Mexico Open At VidantaWorld Prize Money Payout 2025

Jake Knapp defends his title as players compete for a first prize of over $1m at Vidanta Vallarta

Jake Knapp with the trophy after his win at the Mexico Open
Jake Knapp beat Sami Valimaki to the 2024 title
Mike Hall
By
published

After the third of the PGA Tour’s signature events this season had an epic finish when Ludvig Aberg beat Maverick McNealy with 72nd hole birdie to claim the $4m first prize, another intriguing contest lies in wait with the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

However, unlike the Torrey Pines tournament, there is not nearly as much at stake at Vidanta Vallarta in financial terms, with an overall purse of less than half the $20m available at the previous event.

Instead, players will compete for a share of a $7m payout - the same figure that was offered at last year’s Shriners Children’s Open.

Despite that, there is still an attractive payout on offer for the winner, with the player who lifts the trophy on Sunday evening banking $1.26m - almost three times more than the $425,000 heading to the winner of the DP World Tour’s Magical Kenya Open.

Further down the leaderboard, the runner-up will earn $763,000, with a six-figure sum provisionally on offer for anyone finishing in the top 18. The winner will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points.

Below is the prize money payout for the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Prize Money Payout 2024

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,260,000

2nd

$763,000

3rd

$483,000

4th

$343,000

5th

$287,000

6th

$253,750

7th

$236,250

8th

$218,750

9th

$204,750

10th

$190,750

11th

$176,750

12th

$162,750

13th

$148,750

14th

$134,750

15th

$127,750

16th

$120,750

17th

$113,750

18th

$106,750

19th

$99,750

20th

$92,750

21st

$85,750

22nd

$78,750

23rd

$73,150

24th

$67,550

25th

$61,950

26th

$56,350

27th

$54,250

28th

$52,150

29th

$50,050

30th

$47,950

31st

$45,850

32nd

$43,750

33rd

$41,650

34th

$39,900

35th

$38,150

36th

$36,400

37th

$34,650

38th

$33,250

39th

$31,850

40th

$30,450

41st

$29,050

42nd

$27,650

43rd

$26,250

44th

$24,850

45th

$23,450

46th

$22,050

47th

$20,650

48th

$19,530

49th

$18,550

50th

$17,990

51st

$17,570

52nd

$17,150

53rd

$16,870

54th

$16,590

55th

$16,450

56th

$16,310

57th

$16,170

58th

$16,030

59th

$15,890

60th

$15,750

61st

$15,610

62nd

$15,470

63rd

$15,330

64th

$15,190

65th

$15,050

Who Are The Star Names In The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld?

Aaron Rai takes a shot at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Aaron Rai is the highest-ranked star in the field

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the 2024 edition, Jake Knapp clinched his maiden PGA Tour title at the event, seeing off the challenge of Sami Valimaki, and he returns this week. He’s likely to be buoyed by his performance at the Genesis Invitational, too, when he finished a creditable 17th at Torrey Pines. Valimaki is also in the field.

The highest-ranked player in the field is Aaron Rai, who is currently 29th and looking for his first win since maiden PGA Tour title at the Wyndham Championship. Three other players in the world’s top 50 – Akshay Bhatia, Rasmus Hojgaard and Stephan Jaeger – compete too.

Other notable names taking part include European Ryder Cup hopefuls Matt Wallace, Paul Waring, Nicolai Hojgaard and Niklas Norgaard. Patrick Rodgers, who finished T3 at the Genesis Invitational, is also in the field, along with Michael Kim, who finished T2 at the WM Phoenix Open.

How Much Money Does The Winner Make At The Mexico Open?

This year, the purse has been reduced from $8.1m to $7m, but there’s still an attractive prize to the winner, who will bank $1.26m - nearly three times more than the $425,000 heading to the winner of the DP World Tour’s Magical Kenya Open.

Who Won The 2024 Mexico Open?

In the 2024 edition of the tournament, Jake Knapp claimed his maiden PGA Tour title when he held off the challenge of Sami Valimaki. Both players return for the 2025 edition.

