Shriners Children’s Open Prize Money Payout 2024
Tom Kim defends his Shriners Children’s Open title at TPC Summerlin as the FedEx Cup Fall stage of the PGA Tour season continues
The fourth of eight FedEx Cup Fall tournaments takes place at TPC Summerlin with the Shriners Children’s Open.
Last year, Tom Kim held off the challenge of Adam Hadwin by two shots to retain his title and pick up prize money of $1,512,000 from a purse of $8.4m.
However, there is not as much on offer this year, with a prize money payout of $7m available, meaning the winner will claim $1.26m and the runner-up $763,000.
Despite the sizeable reduction in the payout, the figure is still comfortably the highest in the men’s professional game this week, with the next biggest being the $3.25m offered in the DP World Tour’s Andalucia Masters.
As well as the prize money, the FedEx Cup Fall gives players the chance to secure places in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings to guarantee full PGA Tour cards for the 2025 season.
For players who have already confirmed their cards, there is the Aon Next 10 - the top 10 players on the FedEx Cup Points List who are not yet eligible for the signature events.
At the end of the FedEx Cup Fall, the successful 10 will gain spots in 2025 signature events the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational.
Below is the prize money payout for the Shriners Children’s Open.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,260,000
|2nd
|$763,000
|3rd
|$483,000
|4th
|$343,000
|5th
|$287,000
|6th
|$253,750
|7th
|$236,250
|8th
|$218,750
|9th
|$204,750
|10th
|$190,750
|11th
|$176,750
|12th
|$162,750
|13th
|$148,750
|14th
|$134,750
|15th
|$127,750
|16th
|$120,750
|17th
|$113,750
|18th
|$106,750
|19th
|$99,750
|20th
|$92,750
|21st
|$85,750
|22nd
|$78,750
|23rd
|$73,150
|24th
|$67,550
|25th
|$61,950
|26th
|$56,350
|27th
|$54,250
|28th
|$52,150
|29th
|$50,050
|30th
|$47,950
|31st
|$45,850
|32nd
|$43,750
|33rd
|$41,650
|34th
|$39,900
|35th
|$38,150
|36th
|$36,400
|37th
|$34,650
|38th
|$33,250
|39th
|$31,850
|40th
|$30,450
|41st
|$29,050
|42nd
|$27,650
|43rd
|$26,250
|44th
|$24,850
|45th
|$23,450
|46th
|$22,050
|47th
|$20,650
|48th
|$19,530
|49th
|$18,550
|50th
|$17,990
|51st
|$17,570
|52nd
|$17,150
|53rd
|$16,870
|54th
|$16,590
|55th
|$16,450
|56th
|$16,310
|57th
|$16,170
|58th
|$16,030
|59th
|$15,890
|60th
|$15,750
|61st
|$15,610
|62nd
|$15,470
|63rd
|$15,330
|64th
|$15,190
|65th
|$15,050
Who Are The Star Names In The Shriners Children’s Open?
Tom Kim has won the Shriners Children’s Open for the last two years, and he will be confident of another victory. The South Korean is the highest-ranked player in the field, at World No.25.
Five more players begin the tournament in the world’s top 50 – Davis Thompson, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger, Kim’s Presidents Cup teammate Taylor Pendrith and Matt McCarty, who won last week’s Black Desert Championship.
Webb Simpson, who won the event in 2013, and Martin Laird, who claimed the title four years ago, also play.
One player's appearance in 2023 generated more buzz than anyone else in the field - LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson. While the soon-to-retire Major winner won’t be back this year, there are several other notable players in the field, including Rickie Fowler, Kurt Kitayama and Nick Taylor.
What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Shriners Children’s Open?
The payout for the event is $7m – a drop from the $8.4m purse of the 2023 event. Nevertheless, there is still a substantial prize for the winner, at $1.26m, while the runner-up will earn $763,000.
Who Won The 2023 Shriners Children’s Open?
In 2023, Tom Kim won the event for the second year in a row when he held off the challenge of Adam Hadwin to claim the title by two. The South Korean returns this year.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
