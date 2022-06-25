Nick Faldo 'Really Surprised' After Koepka's Move To LIV Golf

Speaking before the third round of the Travelers Championship, Faldo gave his thoughts on Koepka's LIV move

Faldo looks on at Augusta National
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

Since the first LIV Golf Invitational event, Nick Faldo has been rather vocal about the Saudi-backed series, with the six-time Major winner stating: "We’ve got two totally different golf tournaments. One, we play for tournaments and national championships over here and the LIV Tour is what, 54 holes and no cut, shotgun start, you know, it sounds crazy."

Now, following Brooks Koepka's move to LIV, the Englishman has revealed he was "extremely surprised" to see the 32-year-old jump ship, stating "he's a wonderful example of the challenge of playing the Tour."

See more

Speaking before the Travelers Championship, the 64-year-old said: "We have one thing called missing the cut, which is something that they don't like, but that is part of our sport.

"Brooks is a wonderful example. He started way out on, I believe, the Asian Tour and then he wins in Europe. We were there to see him win in Phoenix, he wins four Majors, he's climbed his way up. Last week he was saying 'get out my face, all I want to do is play golf'. Somebody went and hit his number and off he goes.

"I was really surprised by that. It's a boat load of cash, there's also a boat load of mandatory personal appearances. I'm sure he's going to find that gets very old very quickly. The other important thing is enjoyment, you've got to enjoy what you do in life. You can't be standing on a golf course and thinking another reason why I'm out here, you can't just fake that. It's an important thing in life to know what you are out there for."

Brooks Koepka lines up his putt whilst Dustin Johnson walks past him

Koepka will be joining fellow countryman Dustin Johnson in Portland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Abraham Ancer and Pat Perez have also made the journey over to LIV Golf, with the next event getting underway at Portland on the 30th June. 

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock

Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.