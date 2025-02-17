Mexico Open At VidantaWorld Prize Money Payout 2025

After the third of the PGA Tour’s signature events this season had an epic finish when Ludvig Aberg beat Maverick McNealy with 72nd hole birdie to claim the $4m first prize, another intriguing contest lies in wait with the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

However, unlike the Torrey Pines tournament, there is not nearly as much at stake at Vidanta Vallarta in financial terms, with an overall purse of less than half the $20m available at the previous event.

Instead, players will compete for a share of a $7m payout - the same figure that was offered at last year’s Shriners Children’s Open.

Despite that, there is still an attractive payout on offer for the winner, with the player who lifts the trophy on Sunday evening banking $1.26m - almost three times more than the $425,000 heading to the winner of the DP World Tour’s Magical Kenya Open.

Further down the leaderboard, the runner-up will earn $763,000, with a six-figure sum provisionally on offer for anyone finishing in the top 18. The winner will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points.

Below is the prize money payout for the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Prize Money Payout 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,260,000 2nd $763,000 3rd $483,000 4th $343,000 5th $287,000 6th $253,750 7th $236,250 8th $218,750 9th $204,750 10th $190,750 11th $176,750 12th $162,750 13th $148,750 14th $134,750 15th $127,750 16th $120,750 17th $113,750 18th $106,750 19th $99,750 20th $92,750 21st $85,750 22nd $78,750 23rd $73,150 24th $67,550 25th $61,950 26th $56,350 27th $54,250 28th $52,150 29th $50,050 30th $47,950 31st $45,850 32nd $43,750 33rd $41,650 34th $39,900 35th $38,150 36th $36,400 37th $34,650 38th $33,250 39th $31,850 40th $30,450 41st $29,050 42nd $27,650 43rd $26,250 44th $24,850 45th $23,450 46th $22,050 47th $20,650 48th $19,530 49th $18,550 50th $17,990 51st $17,570 52nd $17,150 53rd $16,870 54th $16,590 55th $16,450 56th $16,310 57th $16,170 58th $16,030 59th $15,890 60th $15,750 61st $15,610 62nd $15,470 63rd $15,330 64th $15,190 65th $15,050

Who Are The Star Names In The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld?

Aaron Rai is the highest-ranked star in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the 2024 edition, Jake Knapp clinched his maiden PGA Tour title at the event, seeing off the challenge of Sami Valimaki, and he returns this week. He’s likely to be buoyed by his performance at the Genesis Invitational, too, when he finished a creditable 17th at Torrey Pines. Valimaki is also in the field.

The highest-ranked player in the field is Aaron Rai, who is currently 29th and looking for his first win since maiden PGA Tour title at the Wyndham Championship. Three other players in the world’s top 50 – Akshay Bhatia, Rasmus Hojgaard and Stephan Jaeger – compete too.

Other notable names taking part include European Ryder Cup hopefuls Matt Wallace, Paul Waring, Nicolai Hojgaard and Niklas Norgaard. Patrick Rodgers, who finished T3 at the Genesis Invitational, is also in the field, along with Michael Kim, who finished T2 at the WM Phoenix Open.

