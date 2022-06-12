Nick Faldo And Jim Nantz Slam LIV Golf Series

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

In the build-up, and conclusion, of the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event at the Centurion Club, many influential figures have given their thoughts and opinions on the new Saudi-backed series.

On Saturday evening at the RBC Canadian Open, six-time Major winner Nick Faldo, and his CBS colleague, Jim Nantz, gave their thoughts on the LIV Golf Series, with both men slamming the set-up of the 54-hole format, as well as those players who have jumped ship to pursue the larger purses.

Schwartzel picked up $4.75 million at the Centurion Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

“No. 1, you saw those faces, you can’t feel good being a Major champion to be suspended from the tour," stated Faldo. "We’ve got two totally different golf tournaments. One, we play for tournaments and national championships over here and the LIV Tour is what, 54 holes and no cut, shotgun start, you know, it sounds crazy.

“And the other thing that is very noticeable is the players that have left. Obviously, they’re in their mid-40s, they’ve been out here on Tour, they’ve been battling away and they probably know they can’t win out here against the youngsters. So they’re taking the easy option to go over and try and win a boatload of cash.”

Faldo's comments had been somewhat supported by nine-time Major winner, Gary Player, with Player stating in an interview with Sky Sports that: "There's not a lot of them (players featuring at LIV) who can win on their regular Tour anymore." However, the 86-year-old also said that players were "wisely taking the money."

Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson were the big names headlining the event in Hertfordshire (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following Faldo's comments, Nantz gave his thoughts, with the 63-year-old stating: "What I keep hearing from people, too, is a sense of disappointment, even a little betrayal. They’ve always been told the story — and I know it was true — that at some point in their careers the dream was to play on the PGA Tour, build a legacy, build your future financially.

“And the Tour’s been good to them. It’s a Tour that’s come into these communities for decades and made these communities better than how they were when they first got there. I’m talking not millions; I’m talking billions of dollars into these communities.”

Recently, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez have added their names to the LIV list, with DeChambeau receiving a reported $100+ million to participate. For Faldo, who has six Major titles and 30 European Tour trophies to his name, the PGA Tour is still the top spot for Professionals, with the 64-year-old stating: “You know, I’ve been out on the Tour for decades and now decades with TV as well, and you love it out there. When you’re a kid, this was your dream, to come out and compete against the best and it’s what you do."