Magical Kenya Open Prize Money Payout 2025

Darius van Driel defends his Magical Kenya Open title as players compete at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi

Darius van Driel with the trophy after his win at the Magical Kenya Open
Darius van Driel defends his Magical Kenya Open title
Mike Hall
By
published

After a one-week break, the DP World Tour season resumes with the Magical Kenya Open, which comes from Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi.

There, players will be competing for an identical sum to the three most recent tournaments in the season, with $2.5m up for grabs.

That’s also the same sum that was on the table in the 2024 event, which saw Darius van Driel claim his maiden DP World Tour win by two shots - an achievement that handed him prize money of $425,000.

Perhaps as heartwarming as seeing the Dutchman taste victory on the circuit for the first time was the fact that one of the two players who finished in the runner-up spot was supermarket delivery driver Joe Dean, who scooped a $215,000 check for his feat.

That was life-changing for the Englishman, as it meant he could fund the expenses needed to play on the DP World Tour, and he has barely looked back, with five more top-10 finishes since, including a T5 at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship in January.

It remains to be seen if there will be a similar fairytale story following this week’s event, but even the runner-up will again be well rewarded, with a check for $275,000 on offer for any player finishing solo second.

As usual, there are additional financial rewards available beyond the tournament, with the winner of the International Swing section of the season, which ends with the Joburg Open in March, set for a $200,000 bonus. Laurie Canter currently leads the way, thanks largely to his win at the Bahrain Championship.

A total of 3,000 Race to Dubai ranking points are also available along with 1,000 Ryder Cup ranking points for the eligible European players.

Below is the prize money payout for the Magical Kenya Open.

Magical Kenya Open Prize Money Payout

Position

Prize Money

1st

$425,000

2nd

$275,000

3rd

$157,500

4th

$125,000

5th

$105,000

6th

$87,500

7th

$75,000

8th

$62,500

9th

$56,000

10th

$50,000

11th

$46,000

12th

$43,000

13th

$40,250

14th

$38,250

15th

$36,750

16th

$35,250

17th

$33,750

18th

$32,250

19th

$31,000

20th

$30,000

21st

$39,000

22nd

$28,250

23rd

$27,500

24th

$26,750

25th

$26,000

26th

$25,250

27th

$24,500

28th

$23,750

29th

$23,000

30th

$22,250

31st

$21,500

32nd

$20,750

33rd

$20,000

34th

$19,250

35th

$18,500

36th

$17,750

37th

$17,250

38th

$16,750

39th

$16,250

40th

$15,750

41st

$15,250

42nd

$14,750

43rd

$14,250

44th

$13,750

45th

$13,250

46th

$12,750

47th

$12,250

48th

$11,750

49th

$11,250

50th

$10,760

51st

$10,250

52nd

$9,750

53rd

$9,250

54th

$8,750

55th

$8,500

56th

$8,250

57th

$8,000

58th

$7,750

59th

$7,500

60th

$7,250

61st

$7,000

62nd

$6,750

63rd

$6,500

64th

$6,250

65th

$6,000

66th

$5,750

67th

$5,500

68th

$5,250

69th

$5,000

70th

$4,750

Who Are The Star Names In The Magical Kenya Open?

Eugenio Chacarra takes a shot during LIV Golf Andalucia

Former LIV golfer Eugenio Chacarra is one of the big names in the field

Darius van Driel will be hoping history repeats itself this year after he won the 2024 tournament for his maiden DP World Tour title. Finishing runner-up that day were Joe Dean and Nacho Elvira, and they both play too.

Other former winners in the field include 2023 champion Jorge Campillo, Ashan Wu, who claimed the title a year earlier, and 2021 victor Justin Harding.

Haotong Li, who clinched a dramatic Qatar Masters victory with a 72nd hole birdie, also plays, hoping to build on that success.

John Parry and Ryggs Johnston, who have also won DP World Tour events this season, compete too.

Eugenio Chacarra is in the field courtesy of an invitation, meaning he plays his first DP World Tour event since leaving LIV Golf, while there is also an appearance from another former player from the big-money League, Bernd Wiesberger.

What Is The Payout For The Magical Kenya Open?

The event features a purse of $2.5m, the same amount as the 2024 edition and the previous three DP World Tour events. The winner will receive $425,000, while the runner-up is in line for a $275,000 payout.

Who Won The Magical Kenya Open In 2024?

At the 2024 event, Darius van Driel held off the challenge of Englishman Joe Dean and Spaniard Nacho Elvira to claim his maiden DP World Tour title, and he returns hoping for a repeat of that success this year.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

