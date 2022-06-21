'I'm Here To Stay' - Morikawa Denies LIV Golf Rumours
The 25-year-old had been strongly linked with a move to the Saudi-backed Series
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
While speculation mounts as to who will be the next big-name players signing up for the LIV Golf Invitational Series, Collin Morikawa has confirmed he will not be one of them.
The World No.4 had been among a number of names mentioned as potentially following the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed onto the lucrative Greg Norman-fronted Series.
However, Morikawa has now announced he will be staying on the PGA Tour. Taking to Twitter, the 25-year-old said: "To state for the record, once again, you all are absolutely wrong. I’ve said it since February at Riviera that I’m here to stay on the @PGATOUR and nothing has changed. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got some cereal to pour in my milk."
To state for the record, once again, you all are absolutely wrong. I’ve said it since February at Riviera that I’m here to stay on the @PGATOUR and nothing has changed. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got some cereal to pour in my milkJune 21, 2022
Rumours had been ramping up for days that Morikawa would be one of the next big names to sign up, despite him pledging his allegiance to the PGA Tour on several occasions. Even as recently as last week, he appeared to put further distance between him and the idea of signing up by saying before the US Open: "I think these guys have made their decisions. I mean, it is upsetting because - I mean, look, I've been out here for three years, and I never would have imagined this is what we would have to deal with three years in as being a professional. All I dreamt about was playing on the PGA Tour, making putts to win tournaments, winning majors, and for me it's just how do I get back to focusing on that."
With Morikawa out of the running and the rumour mill still working overtime, it remains to be seen who will be announced as new LIV Golf players this week. Brooks Koepka appears to be the latest high-profile player to join the Series. That decision appears to contradict the American’s comments before last week’s US Open, when he blamed the media for placing a "black cloud" over the tournament with its preoccupation with the Series.
Other players rumoured to be joining include Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott, with Golf.com's Dylan Dethier reporting that two new LIV Golf signings will be announced today.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Best Cheap Golf Launch Monitors 2022
We collate some of our favorite launch monitors that are ideal for the more budget-conscious golfer.
By Joel Tadman • Published
-
Travelers Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022
There’s a strong field for this week’s event at TPC River Highlands as players compete for a sizeable purse
By Mike Hall • Published