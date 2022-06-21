Travelers Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The PGA Tour may have suspended 17 LIV Golf Invitational Series players, with more to follow, but there’s still a strong field for this week’s Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

One of the most intriguing names in the field is Brooks Koepka. The American is strongly rumoured to have joined the Saudi-backed Series. If that is confirmed, this would be his final PGA Tour event for the foreseeable future. He’s looking to bounce back from a disappointing 55th at last week’s US Open at The Country Club.

Rory McIlroy also makes the short journey from Massachusetts to Connecticut as he looks to build on his tie for fifth in last week’s tournament. McIlroy struggled to take the positives from that display, describing it as another missed opportunity after once again falling short of a fifth Major win. Still, having won the RBC Canadian Open in the week leading up to the Brookline event, another strong showing here will represent a highly encouraging run of form for the World No.2.

There was a hugely positive reaction towards Matt Fitzpatrick after he clinched his first Major title last week. However, while the Englishman is absent from this week’s field, Will Zalatoris, who was a hair away from forcing a playoff at Brookline, hopes to put the disappointment of finishing runner-up behind him this week.

Other notable entrants include 2017 Travelers Championship winner Jordan Spieth and PGA Champion Justin Thomas. Keegan Bradley, fresh from his strong US Open showing – and the huge reception he received – also appears, along with World No.9 Sam Burns and World No.6 Patrick Cantlay. Meanwhile, Rickie Fowler plays after narrowly missing out on a US Open appearance. Harris English, who won the 2021 tournament, also appears as his comeback from hip surgery gathers pace.

The Travelers Championship is second only to the WM Phoenix Open in attendance on for PGA Tour events, so we can expect the crowd out in force this week as they watch players compete for a purse of $8,300,000. Of that, the winner will receive $1,494,000.

Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field.

Travelers Championship Prize Money Breakdown 2022

Position Prize Money 1st $1,494,000 2nd $904,700 3rd $572,700 4th $406,700 5th $340,300 6th $300,875 7th $280,125 8th $259,375 9th $242,775 10th $226,175 11th $209,575 12th $192,975 13th $176,375 14th $159,775 15th $151,475 16th $143,175 17th $134,875 18th $126,575 19th $118,275 20th $109,975 21st $101,675 22nd $93,375 23rd $86,735 24th $80,095 25th $73,455 26th $66,815 27th $64,325 28th $61,835 29th $59,345 30th $56,855 31st $54,365 32nd $51,875 33rd $49,385 34th $47,310 35th $45,235 36th $43,160 37th $41,085 38th $39,425 39th $37,765 40th $36,105 41st $34,445 42nd $32,785 43rd $31,125 44th $29,465 45th $27,805 46th $26,145 47th $24,485 48th $23,157 49th $21,995 50th $21,331 51st $20,833 52nd $20,335 53rd $20,003 54th $19,671 55th $19,505 56th $19,339 57th $19,173 58th $19,007 59th $18,841 60th $18,675 61st $18,509 62nd $18,343 63rd $18,177 64th $18,011 65th $17,845 66th $17,679 67th $17,513 68th $17,347 69th $17,181 70th $17,015 71st $16,849 72nd $16,683 73rd $16,517 74th $16,351 75th $16,185 76th $16,019 77th $15,853 78th $15,604 79th $15,521 80th $15,355 81st $15,189 82nd $15,023 83rd $14,857 84th $14,691 85th $14,525 86th $14,359 87th $14,193 88th $14,027 89th $13,861 90th $13,695

Travelers Championship Field 2022

Aphibarnrat, Kiradech

Barjon, Paul

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Blixt, Jonas

Bradley, Keegan

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Buckley, Hayden

Burns, Sam

Cantlay, Patrick

Champ, Cameron

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Cook, Austin

D'Amario, Adam

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Donald, Luke

Duncan, Tyler

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Frittelli, Dylan

Garnett, Brice

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gotterup, Christopher

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Gutschewski, Scott

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hagy, Brandon

Hahn, James

Hammer, Cole

Hardy, Nick

Harman, Brian

Henley, Russell

Henry, J.J.

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Hoffmann, Morgan

Hoge, Tom

Howell III, Charles

Hughes, Mackenzie

Huh, John

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

James, Benjamin

Johnson, Zach

Kang, Sung

Kim, Si Woo

Kisner, Kevin

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Koepka, Brooks

Kohles, Ben

Kokrak, Jason

Kraft, Kelly

Lahiri, Anirban

Laird, Martin

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, Danny

Lee, KH

Leishman, Marc

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

McCarthy, Denny

McGirt, William

McGreevy, Max

McIlroy, Rory

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Taylor

Mullinax, Trey

NeSmith, Matthew

Niemann, Joaquin

Norlander, Henrik

Novak, Andrew

Ortiz, Carlos

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, CT

Pereira, Mito

Piercy, Scott

Poston, JT.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Reeves, Seth

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Schwab, Matthias

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Skinns, David

Sloan, Roger

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, JJ

Spieth, Jordan

Stallings, Scott

Steele, Brendan

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stuard, Brian

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Curtis

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Trainer, Martin

Tringale, Cameron

Tway, Kevin

Van Rooyen, Erik

Varner III, Harold

Vegas, Jhonattan

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Werenski, Richy

Whaley, Vince

Willett, Danny

Wise, Aaron

Wolfe, Jared

Wolff, Matthew

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Zalatoris, Will

Who Won The 2021 Travelers Championship? Harris English won the 2021 Travelers Championship after a mammoth playoff against Kramer Hickock. After matching each other over seven holes, English finally holed a 15-foot birdie putt on the eighth to claim the title.