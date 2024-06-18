Men's Olympics Golf Field Confirmed - 8 Of World's Top 10 Set For Paris 2024

The 2024 Olympics is just around the corner, with the Paris games beginning on Friday 26 July, with the first of the golf action taking place just six days later.

In total, 120 players from the men’s and women’s game will be competing at Le Golf National, with 32 nations represented.

The field is determined by world ranking, and while the confirmation of the players who made it from the women’s game will be finalized on 24 June, the final opportunity for players in the men’s game to secure a place came with the US Open at Pinehurst No.2 after a two-year qualification process, and eight of the world's top 10 are involved.

Even though technically the world’s top 15 from men’s golf were eligible, because a maximum of four men are able to compete on any team, some US players have missed out even though there are nine from the US who are high enough in the rankings.

As a result, the top four of those have made the team – Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele, who won the gold medal in the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

Xander Schauffele won the gold medal at the 2020 Games (Image credit: Getty Images)

While that is an impressive line-up, there are also some huge names from other nations who have made their respective teams. Among them is Rory McIlroy, who will play for Ireland, with his Zurich Classic of New Orleans playing partner Shane Lowry the other to make the team.

McIlroy will head to the Games on the back of appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open – his first starts since agonizingly missing out on his first Major in 10 years at the US Open. Following that disappointment, he will be desperate to tee it up with a fifth Major title finally under his belt.

Other stars from the men’s game who have secured their places include Swede Ludvig Aberg, who is joined by Alex Noren, while Jon Rahm has made the Spain team along with another LIV Golf player, David Puig.

Another player in the world’s top 10, Viktor Hovland, has made the Norway team along with Kris Ventura, while World No.12 Hideki Matsuyama plays for Japan, with Hero Indian Open champion Keita Nakajima qualifying too.

Hideki Matsuyama also played in the 2020 Games (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Great Britain, there’s no place for 2016 golf medallist Justin Rose this time around, with Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick qualifying instead.

Other notable qualifiers from the men’s game include Australians Jason Day and Min Woo Lee, Canadians Corey Conners and Nick Taylor and French players Matthieu Pavon and Victor Perez, who will have the full backing of the home crowd.

Below is the confirmed men's golf field for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, with the action taking place between 1 and 4 August.

Men's Olympics Golf Field