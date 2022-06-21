Report: Brooks Koepka To Join Saudi-Backed LIV Golf

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Brooks Koepka is set to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, according to a new Telegraph (opens in new tab) report.

The four-time Major winner had been strongly linked with the new Greg Norman-fronted breakaway circuit, and it appears he will be joining his brother Chase in the upcoming 48-man field in Portland.

Koepka refused to be drawn on the matter at last week's US Open, where he blamed the media for casting a "black cloud" over the tournament amid constant LIV Golf talk.

"I'm here. I'm here at the US Open. I'm ready to play US Open, and I think it kind of sucks, too, you are all throwing this black cloud over the US Open," the American said at Brookline. "It's one of my favourite events. I don't know why you guys keep doing that. The more legs you give it, the more you keep talking about it.”

VIDEO: THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT BROOKS KOEPKA

Koepka is set to join the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Louis Oosthuizen and a number of other big names on the LIV Golf roster.

It will mean that he'll be suspended from the PGA Tour, following the Tour's decision to suspend all current and future LIV Golf players.

The LIV Golf circuit is dominating the headlines in world golf currently and is emerging as a huge competitor for the PGA Tour. There is a mandatory players meeting at this week's Travelers Championship and commissioner Jay Monahan is set to hold a press conference at 1pm local time on Wednesday.

LIV Golf is reportedly set to announce its next signings this week, and it looks like Koepka will be one of them.