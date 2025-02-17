Mexico Open At VidantaWorld Prize Money Payout 2025
Jake Knapp defends his title as players compete for a first prize of over $1m at Vidanta Vallarta
After the third of the PGA Tour’s signature events this season had an epic finish when Ludvig Aberg beat Maverick McNealy with 72nd hole birdie to claim the $4m first prize, another intriguing contest lies in wait with the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
However, unlike the Torrey Pines tournament, there is not nearly as much at stake at Vidanta Vallarta in financial terms, with an overall purse of less than half the $20m available at the previous event.
Instead, players will compete for a share of a $7m payout - the same figure that was offered at last year’s Shriners Children’s Open.
Despite that, there is still an attractive payout on offer for the winner, with the player who lifts the trophy on Sunday evening banking $1.26m - almost three times more than the $425,000 heading to the winner of the DP World Tour’s Magical Kenya Open.
Further down the leaderboard, the runner-up will earn $763,000, with a six-figure sum provisionally on offer for anyone finishing in the top 18. The winner will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points.
Below is the prize money payout for the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Prize Money Payout 2024
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,260,000
2nd
$763,000
3rd
$483,000
4th
$343,000
5th
$287,000
6th
$253,750
7th
$236,250
8th
$218,750
9th
$204,750
10th
$190,750
11th
$176,750
12th
$162,750
13th
$148,750
14th
$134,750
15th
$127,750
16th
$120,750
17th
$113,750
18th
$106,750
19th
$99,750
20th
$92,750
21st
$85,750
22nd
$78,750
23rd
$73,150
24th
$67,550
25th
$61,950
26th
$56,350
27th
$54,250
28th
$52,150
29th
$50,050
30th
$47,950
31st
$45,850
32nd
$43,750
33rd
$41,650
34th
$39,900
35th
$38,150
36th
$36,400
37th
$34,650
38th
$33,250
39th
$31,850
40th
$30,450
41st
$29,050
42nd
$27,650
43rd
$26,250
44th
$24,850
45th
$23,450
46th
$22,050
47th
$20,650
48th
$19,530
49th
$18,550
50th
$17,990
51st
$17,570
52nd
$17,150
53rd
$16,870
54th
$16,590
55th
$16,450
56th
$16,310
57th
$16,170
58th
$16,030
59th
$15,890
60th
$15,750
61st
$15,610
62nd
$15,470
63rd
$15,330
64th
$15,190
65th
$15,050
Who Are The Star Names In The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld?
In the 2024 edition, Jake Knapp clinched his maiden PGA Tour title at the event, seeing off the challenge of Sami Valimaki, and he returns this week. He’s likely to be buoyed by his performance at the Genesis Invitational, too, when he finished a creditable 17th at Torrey Pines. Valimaki is also in the field.
The highest-ranked player in the field is Aaron Rai, who is currently 29th and looking for his first win since maiden PGA Tour title at the Wyndham Championship. Three other players in the world’s top 50 – Akshay Bhatia, Rasmus Hojgaard and Stephan Jaeger – compete too.
Other notable names taking part include European Ryder Cup hopefuls Matt Wallace, Paul Waring, Nicolai Hojgaard and Niklas Norgaard. Patrick Rodgers, who finished T3 at the Genesis Invitational, is also in the field, along with Michael Kim, who finished T2 at the WM Phoenix Open.
How Much Money Does The Winner Make At The Mexico Open?
This year, the purse has been reduced from $8.1m to $7m, but there’s still an attractive prize to the winner, who will bank $1.26m - nearly three times more than the $425,000 heading to the winner of the DP World Tour’s Magical Kenya Open.
Who Won The 2024 Mexico Open?
In the 2024 edition of the tournament, Jake Knapp claimed his maiden PGA Tour title when he held off the challenge of Sami Valimaki. Both players return for the 2025 edition.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
