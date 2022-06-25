Nick Faldo 'Really Surprised' After Koepka's Move To LIV Golf

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Since the first LIV Golf Invitational event, Nick Faldo has been rather vocal about the Saudi-backed series, with the six-time Major winner stating: "We’ve got two totally different golf tournaments. One, we play for tournaments and national championships over here and the LIV Tour is what, 54 holes and no cut, shotgun start, you know, it sounds crazy."

Now, following Brooks Koepka's move to LIV, the Englishman has revealed he was "extremely surprised" to see the 32-year-old jump ship, stating "he's a wonderful example of the challenge of playing the Tour."

Speaking before the Travelers Championship, the 64-year-old said: "We have one thing called missing the cut, which is something that they don't like, but that is part of our sport.

"Brooks is a wonderful example. He started way out on, I believe, the Asian Tour and then he wins in Europe. We were there to see him win in Phoenix, he wins four Majors, he's climbed his way up. Last week he was saying 'get out my face, all I want to do is play golf'. Somebody went and hit his number and off he goes.

"I was really surprised by that. It's a boat load of cash, there's also a boat load of mandatory personal appearances. I'm sure he's going to find that gets very old very quickly. The other important thing is enjoyment, you've got to enjoy what you do in life. You can't be standing on a golf course and thinking another reason why I'm out here, you can't just fake that. It's an important thing in life to know what you are out there for."

Koepka will be joining fellow countryman Dustin Johnson in Portland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Abraham Ancer and Pat Perez have also made the journey over to LIV Golf, with the next event getting underway at Portland on the 30th June.