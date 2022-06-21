Travelers Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022
There’s a strong field for this week’s event at TPC River Highlands as players compete for a sizeable purse
The PGA Tour may have suspended 17 LIV Golf Invitational Series players, with more to follow, but there’s still a strong field for this week’s Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.
One of the most intriguing names in the field is Brooks Koepka. The American is strongly rumoured to have joined the Saudi-backed Series. If that is confirmed, this would be his final PGA Tour event for the foreseeable future. He’s looking to bounce back from a disappointing 55th at last week’s US Open at The Country Club.
Rory McIlroy also makes the short journey from Massachusetts to Connecticut as he looks to build on his tie for fifth in last week’s tournament. McIlroy struggled to take the positives from that display, describing it as another missed opportunity after once again falling short of a fifth Major win. Still, having won the RBC Canadian Open in the week leading up to the Brookline event, another strong showing here will represent a highly encouraging run of form for the World No.2.
There was a hugely positive reaction towards Matt Fitzpatrick after he clinched his first Major title last week. However, while the Englishman is absent from this week’s field, Will Zalatoris, who was a hair away from forcing a playoff at Brookline, hopes to put the disappointment of finishing runner-up behind him this week.
Other notable entrants include 2017 Travelers Championship winner Jordan Spieth and PGA Champion Justin Thomas. Keegan Bradley, fresh from his strong US Open showing – and the huge reception he received – also appears, along with World No.9 Sam Burns and World No.6 Patrick Cantlay. Meanwhile, Rickie Fowler plays after narrowly missing out on a US Open appearance. Harris English, who won the 2021 tournament, also appears as his comeback from hip surgery gathers pace.
The Travelers Championship is second only to the WM Phoenix Open in attendance on for PGA Tour events, so we can expect the crowd out in force this week as they watch players compete for a purse of $8,300,000. Of that, the winner will receive $1,494,000.
Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field.
Travelers Championship Prize Money Breakdown 2022
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,494,000
|2nd
|$904,700
|3rd
|$572,700
|4th
|$406,700
|5th
|$340,300
|6th
|$300,875
|7th
|$280,125
|8th
|$259,375
|9th
|$242,775
|10th
|$226,175
|11th
|$209,575
|12th
|$192,975
|13th
|$176,375
|14th
|$159,775
|15th
|$151,475
|16th
|$143,175
|17th
|$134,875
|18th
|$126,575
|19th
|$118,275
|20th
|$109,975
|21st
|$101,675
|22nd
|$93,375
|23rd
|$86,735
|24th
|$80,095
|25th
|$73,455
|26th
|$66,815
|27th
|$64,325
|28th
|$61,835
|29th
|$59,345
|30th
|$56,855
|31st
|$54,365
|32nd
|$51,875
|33rd
|$49,385
|34th
|$47,310
|35th
|$45,235
|36th
|$43,160
|37th
|$41,085
|38th
|$39,425
|39th
|$37,765
|40th
|$36,105
|41st
|$34,445
|42nd
|$32,785
|43rd
|$31,125
|44th
|$29,465
|45th
|$27,805
|46th
|$26,145
|47th
|$24,485
|48th
|$23,157
|49th
|$21,995
|50th
|$21,331
|51st
|$20,833
|52nd
|$20,335
|53rd
|$20,003
|54th
|$19,671
|55th
|$19,505
|56th
|$19,339
|57th
|$19,173
|58th
|$19,007
|59th
|$18,841
|60th
|$18,675
|61st
|$18,509
|62nd
|$18,343
|63rd
|$18,177
|64th
|$18,011
|65th
|$17,845
|66th
|$17,679
|67th
|$17,513
|68th
|$17,347
|69th
|$17,181
|70th
|$17,015
|71st
|$16,849
|72nd
|$16,683
|73rd
|$16,517
|74th
|$16,351
|75th
|$16,185
|76th
|$16,019
|77th
|$15,853
|78th
|$15,604
|79th
|$15,521
|80th
|$15,355
|81st
|$15,189
|82nd
|$15,023
|83rd
|$14,857
|84th
|$14,691
|85th
|$14,525
|86th
|$14,359
|87th
|$14,193
|88th
|$14,027
|89th
|$13,861
|90th
|$13,695
Travelers Championship Field 2022
- Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
- Barjon, Paul
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Blixt, Jonas
- Bradley, Keegan
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Brehm, Ryan
- Buckley, Hayden
- Burns, Sam
- Cantlay, Patrick
- Champ, Cameron
- Cink, Stewart
- Clark, Wyndham
- Cook, Austin
- D'Amario, Adam
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Cam
- Day, Jason
- Donald, Luke
- Duncan, Tyler
- English, Harris
- Finau, Tony
- Fleetwood, Tommy
- Fowler, Rickie
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Garnett, Brice
- Ghim, Doug
- Gligic, Michael
- Glover, Lucas
- Gotterup, Christopher
- Griffin, Lanto
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Gutschewski, Scott
- Haas, Bill
- Hadley, Chesson
- Hagy, Brandon
- Hahn, James
- Hammer, Cole
- Hardy, Nick
- Harman, Brian
- Henley, Russell
- Henry, J.J.
