Wyndham Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Max Greyserman Leads In Search For Maiden PGA Win But Amateur Luke Clanton In Hunt

Refresh

GREYSERMAN FLIRTS WITH WATER ON EIGHT Greyserman took an iron off the tee on eight but has only just avoided the water at the par four. That is a lucky break for the American.

GREYSERMAN FINDS PAR 3 SEVENTH GREEN Greyserman is on the seventh green with a 211-yard tee shot as he continues to impress. Kuchar, playing alongside him, is in trouble right of the green where he has taken a penalty drop and chipped up to have a bogey putt. Meanwhile Greyserman has putted up from 35 feet to two feet as he stays -4 through seven holes to lead by three.

GREYSERMAN HITS SEVEN IRON IN CLOSE AT THE SIXTH More class play from Greyserman there who took the pin on at the sixth to a back flag. His effort from 188 yards finishes six feet away before he rolls in another birdie. Greyserman will be hard to catch on this form. He is -4 for six holes in the final round. (Image credit: Getty Images)

RAI KEEPING UP PRESSURE ON GREYSERMAN Greyserman looks an impressive frontrunner but Rai is going to keep the pressure up. Rai's iron play has looked superb and he has just reeled off his fourth successive birdie on the sixth to get to -16 - two shots off the lead.

THE FIFTH HOLE IS WORTH THE WAIT FOR GREYSERMAN Greyserman had to endured a long wait on the fifth tee but it hasn't stopped him booming a 340-yard drive and then hitting an 186 yard approach to 18 feet. Kuchar has holed out for birdie to give Greyserman a good look at the line for his eagle putt which he makes.

CLANTON MAKES ANOTHER BIRDIE Clanton, who started his fourth round on the 10th tee, has made a superb birdie on the third by putting his tee shot at the par 3 to four foot. He is just two shots off the lead and could post a decent clubhouse total having completed the harder nine already.

GREYSERMAN BACK ON TRACK WITH GOOD DRIVE AT FIFTH Greyserman, fresh from dropping a shot, has just smoked a 340yard drive down the fifth fairway after enduring a considerable wait on the tee. The American pro has then spoken to a rules official about the wait as he is seems unhappy having been forced to have such a quick turnaround between his third and fourth rounds. He is making the point perhaps his group could have had more of a break between rounds.

Ryo Hisatsune is having an eventful round Ryo Hisatsune has had four birdies and a bogey in his last five holes. He is -15 and just one shot off the lead.

FIRST UNFORCED ERROR FROM GREYSERMAN Greyserman has just made his second bogey of the tournament on the fourth with a three putt. And he now has time to stew on it as there is a backlog on the par 5 fifth. Winning is hard. Rookie Max Greyserman is seeking his first career win. The lead is down to 2 after his first bogey since his first hole of the tournament. pic.twitter.com/QUz736wdvGAugust 11, 2024

RYO HISATSUNE DROPS SLOPPY SHOT Ah that is a tough one for Rio Hisatune to swallow after he put his tee shot pin high at the par 3 seventh just off the green but then stormed his chip past the hole and missed the putt back.

Mackenzie Hughes holes out from the sand Canadian Mackenzie Hughes has just holed out from the sand for birdie to get it to -6 in total. Money from the bunker 👏@MacHughesGolf holes out for birdie @WyndhamChamp. pic.twitter.com/K5iINNBilwAugust 11, 2024

AARON RAI WITH A SECOND SUCCESSIVE BIRDIE Rai gets to -14 and is just three shots back after a second successive birdie on the par 4 fourth.

GREYSERMAN IS ON FIRE RIGHT NOW Greyserman will have another look at birdie on the par 3 third after a 164-yard nine iron to nine feet. He is looking very composed and is playing so well. He makes the birdie putt to get to -17 which gives him a two-shot lead. He has then flushed a 303-yard drive down the next.

GREYSERMAN LOOKING COMPOSED IN FOURTH ROUND Gresyerman opened with a birdie in his fourth round and has just completed a regulation par on the second after lipping out for a three. He remains two ahead. (Image credit: Getty Images)

BRILLIANT TEE SHOT FROM RAI ON THE par 3 THIRD Rai played a superb eight iron of 163 yards to three feet at the third to tee up a birdie to get to -13.

CLANTON DROPS A SHOT ON THE 17TH Luke Clanton has dropped a shot on the 17th in the fourth round, after starting on the 10th tee. He found the sand to the left of the green and couldn't get up and down. He looks a brilliant prospect but is yet to have a sand save in this tournament so far.

