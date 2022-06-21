Travelers Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022

The PGA Tour may have suspended 17 LIV Golf Invitational Series players, with more to follow, but there’s still a strong field for this week’s Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

One of the most intriguing names in the field is Brooks Koepka. The American is strongly rumoured to have joined the Saudi-backed Series. If that is confirmed, this would be his final PGA Tour event for the foreseeable future. He’s looking to bounce back from a disappointing 55th at last week’s US Open at The Country Club.

Rory McIlroy also makes the short journey from Massachusetts to Connecticut as he looks to build on his tie for fifth in last week’s tournament. McIlroy struggled to take the positives from that display, describing it as another missed opportunity after once again falling short of a fifth Major win. Still, having won the RBC Canadian Open in the week leading up to the Brookline event, another strong showing here will represent a highly encouraging run of form for the World No.2.

There was a hugely positive reaction towards Matt Fitzpatrick after he clinched his first Major title last week. However, while the Englishman is absent from this week’s field, Will Zalatoris, who was a hair away from forcing a playoff at Brookline, hopes to put the disappointment of finishing runner-up behind him this week.

Other notable entrants include 2017 Travelers Championship winner Jordan Spieth and PGA Champion Justin Thomas. Keegan Bradley, fresh from his strong US Open showing – and the huge reception he received – also appears, along with World No.9 Sam Burns and World No.6 Patrick Cantlay. Meanwhile, Rickie Fowler plays after narrowly missing out on a US Open appearance. Harris English, who won the 2021 tournament, also appears as his comeback from hip surgery gathers pace. 

The Travelers Championship is second only to the WM Phoenix Open in attendance on for PGA Tour events, so we can expect the crowd out in force this week as they watch players compete for a purse of $8,300,000. Of that, the winner will receive $1,494,000.

Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field.

Travelers Championship Prize Money Breakdown 2022

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,494,000
2nd$904,700
3rd$572,700
4th$406,700
5th$340,300
6th$300,875
7th$280,125
8th$259,375
9th$242,775
10th$226,175
11th$209,575
12th$192,975
13th$176,375
14th$159,775
15th$151,475
16th$143,175
17th$134,875
18th$126,575
19th $118,275
20th$109,975
21st$101,675
22nd$93,375
23rd$86,735
24th$80,095
25th$73,455
26th $66,815
27th$64,325
28th$61,835
29th $59,345
30th$56,855
31st$54,365
32nd$51,875
33rd$49,385
34th$47,310
35th $45,235
36th $43,160
37th$41,085
38th$39,425
39th$37,765
40th $36,105
41st$34,445
42nd$32,785
43rd$31,125
44th$29,465
45th$27,805
46th$26,145
47th$24,485
48th$23,157
49th$21,995
50th$21,331
51st $20,833
52nd$20,335
53rd$20,003
54th$19,671
55th $19,505
56th$19,339
57th$19,173
58th$19,007
59th$18,841
60th$18,675
61st $18,509
62nd$18,343
63rd$18,177
64th$18,011
65th$17,845
66th$17,679
67th$17,513
68th$17,347
69th$17,181
70th$17,015
71st$16,849
72nd $16,683
73rd$16,517
74th$16,351
75th$16,185
76th$16,019
77th $15,853
78th$15,604
79th$15,521
80th $15,355
81st$15,189
82nd$15,023
83rd$14,857
84th$14,691
85th$14,525
86th$14,359
87th$14,193
88th$14,027
89th$13,861
90th$13,695

