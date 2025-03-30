Why Does Min Woo Lee Say 'Let Him Cook'?

The PGA Tour star has a popular catchphrase, but what are its origins?

Min Woo Lee takes a shot during The Players Championship
Min Woo Lee's catchphrase is 'let him cook'
Min Woo Lee is one of the PGA Tour’s rising stars, with his booming drives and incredible short game hallmarks of his early success on the circuit. However, he is also well-known for his viral catchphrase “let him cook,” but where did it come from?

Away from the course, Lee has also demonstrated remarkable mastery of social media, with his Instagram followers alone approaching 700,000. It was on that platform - and others - where, in 2023, Lee began frequently using the phrase.

But how did Lee come about it? He explained the origins to Australian Golf Digest’s Evin Priest, telling him it comes from gaming culture. He said: “’Let him cook’ is usually said when you’re playing COD [Call of Duty] in a five-vs-five-person game and one person is left. If someone’s in the background telling him what to do, someone else says, ‘No, just let him cook. Let him do his thing.”

Fans took to the catchphrase, so much so that, when Lee won the 2023 Australian PGA Championship, per Priest, fans were seen wearing “Let him cook” T-shirts – a sentiment embraced by Lee at that time when he then donned a white chef’s hat following his victory.

Min Woo Lee after the Australian PGA Championship

Lee celebrated winning the Australian PGA Championship by wearing a chef's hat

By the time the WM Phoenix Open came around in February 2024, fans were out in force to cheer Lee on wearing red chef's hats - supplied by the apparel brand that sponsors Lee, Lululemon, and the catchphrase has continued to grow with Lee ever since.

A fan wearing a chef's hat at the Phoenix Open

Fans wore red chefs hats in honor of Lee at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open

Incredibly, it’s not just Lee’s catchphrase that has become wildly popular, but he also has a viral nickname, Dr Chipinski. Per Australian Golf Digest, that’s one Lee gave to himself, and, as the moniker suggests, it’s related to his extraordinary chipping ability around the greens.

Not surprisingly, in typically confident fashion, Lee has embraced the nickname on social media, accompanied by footage of just why it is so appropriate.

Deep into the final round of the Houston Open, Lee continued to demonstrate that his career is very much on the up, holding off the likes of Rory McIlroy and Gary Woodland as he closed in on his maiden PGA Tour title.

Given that, it's surely likely we'll be hearing a lot more from him - and his famous catchphrase - in the months and years to come.

