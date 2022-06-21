Next LIV Golf Signings Set To Be Announced This Week

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The next LIV Golf signings are set to be announced this week according to reports, with the rumour mill on overdrive as to who might be the next to join the Saudi-backed Series.

Greg Norman's start-up played its first $25m event in London earlier this month, headlined by the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia, with Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez added to the roster ahead of the second event in Portland next week. Abraham Ancer has also joined according to reports.

Rumours have been flying around on social media, with the likes of Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott and Marc Leishman all named as potential signings.

The name of Koepka was a strong rumour during US Open week, with the four-time Major champion refusing to speak about LIV Golf and criticising the media for the "black cloud" over America's national open.

His Twitter 'tracker account' then noticed that his bio had been refreshed, with the PGA Tour taken out of it:

Brooks' Bio has been totally stripped... 👀What's happening? @BKoepka pic.twitter.com/SVBdj8wbvRJune 21, 2022 See more

"I haven't given it that much thought," Koepka said at the US Open. "I don't understand. I'm trying to focus on the US Open, man. I legitimately don't get it. I'm tired of the conversations. I'm tired of all this stuff. Like I said, y'all are throwing a black cloud on the US Open. I think that sucks. I actually do feel bad for them for once because it's a sh**ty situation. We're here to play, and you are talking about an event that happened last week."

Golf.com's Dylan Dethier has also reported that two new LIV Golf signings will be announced today:

Hearing that LIV Golf is planning to announce two new signees tomorrowJune 21, 2022 See more

No Laying Up also reported that the signings will be “rolled out one by one” this week. If further signings are announced by LIV Golf, they will surely be big names if the rumours circulating on line are true. The Series has huge investment behind it with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, which is thought to have assets of $620bn.

Phil Mickelson was reported to have been offered $200m to join LIV Golf, with Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau said to have received over $100m. Johnson's agent said that the offer was "too compelling to pass up" and it "was in his and his family's best interest to pursue it," while DeChambeau confirmed that joining LIV Golf was "a business decision."

Some players who won't be joining LIV Golf include Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick. The Englishman recently told Golf Monthly that he and his brother Alex turned down “crazy sums” to join the circuit.