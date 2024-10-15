Shriners Children’s Open Prize Money Payout 2024

Tom Kim defends his Shriners Children’s Open title at TPC Summerlin as the FedEx Cup Fall stage of the PGA Tour season continues

Tom Kim poses with the Shriners Children's Open trophy
Tom Kim is looking for his third successive Shriners Children's Open win
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

The fourth of eight FedEx Cup Fall tournaments takes place at TPC Summerlin with the Shriners Children’s Open.

Last year, Tom Kim held off the challenge of Adam Hadwin by two shots to retain his title and pick up prize money of $1,512,000 from a purse of $8.4m.

However, there is not as much on offer this year, with a prize money payout of $7m available, meaning the winner will claim $1.26m and the runner-up $763,000.

Despite the sizeable reduction in the payout, the figure is still comfortably the highest in the men’s professional game this week, with the next biggest being the $3.25m offered in the DP World Tour’s Andalucia Masters.

As well as the prize money, the FedEx Cup Fall gives players the chance to secure places in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings to guarantee full PGA Tour cards for the 2025 season.

For players who have already confirmed their cards, there is the Aon Next 10 - the top 10 players on the FedEx Cup Points List who are not yet eligible for the signature events.

At the end of the FedEx Cup Fall, the successful 10 will gain spots in 2025 signature events the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational.

Below is the prize money payout for the Shriners Children’s Open.

Shriners Children's Open Prize Money Payout 2024

PositionPrize Money
1st $1,260,000
2nd $763,000
3rd $483,000
4th $343,000
5th $287,000
6th $253,750
7th $236,250
8th $218,750
9th $204,750
10th $190,750
11th $176,750
12th $162,750
13th $148,750
14th $134,750
15th $127,750
16th $120,750
17th $113,750
18th $106,750
19th $99,750
20th $92,750
21st $85,750
22nd $78,750
23rd $73,150
24th $67,550
25th $61,950
26th $56,350
27th $54,250
28th $52,150
29th $50,050
30th $47,950
31st $45,850
32nd $43,750
33rd $41,650
34th $39,900
35th $38,150
36th $36,400
37th $34,650
38th $33,250
39th $31,850
40th $30,450
41st $29,050
42nd $27,650
43rd $26,250
44th $24,850
45th $23,450
46th $22,050
47th $20,650
48th $19,530
49th $18,550
50th $17,990
51st $17,570
52nd $17,150
53rd $16,870
54th $16,590
55th $16,450
56th $16,310
57th $16,170
58th $16,030
59th $15,890
60th $15,750
61st $15,610
62nd $15,470
63rd $15,330
64th $15,190
65th $15,050

Who Are The Star Names In The Shriners Children’s Open?

Rickie Fowler is one of the highest-profile players in the Shriners Children's Open field

Rickie Fowler is one of the highest-profile players in the Shriners Children's Open field

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Kim has won the Shriners Children’s Open for the last two years, and he will be confident of another victory. The South Korean is the highest-ranked player in the field, at World No.25.

Five more players begin the tournament in the world’s top 50 – Davis Thompson, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger, Kim’s Presidents Cup teammate Taylor Pendrith and Matt McCarty, who won last week’s Black Desert Championship.

Webb Simpson, who won the event in 2013, and Martin Laird, who claimed the title four years ago, also play.

One player's appearance in 2023 generated more buzz than anyone else in the field - LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson. While the soon-to-retire Major winner won’t be back this year, there are several other notable players in the field, including Rickie Fowler, Kurt Kitayama and Nick Taylor.

What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Shriners Children’s Open?

The payout for the event is $7m – a drop from the $8.4m purse of the 2023 event. Nevertheless, there is still a substantial prize for the winner, at $1.26m, while the runner-up will earn $763,000.

Who Won The 2023 Shriners Children’s Open?

In 2023, Tom Kim won the event for the second year in a row when he held off the challenge of Adam Hadwin to claim the title by two. The South Korean returns this year.

