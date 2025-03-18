Takumi Kanaya Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The Japanese Golfer
Find out more about Japanese professional golfer, Takumi Kanaya's life and career in the game so far via these facts...
Takumi Kanaya is a Japanese pro golfer who has enjoyed plenty of success in his homeland and is currently having a crack at breaking through on the PGA Tour. Discover more about his life and career so far via these facts.
TAKUMI KANAYA FACTS
1. Kanaya was born in Hiroshima, Japan on May 23, 1998.
2. His name is pronounced 'tuh-KOO-mee kuh-NYE-uh.'
3. According to the Japan Golf Tour, Kanaya's blood type is O.
4. He began playing golf at the age of five.
5. Kanaya attended Tohoku Fukushi University in Sendai, Japan - the same school that Hideki Matsuyama went to.
6. He won the 2015 Japan Amateur Championship and was low amateur at the Japan Open Golf Championship later that same year after finishing second. He went on to be the low amateur at the Japan Open Golf Championship again in 2017.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
7. In 2018, Kanaya won the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship and earned spots in the 2019 Masters and Open Championship as a result.
8. Representing Japan at the 2018 Eisenhower Trophy, Kanaya finished runner-up in the individual competition. He had appeared at the 2016 tournament, too, while also being on the winning International side at the 2019 Arnold Palmer Cup.
9. Kanaya helped Japan to team gold at both the 2017 Summer Universiade and the 2018 Asian Games.
10. Kanaya was World Amateur No.1 for 55 weeks, covering much of 2020, and was awarded the Mark H. McCormack medal in September.
11. He won the 2019 Mitsui Sumitomo VISA Taiheiyo Masters to become just the fourth amateur in history to win a professional event in Japan. Kanaya later finished third at the 2019 Australian Open.
12. He turned professional on October 2, 2020 and made his professional debut at the Japan Open Golf Championship, finishing 7th.
13. Kanaya won on his fourth pro start, lifting the prestigious Dunlop Phoenix Tournament after triumphing at the fourth extra hole of a sudden death play-off.
14. He won the Japan Golf Tour Rookie of the Year award in 2020-21 after securing a second pro title - the Token Homemate Cup - in April.
15. The Japanese pro's best finish on the PGA Tour was a T7th result at the 2021 Zozo Championship. His highest result on the DP World Tour was T7th at the 2022 Australian PGA Championship.
16. Kanaya has claimed eight professional victories throughout his career so far - seven of which have arrived on the Japan Golf Tour. His only non-JGT victory was at the Asian Tour's International Series Oman in 2023.
A post shared by Takumi Kanaya 金谷拓実 (@takumi.kanaya)
A photo posted by on
17. In 2024, Kanaya won the Japan Golf Tour money list and was named the circuit's Most Valuable Player. A year earlier, he had lifted his only Japanese Major to date at the BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup.
18. Kanaya secured a PGA Tour card for 2025 when finishing third at Q-School in December 2024.
19. Kanaya has a best finish of T58th in 11 Major starts throughout his career. That arrived in his Masters debut back in 2019. He has missed the cut in each of the other 10.
20. After finishing T9th at the 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play, Kanaya rose to a highest-ever position of 49th in the Official World Golf Ranking.
A post shared by Takumi Kanaya 金谷拓実 (@takumi.kanaya)
A photo posted by on
TAKUMI KANAYA BIO
Born
May 23, 1998 - Hiroshima, Japan
Height
5ft7in (1.72m)
College
Tohoku Fukushi University
Turned Pro
2020
Current Tours
PGA Tour, DP World Tour, Japan Golf Tour
Pro Wins
8
Highest OWGR
49th
TAKUMI KANAYA PRO WINS
Tour
Event
Winning Score
Japan Golf Tour
2019 Mitsui Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo Masters*
-13 (one stroke)
Japan Golf Tour
2020 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament
-13 (playoff - Toshihiro Ishizaka)
Japan Golf Tour
2021 Token Homemate Cup
-11 (one stroke)
Asian Tour
2023 International Series Oman
-10 (four strokes)
Japan Golf Tour (Major)
2023 BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup
-11 (two strokes)
Japan Golf Tour
2023 Fujisankei Classic
-8 (four strokes)
Japan Golf Tour
2024 Token Homemate Cup
-23 (two strokes)
Japan Golf Tour
2024 ACN Championship
-20 (playoff - Ryu Hyun-woo)
* won as an amateur
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Jeremy Paul Facts: 12 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Golfer
Get to know the life and career of PGA Tour golfer Jeremy Paul a little better...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Mac Meissner Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Get to know American professional golfer, Mac Meissner, with these facts about his life and career in the game so far...
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Kristoffer Ventura Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The Norwegian Golfer
Discover more about professional golfer, Kristoffer Ventura via these facts about his life and career in the game so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Greyson Sigg Facts: 17 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Get to know American professional golfer, Greyson Sigg with these facts about his life and career in the game so far...
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Carson Young Facts: 19 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Golfer
Carson Young is a Clemson University alumnus and now a PGA Tour pro with a Korn Ferry Tour win under his belt
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Who Is J.J. Spaun's Wife?
J.J Spaun has been married to wife Melody since 2019 - here's what we know about her
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is JJ Spaun's Caddie? Meet Mark Carens
Find out more about Massachusetts-born Mark Carens, who has enjoyed a highly-successful career to date and has been on the bag of JJ Spaun since April 2021
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Danny Walker Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Get to know American professional golfer, Danny Walker with these facts about his life and career in the game so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published