Koepka Reveals Which Two PGA Tour Events He’d Be ‘Open’ To Playing In Again
Although there's no sign of it happening anytime soon, Brooks Koepka has named the two tournaments he'd like to play in if allowed back on the PGA Tour
Although there seems to be no resolution coming quickly, Brooks Koepka has revealed the events he'd like to play if he could return to PGA Tour action.
Reports of the PGA Tour rejecting two conditions attached to a $1.5bn deal from the Saudi PIF means that there's no obvious sign that talks are progressing as we head towards two years since the framework agreement was signed between the two sides.
So it looks like there's little chance of LIV golfers being welcomed back on the PGA Tour anytime soon, but if they were at some point Koepka has named the events he'd like to play.
And there's also a unique event on the DP World Tour, that Koepka got an invite to last year, that he'd ideally put on his schedule permanently if he had the chance.
“I still have a good relationship with everybody there," Koepka said of the PGA Tour in an interview with The Times.
"There’s a lot of ‘what-ifs’, but I’d be open to playing certain events. Like I love Phoenix. The Cognizant Classic, because it’s my hometown. I’d love to play Dunhill [Links Championship on the DP World Tour], but if we can’t that’s OK. I’ve made my decision."
That's a stance Koepka has been consistent on. The five-time Major champion has always turned it on in golf's biggest events but never seemed too happy to just grind it out in regular PGA Tour tournaments.
Koepka signed a big deal to join LIV Golf in 2022 and although he has not regretted his move, he has been in the news recently saying that the team golf league is a bit behind where he thinks it should be.
"We are behind, to be quite fair,” said Koepka. “I think each year at LIV has got better. And that should be the goal, right?”
Koepka eyes Masters title after Augusta 'choke'
After an Augusta collapse in 2023, when Koepka himself said he choked away a Masters title, slipping on a Green Jacket is his big priority, but he'd also love to add a Claret Jug to his collection.
Ideally that would come at the Home of Golf in St Andrews - one of his favorite courses in the world - and victory in those two would also see him complete a career Grand Slam.
“I’d like to rack up a few more in the next two years,” Koepka added about the Majors. “It goes back to how I was brought up. You look at all the great athletes and it’s never enough. No matter what. Even when it’s good enough, it’s not enough.
“All this stuff I do is self-motivating. I just said it to you, so now I need to go back it up. People think it’s cocky. No, I just put it all on the line.”
Koepka will try to banish those bad memories at Augusta as he lines up as one of 12 LIV golfers playing in this year's Masters.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