GREYSERMAN HITS THE FIRST GREEN AND MAKES ANOTHER PUTT Greyserman, aged 29, continues to impress after starting the fourth round with an impressive drive and approach to the first. He is sixth in the driving stats and hit another big drive there. And he has holed the birdie putt to stretch his lead. A great start for the leader 👏Rookie @MaxGreyserman gets his final round rolling with a birdie on No. 1. pic.twitter.com/lYs2rgLyv4August 11, 2024

FIRST PUMP FROM CLANTON ON 16TH Clanton is looking the real deal with back to back birdies in his fourth round. He started his fourth round on the 10th and continues to make his name after a tied second place finish on the John Deere and a tied 10th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

CAMERON YOUNG'S WOES WITH PUTTER CONTINUE Cameron Young has just missed a seven foot birdie putt on the first after spinning in an approach in close. That sums it up for Young who is a great ball striker but is ranked 132nd in the putting stats this season and was 162 in the stats last season.

KUCHAR RE-FUELLING AFTER HIS THIRD ROUND Kuchar is just getting some food ahead of his fourth round and he needs a bit of a re-set after dropping three shots on the back nine of his third round today. Kuchar,46, is now still getting dressed on the first tee and this turnaround won't help the ageing veteran, who has made the Play-Offs for the last 17 years in a row. (Image credit: Getty Images)

AMATEUR CLANTON HAS EAGLE LOOK Clanton, who is in the US Amateur tomorrow, has fired in a two iron from 248 yards to nine feet to tee up an eagle putt on the 15th in the fourth round. Clanton, who started his fourth round on the tenth, could move to one shot off the lead if he nails it. His effort misses as he hit it too hard but he makes a birdie.

BRILLIANT PAR SAVE FROM GREYSERMAN ON 18 Greyserman has just drained a fantastic left to right putt from 18 feet with nearly three feet of break to complete a third round 66. He missed the fairway on the left, couldn't reach the green but the leader has made a fantastic up and down on the 18th. That gives him momentum to head to the first tee for the fourth round. A brilliant par save at the last. @MaxGreyserman takes a 3-shot lead into the final round @WyndhamChamp. pic.twitter.com/dNyQJlGdNPAugust 11, 2024

Kuchar hits beauty into 18th Leader Greyserman has found the left rough off the tee on the 18th. But no such problems for playing partner Kuchar who was on the fairway and has put a stunning approach to seven foot on the 488-yard hole.

AMATEUR CLANTON DROPS A SHOT Luke Clanton is back underway in his fourth round and is +1 for his final round after dropping a shot on his fifth hole, which is the 14th as his fourth round has started from the 10th tee.

SOME PLAYERS LIKE BEN GRIFFIN BACK OUT IN FOURTH ROUND Griffin is back on the course after a quick turnaround following his third round which is what all the players will have to do today. 18 holes. 30 minute break. 18 holes. @BenGriffinGolf’s quick turnaround in search of his maiden TOUR victory @WyndhamChamp. pic.twitter.com/PqNM1BfkAAAugust 11, 2024

KUCHAR GOES CLOSE ON 17 Kuchar has just rolled a birdie putt past the hole on the 17th. He needs a win today to get in the FedEx play-offs. He has to settle for par as he heads to the 18th to finish his third round.

AARON RAI COMES UP SHORT AT 18 Rai is on the 18th and has played his approach which has come up just short of the green and spun back to leave a chip. That is disappointing with 152 yards left. Playing partner Cameron Young has found the green though and has a 16 foot birdie putt to get to -13. Rai ends up dropping a shot and Young makes par.

BIRDIE FOR RAI Aaron Rai is enjoying yet another good week on the PGA Tour, and has just birdied the par 4 17th to move to 13-under. He is two back of Greyserman and in shape to make yet another push at a first PGA Tour title. Speaking of Greyserman, he has just found the fairway at the 17th and is in good shape to put another close at the par 4. So far, today, he has made an eagle and two birdies to sit four-under for the round and 15-under for the tournament.

KUCHAR BOGEYS 16th Matt Kuchar had been leading by two strokes going into the back nine of the third round, but has just bogeyed the par 3 16th to move back to level-par for the day and 12-under for the tournament. He had been 15-under, but three bogeys in five holes has dropped him three back of Max Greyserman. An eagle to take the outright lead! 🦅@MaxGreyserman | @WyndhamChamp pic.twitter.com/QgMDobbNpHAugust 11, 2024