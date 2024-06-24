Women’s Olympic Golf Field Confirmed – Every Player In The World’s Top 10 Set For Paris 2024

With the conclusion of the third women’s Major of the year, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, the women’s field for the Olympics at Le Golf National in Paris has been confirmed.

In total, 60 of the world’s best players will tee it up at the event for 33 nations, with the action beginning three days after the end of the men’s tournament, running between 7 and 10 August.

Like the men’s field, qualification was based on world ranking, with the top 15 after the Sahalee Country Club Major eligible, with the caveat that no more than four players can represent any country.

The rest of the selections were made further down the rankings, where no more than two players were eligible for any nation that didn’t already have two or more players in the world's top 15.

The upshot of that is that two nations – USA and South Korea – have three players on their teams thanks to strong representation in the world’s top 15, with Scotland, Austria, Belgium, Singapore, Colombia, Italy, Malaysia and Slovenia fielding one player each and the remaining nations two players.

Nelly Korda won the gold medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, and, helped by her six wins so far this season, the World No.1 was never seriously in danger of missing out on a place for the US, despite her form having deserted her in the last three tournaments, which has resulted in missed cuts at each. She will be joined on the US team by two-time Major winner Lila Vu and Rose Zhang.

The other team with three players, South Korea, will be represented by Jin Young Ko, Hyo Joo Kim and Amy Yang, who booked her place at the last minute thanks to her maiden Major title, which took her 15 places up the world rankings to fifth.

Jin Young Ko plays for South Korea at the Games (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other big names heading to Paris include Ruoning Yin and Xiyu Lin for China and Celine Boutier for France, who will play alongside Perrine Delacour.

Australia’s Hannah Green is seventh in the world rankings, and that has secured her a spot alongside World No.11 Minjee Lee, while Charley Hull, who is eighth in the world, will represent Great Britain and Ireland along with Georgia Hall, who is 36th.

Charley Hull will play for Great Britain and Ireland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elsewhere, World No.10 Yuka Saso, who won the US Women’s Open, represents Japan along with JLPGA player Miyu Yamashita, Thai star Atthaya Thitikul heads to Paris along with compatriot Patty Tavatanakit and Brooke Henderson will play for Canada with World No.292 Alena Sharp.

Other big names in the field include New Zealander Lydia Ko, who will be joined by Momoka Kobori, Swedish pair Maja Stark and Lynn Grant and Irish duo Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow.

Below is the confirmed women's golf field for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Women's Olympics Golf Field