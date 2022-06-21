'I'm Here To Stay' - Morikawa Denies LIV Golf Rumours

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

While speculation mounts as to who will be the next big-name players signing up for the LIV Golf Invitational Series, Collin Morikawa has confirmed he will not be one of them.

The World No.4 had been among a number of names mentioned as potentially following the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed onto the lucrative Greg Norman-fronted Series.

However, Morikawa has now announced he will be staying on the PGA Tour. Taking to Twitter, the 25-year-old said: "To state for the record, once again, you all are absolutely wrong. I’ve said it since February at Riviera that I’m here to stay on the @PGATOUR and nothing has changed. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got some cereal to pour in my milk."

June 21, 2022

Rumours had been ramping up for days that Morikawa would be one of the next big names to sign up, despite him pledging his allegiance to the PGA Tour on several occasions. Even as recently as last week, he appeared to put further distance between him and the idea of signing up by saying before the US Open: "I think these guys have made their decisions. I mean, it is upsetting because - I mean, look, I've been out here for three years, and I never would have imagined this is what we would have to deal with three years in as being a professional. All I dreamt about was playing on the PGA Tour, making putts to win tournaments, winning majors, and for me it's just how do I get back to focusing on that."

With Morikawa out of the running and the rumour mill still working overtime, it remains to be seen who will be announced as new LIV Golf players this week. Brooks Koepka appears to be the latest high-profile player to join the Series. That decision appears to contradict the American’s comments before last week’s US Open, when he blamed the media for placing a "black cloud" over the tournament with its preoccupation with the Series.

Other players rumoured to be joining include Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott, with Golf.com's Dylan Dethier reporting that two new LIV Golf signings will be announced today.