- Herman, Jim
- Hickok, Kramer
- Higgo, Garrick
- Higgs, Harry
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hoffmann, Morgan
- Hoge, Tom
- Howell III, Charles
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Huh, John
- Im, Sungjae
- Jaeger, Stephan
- James, Benjamin
- Johnson, Zach
- Kang, Sung
- Kim, Si Woo
- Kisner, Kevin
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knox, Russell
- Koepka, Brooks
- Kohles, Ben
- Kokrak, Jason
- Kraft, Kelly
- Lahiri, Anirban
- Laird, Martin
- Landry, Andrew
- Lashley, Nate
- Lebioda, Hank
- Lee, Danny
- Lee, KH
- Leishman, Marc
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Long, Adam
- Lower, Justin
- Malnati, Peter
- McCarthy, Denny
- McGirt, William
- McGreevy, Max
- McIlroy, Rory
- McNealy, Maverick
- Merritt, Troy
- Mitchell, Keith
- Moore, Taylor
- Mullinax, Trey
- NeSmith, Matthew
- Niemann, Joaquin
- Norlander, Henrik
- Novak, Andrew
- Ortiz, Carlos
- Palmer, Ryan
- Pan, CT
- Pereira, Mito
- Piercy, Scott
- Poston, JT.
- Power, Seamus
- Putnam, Andrew
- Rai, Aaron
- Ramey, Chad
- Reavie, Chez
- Redman, Doc
- Reeves, Seth
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Ryder, Sam
- Sabbatini, Rory
- Schauffele, Xander
- Scheffler, Scottie
- Schenk, Adam
- Schwab, Matthias
- Sigg, Greyson
- Simpson, Webb
- Skinns, David
- Sloan, Roger
- Smalley, Alex
- Smotherman, Austin
- Snedeker, Brandt
- Spaun, JJ
- Spieth, Jordan
- Stallings, Scott
- Steele, Brendan
- Straka, Sepp
- Streb, Robert
- Streelman, Kevin
- Stuard, Brian
- Svensson, Adam
- Tarren, Callum
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thomas, Justin
- Thompson, Curtis
- Thorbjornsen, Michael
- Todd, Brendon
- Trainer, Martin
- Tringale, Cameron
- Tway, Kevin
- Van Rooyen, Erik
- Varner III, Harold
- Vegas, Jhonattan
- Wallace, Matt
- Watney, Nick
- Werenski, Richy
- Whaley, Vince
- Willett, Danny
- Wise, Aaron
- Wolfe, Jared
- Wolff, Matthew
- Wu, Brandon
- Wu, Dylan
- Zalatoris, Will
Who Won The 2021 Travelers Championship?
Harris English won the 2021 Travelers Championship after a mammoth playoff against Kramer Hickock. After matching each other over seven holes, English finally holed a 15-foot birdie putt on the eighth to claim the title.
Where Is The Travelers Championship Held?
The Travelers Championship is held at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. The private club has hosted the tournament, which was previously called as the Buick Championship and Greater Hartford Open, since 1984.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
