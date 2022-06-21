Report: Brooks Koepka To Join Saudi-Backed LIV Golf
The four-time Major winner is the next star name to join the series, according to The Telegraph
Brooks Koepka is set to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, according to a new Telegraph (opens in new tab) report.
The four-time Major winner had been strongly linked with the new Greg Norman-fronted breakaway circuit, and it appears he will be joining his brother Chase in the upcoming 48-man field in Portland.
Koepka refused to be drawn on the matter at last week's US Open, where he blamed the media for casting a "black cloud" over the tournament amid constant LIV Golf talk.
"I'm here. I'm here at the US Open. I'm ready to play US Open, and I think it kind of sucks, too, you are all throwing this black cloud over the US Open," the American said at Brookline. "It's one of my favourite events. I don't know why you guys keep doing that. The more legs you give it, the more you keep talking about it.”
Koepka is set to join the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Louis Oosthuizen and a number of other big names on the LIV Golf roster.
It will mean that he'll be suspended from the PGA Tour, following the Tour's decision to suspend all current and future LIV Golf players.
The LIV Golf circuit is dominating the headlines in world golf currently and is emerging as a huge competitor for the PGA Tour. There is a mandatory players meeting at this week's Travelers Championship and commissioner Jay Monahan is set to hold a press conference at 1pm local time on Wednesday.
LIV Golf is reportedly set to announce its next signings this week, and it looks like Koepka will be one of them.
