Olympics Golf Schedule – Men’s And Women’s Event Dates For Paris 2024

Many of the biggest names from the men’s and women’s game will be competing for medals at the Paris Olympics, but when are the tournaments?

The Olympics rings at Kasumigaseki Country Club
Golf takes place at the Olympics for the third time in the modern era at the Paris Games
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

For the third edition of the Olympics in the modern era, golf is part of the schedule for the 2024 Games in Paris, with 60 men and 60 women set to compete in separate 72-hole tournaments of strokeplay over four days.

The action will take place at the venue that hosted the 2018 Ryder Cup, Le Golf National, and many of the best players from both the men’s and women’s games will be involved.

In 2021, Xander Schauffele claimed the men’s gold medal, and he is taking part again this year, with the men’s field confirmed at the conclusion of the US Open.

Joining Schauffele on the US team will be Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa, while other big names from the world’s top 10 playing are Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg, Norway’s Viktor Hovland and Spain’s Jon Rahm.

The men’s tournament begins on Thursday 1 August, six days after the Olympics Opening Ceremony, with the final round on Sunday 4 August.

Xander Schauffele takes a shot at the Olympics

Xander Schauffele won the men's golf gold medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Two days after the end of the men’s tournament, it’s the women’s turn at the course, with the action taking place between Wednesday 6 August and Saturday 10 August.

The field for the women’s tournament will be confirmed after the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, but, with spots allocated based on world ranking, we can deduce that World No.1 Nelly Korda, who won a tightly contested gold medal for the US three years ago, will be there.

Nelly Korda with the Olympics gold medal

Nelly Korda is expected to feature for the US women's team

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She is likely to be joined by two-time Major winner Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang on the US team, with other big names in the field likely to include 2023 Amundi Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier playing for the home nation, Ruoning Yin of China, Minjee Lee of Australia and Jin Young Ko of South Korea.

A day after the conclusion of the tournament is the Olympics closing ceremony.

Men’s Golf Schedule For Paris Olympics 2024

  • Thursday 1 August: First Round
  • Friday 2 August: Second Round
  • Saturday 3 August: Third Round
  • Sunday 4 August: Fourth Round

Women’s Golf Schedule For Paris Olympics 2024

  • Wednesday 6 August: First Round
  • Thursday 7 August: Second Round
  • Friday 8 August: Third Round
  • Saturday 9 August: Fourth Round
