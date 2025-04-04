'Some Of Those Players Have Gone Soft' Sir Nick Faldo On Why Life On 'Fail-Free' LIV Golf Has Become Too Comfortable

Sir Nick Faldo says life playing in LIV Golf is too comfortable and has meant that "some of those players have gone soft" while also again scoffing at the tour's business model.

Sir Nick Faldo talks to the media before the 2023 Betfred British Masters at The Belfry
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Sir Nick Faldo is not a huge fan of the LIV Golf format, and feels that the inflated prize funds and lack of a cut has meant that "some of those players have gone soft".

There are 12 players from LIV Golf playing in The Masters this year, but many may not make too big of a challenge if Faldo is right in his assertion that some have lost their edge from living a comfortable life on LIV Golf.

Last year Faldo felt Jon Rahm lacked the intensity to defend his Green Jacket after "playing resort courses in his shorts" in the LIV Golf League, and it seems his stance has not changed.

The lack of a cut and the huge sums of prize money mean that, according to Faldo, the sporting and financial intensity has been taken out of the game in LIV.

“Sport is bloody tough," Faldo told TalkSport. "The fear of failure is just as powerful as the quest to win.

“And I think when you're on a fail-free tour, you can't fail. It makes you go soft. I think some of those players have gone soft.”

The three-time Masters champion also scoffed at the LIV Golf business model, with the vast sums paid out in contracts and prize money massively outweighing what he feels is coming in.

“It's the one and only business model in the world where the money's going out the window and very little's coming in,” Faldo added.

“You couldn't go to your bank manager and say, ‘This is my business model.' He'd say, ‘Excuse me? We've only got this coming in and that going out?’

“I say the players are the luckiest things in the world, because you've got guys we've hardly heard of, who’ve never won, playing in $20 million tournaments.

"And then you've got these couple of guys getting paid an absolute fortune, and they haven't moved a needle, really. So, hey, good luck to them. Go and do their own thing.”

Sir Nick Faldo on...

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf may be better off not doing a deal: “Personally, I think they should just go and do their own thing. LIV is LIV. Go and play the tour. You know, it's caused the ruckus.

"The players have done incredibly well - they've found a way to double the bloomin’ prize money. They're all making a fortune, both sides.”

Money talk on television has been putting the fans off: “I sat there for television and I did not mention prize money that many times in 18 years.

“We were told not to mention – just keep talking about points. Then all of a sudden we're saying $10 million, $20 million, $100 million - everything was about money."

TV ratings for the PGA Tour starting to pick up: "The Tour has just got to keep promoting personalities and that sort of thing. Tell the story, get the public interest and we'll see.

“Augusta - got a feeling we'll have a good one and the viewership will be good. Maybe things are picking up on the TV side in America. Let's see how it goes.”

Contributor

Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website.  Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush. 

