
10 Things You Didn't Know About Wichanee Meechai
Get to know LPGA Tour player, Wichanee Meechai, a little bit better with these 10 facts
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Asterisk Talley: 12 Facts You Didn't Know About The Women's US Open Star
Get to know the highly-promising amateur golfer a little better with these facts about her life and career
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
US Women's Open Past Winners: Every Champion Since 1946
We look back at every winner of the US Women's Open since the championship's inception in 1946
By Elliott Heath Published
-
What Is The Lowest Ever Score In The US Women's Open?
The US Women's Open has consistently proved the toughest test in female Major championship golf
By Ben Fleming Published
-
US Women’s Open Future Venues
Some of the most renowned courses in the country will host future editions of the Major – here are the details
By Mike Hall Published
-
10 Things You Didn't Know About Hae Ran Ryu
Get to know the South Korean LPGA Tour player, Hae Ran Ryu, a little bit better here
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Who Is Lauren Coughlin's Caddie?
Get to know Coughlin's caddie and husband, John Pond, a little bit better in this piece
By Matt Cradock Published
-
13 Things You Didn't Know About Lauren Coughlin
Get to know LPGA Tour player, Lauren Coughlin, a little bit better here
By Matt Cradock Published