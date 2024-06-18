Men's Olympics Golf Field Confirmed - 8 Of World's Top 10 Set For Paris 2024
The men's field for the Olympics in Paris is set, with 60 players competing for a total of 32 nations, including eight of the world's top 10
The 2024 Olympics is just around the corner, with the Paris games beginning on Friday 26 July, with the first of the golf action taking place just six days later.
In total, 120 players from the men’s and women’s game will be competing at Le Golf National, with 32 nations represented.
The field is determined by world ranking, and while the confirmation of the players who made it from the women’s game will be finalized on 24 June, the final opportunity for players in the men’s game to secure a place came with the US Open at Pinehurst No.2 after a two-year qualification process, and eight of the world's top 10 are involved.
Even though technically the world’s top 15 from men’s golf were eligible, because a maximum of four men are able to compete on any team, some US players have missed out even though there are nine from the US who are high enough in the rankings.
As a result, the top four of those have made the team – Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele, who won the gold medal in the 2020 Games in Tokyo.
While that is an impressive line-up, there are also some huge names from other nations who have made their respective teams. Among them is Rory McIlroy, who will play for Ireland, with his Zurich Classic of New Orleans playing partner Shane Lowry the other to make the team.
McIlroy will head to the Games on the back of appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open – his first starts since agonizingly missing out on his first Major in 10 years at the US Open. Following that disappointment, he will be desperate to tee it up with a fifth Major title finally under his belt.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Other stars from the men’s game who have secured their places include Swede Ludvig Aberg, who is joined by Alex Noren, while Jon Rahm has made the Spain team along with another LIV Golf player, David Puig.
Another player in the world’s top 10, Viktor Hovland, has made the Norway team along with Kris Ventura, while World No.12 Hideki Matsuyama plays for Japan, with Hero Indian Open champion Keita Nakajima qualifying too.
For Great Britain, there’s no place for 2016 golf medallist Justin Rose this time around, with Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick qualifying instead.
Other notable qualifiers from the men’s game include Australians Jason Day and Min Woo Lee, Canadians Corey Conners and Nick Taylor and French players Matthieu Pavon and Victor Perez, who will have the full backing of the home crowd.
Below is the confirmed men's golf field for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, with the action taking place between 1 and 4 August.
Men's Olympics Golf Field
- Argentina - Emiliano Grillo, Alejandro Tosti
- Australia - Jason Day, Min Woo Lee
- Austria - Sepp Straka
- Belgium - Thomas Detry, Adrien Dumont du Chassart
- Canada - Corey Conners, Nick Taylor
- Chile - Cristobal Del Solar, Joaquin Niemann
- China - Zechang Dou, Carl Yuan
- Chinese Taipei - CT Pan, Kevin Yu
- Colombia - Nico Echevarria, Camillo Villages
- Denmark - Nicolai Hojgaard, Thorbjorn Olesen
- Finland - Sami Valimaki
- France - Matthieu Pavon, Victor Perez
- Germany - Stephan Jaeger, Matti Schmid
- Great Britain - Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood
- India - Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shubshankar Sharma
- Ireland - Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy
- Italy - Matteo Manassero, Guido Migliozzi
- Japan - Hideki Matsuyama, Keita Nakajima
- Malaysia - Gavin Green
- Mexico - Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz
- Netherlands - Darius van Driel, Joost Luiten
- New Zealand - Ryan Fox, Daniel Hillier
- Norway - Viktor Hovland, Kris Ventura
- Paraguay - Fabrizio Zanotti
- Poland - Adrian Meronk
- Puerto Rico - Rafael Campos
- South Africa - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Erik Van Rooyen
- South Korea - Byeong Hun An, Tom Kim
- Spain - Jon Rahm, David Puig
- Sweden - Ludvig Aberg, Alex Noren
- Thailand - Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Phachara Khongwatmai
- United States - Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
I Tasked ChatGPT With Taking 5 Shots Off My Handicap. Its 7-Point Plan Is A Great Blueprint For All Golfers
Fergus Bisset swallowed his pride and asked ChatGPT if it could help him improve his golf
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Niall Horan Invests In Rory McIlroy’s TGL Team As Tyrrell Hatton Replacement Confirmed
The former One Direction singer has invested in Boston Common Golf as Tyrrell Hatton's replacement is announced
By Jonny Leighfield Published