The fourth of eight FedEx Cup Fall tournaments takes place at TPC Summerlin with the Shriners Children’s Open.

Last year, Tom Kim held off the challenge of Adam Hadwin by two shots to retain his title and pick up prize money of $1,512,000 from a purse of $8.4m.

However, there is not as much on offer this year, with a prize money payout of $7m available, meaning the winner will claim $1.26m and the runner-up $763,000.

Despite the sizeable reduction in the payout, the figure is still comfortably the highest in the men’s professional game this week, with the next biggest being the $3.25m offered in the DP World Tour’s Andalucia Masters.

As well as the prize money, the FedEx Cup Fall gives players the chance to secure places in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings to guarantee full PGA Tour cards for the 2025 season.

For players who have already confirmed their cards, there is the Aon Next 10 - the top 10 players on the FedEx Cup Points List who are not yet eligible for the signature events.

At the end of the FedEx Cup Fall, the successful 10 will gain spots in 2025 signature events the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational.

Below is the prize money payout for the Shriners Children’s Open.

Shriners Children's Open Prize Money Payout 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,260,000 2nd $763,000 3rd $483,000 4th $343,000 5th $287,000 6th $253,750 7th $236,250 8th $218,750 9th $204,750 10th $190,750 11th $176,750 12th $162,750 13th $148,750 14th $134,750 15th $127,750 16th $120,750 17th $113,750 18th $106,750 19th $99,750 20th $92,750 21st $85,750 22nd $78,750 23rd $73,150 24th $67,550 25th $61,950 26th $56,350 27th $54,250 28th $52,150 29th $50,050 30th $47,950 31st $45,850 32nd $43,750 33rd $41,650 34th $39,900 35th $38,150 36th $36,400 37th $34,650 38th $33,250 39th $31,850 40th $30,450 41st $29,050 42nd $27,650 43rd $26,250 44th $24,850 45th $23,450 46th $22,050 47th $20,650 48th $19,530 49th $18,550 50th $17,990 51st $17,570 52nd $17,150 53rd $16,870 54th $16,590 55th $16,450 56th $16,310 57th $16,170 58th $16,030 59th $15,890 60th $15,750 61st $15,610 62nd $15,470 63rd $15,330 64th $15,190 65th $15,050

Who Are The Star Names In The Shriners Children’s Open?

Rickie Fowler is one of the highest-profile players in the Shriners Children's Open field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Kim has won the Shriners Children’s Open for the last two years, and he will be confident of another victory. The South Korean is the highest-ranked player in the field, at World No.25.

Five more players begin the tournament in the world’s top 50 – Davis Thompson, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger, Kim’s Presidents Cup teammate Taylor Pendrith and Matt McCarty, who won last week’s Black Desert Championship.

Webb Simpson, who won the event in 2013, and Martin Laird, who claimed the title four years ago, also play.

One player's appearance in 2023 generated more buzz than anyone else in the field - LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson. While the soon-to-retire Major winner won’t be back this year, there are several other notable players in the field, including Rickie Fowler, Kurt Kitayama and Nick Taylor.