Travelers Championship Field 2022

  • Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
  • Barjon, Paul
  • Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
  • Blixt, Jonas
  • Bradley, Keegan
  • Bramlett, Joseph
  • Brehm, Ryan
  • Buckley, Hayden
  • Burns, Sam
  • Cantlay, Patrick
  • Champ, Cameron
  • Cink, Stewart
  • Clark, Wyndham
  • Cook, Austin
  • D'Amario, Adam
  • Dahmen, Joel
  • Davis, Cam
  • Day, Jason
  • Donald, Luke
  • Duncan, Tyler
  • English, Harris
  • Finau, Tony
  • Fleetwood, Tommy
  • Fowler, Rickie
  • Frittelli, Dylan
  • Garnett, Brice
  • Ghim, Doug
  • Gligic, Michael
  • Glover, Lucas
  • Gotterup, Christopher
  • Griffin, Lanto
  • Grillo, Emiliano
  • Gutschewski, Scott
  • Haas, Bill
  • Hadley, Chesson
  • Hagy, Brandon
  • Hahn, James
  • Hammer, Cole
  • Hardy, Nick
  • Harman, Brian
  • Henley, Russell
  • Henry, J.J.
  • Herman, Jim
  • Hickok, Kramer
  • Higgo, Garrick
  • Higgs, Harry
  • Hodges, Lee
  • Hoffman, Charley
  • Hoffmann, Morgan
  • Hoge, Tom
  • Howell III, Charles
  • Hughes, Mackenzie
  • Huh, John
  • Im, Sungjae
  • Jaeger, Stephan
  • James, Benjamin
  • Johnson, Zach
  • Kang, Sung
  • Kim, Si Woo
  • Kisner, Kevin
  • Kizzire, Patton
  • Knox, Russell
  • Koepka, Brooks
  • Kohles, Ben
  • Kokrak, Jason
  • Kraft, Kelly
  • Lahiri, Anirban
  • Laird, Martin
  • Landry, Andrew
  • Lashley, Nate
  • Lebioda, Hank
  • Lee, Danny
  • Lee, KH
  • Leishman, Marc
  • Lipsky, David
  • List, Luke
  • Long, Adam
  • Lower, Justin
  • Malnati, Peter
  • McCarthy, Denny
  • McGirt, William
  • McGreevy, Max
  • McIlroy, Rory
  • McNealy, Maverick
  • Merritt, Troy
  • Mitchell, Keith
  • Moore, Taylor
  • Mullinax, Trey
  • NeSmith, Matthew
  • Niemann, Joaquin
  • Norlander, Henrik
  • Novak, Andrew
  • Ortiz, Carlos
  • Palmer, Ryan
  • Pan, CT
  • Pereira, Mito
  • Piercy, Scott
  • Poston, JT.
  • Power, Seamus
  • Putnam, Andrew
  • Rai, Aaron
  • Ramey, Chad
  • Reavie, Chez
  • Redman, Doc
  • Reeves, Seth
  • Riley, Davis
  • Rodgers, Patrick
  • Ryder, Sam
  • Sabbatini, Rory
  • Schauffele, Xander
  • Scheffler, Scottie
  • Schenk, Adam
  • Schwab, Matthias
  • Sigg, Greyson
  • Simpson, Webb
  • Skinns, David
  • Sloan, Roger
  • Smalley, Alex
  • Smotherman, Austin
  • Snedeker, Brandt
  • Spaun, JJ
  • Spieth, Jordan
  • Stallings, Scott
  • Steele, Brendan
  • Straka, Sepp
  • Streb, Robert
  • Streelman, Kevin
  • Stuard, Brian
  • Svensson, Adam
  • Tarren, Callum
  • Theegala, Sahith
  • Thomas, Justin
  • Thompson, Curtis
  • Thorbjornsen, Michael
  • Todd, Brendon
  • Trainer, Martin
  • Tringale, Cameron
  • Tway, Kevin
  • Van Rooyen, Erik
  • Varner III, Harold
  • Vegas, Jhonattan
  • Wallace, Matt
  • Watney, Nick
  • Werenski, Richy
  • Whaley, Vince
  • Willett, Danny
  • Wise, Aaron
  • Wolfe, Jared
  • Wolff, Matthew
  • Wu, Brandon
  • Wu, Dylan
  • Zalatoris, Will

Who Won The 2021 Travelers Championship?

Harris English won the 2021 Travelers Championship after a mammoth playoff against Kramer Hickock. After matching each other over seven holes, English finally holed a 15-foot birdie putt on the eighth to claim the title. 

Where Is The Travelers Championship Held?

The Travelers Championship is held at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. The private club has hosted the tournament, which was previously called as the Buick Championship and Greater Hartford Open, since 1984.

