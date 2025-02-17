Magical Kenya Open Prize Money Payout 2025
Darius van Driel defends his Magical Kenya Open title as players compete at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi
After a one-week break, the DP World Tour season resumes with the Magical Kenya Open, which comes from Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi.
There, players will be competing for an identical sum to the three most recent tournaments in the season, with $2.5m up for grabs.
That’s also the same sum that was on the table in the 2024 event, which saw Darius van Driel claim his maiden DP World Tour win by two shots - an achievement that handed him prize money of $425,000.
Perhaps as heartwarming as seeing the Dutchman taste victory on the circuit for the first time was the fact that one of the two players who finished in the runner-up spot was supermarket delivery driver Joe Dean, who scooped a $215,000 check for his feat.
That was life-changing for the Englishman, as it meant he could fund the expenses needed to play on the DP World Tour, and he has barely looked back, with five more top-10 finishes since, including a T5 at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship in January.
It remains to be seen if there will be a similar fairytale story following this week’s event, but even the runner-up will again be well rewarded, with a check for $275,000 on offer for any player finishing solo second.
As usual, there are additional financial rewards available beyond the tournament, with the winner of the International Swing section of the season, which ends with the Joburg Open in March, set for a $200,000 bonus. Laurie Canter currently leads the way, thanks largely to his win at the Bahrain Championship.
A total of 3,000 Race to Dubai ranking points are also available along with 1,000 Ryder Cup ranking points for the eligible European players.
Below is the prize money payout for the Magical Kenya Open.
Magical Kenya Open Prize Money Payout
Position
Prize Money
1st
$425,000
2nd
$275,000
3rd
$157,500
4th
$125,000
5th
$105,000
6th
$87,500
7th
$75,000
8th
$62,500
9th
$56,000
10th
$50,000
11th
$46,000
12th
$43,000
13th
$40,250
14th
$38,250
15th
$36,750
16th
$35,250
17th
$33,750
18th
$32,250
19th
$31,000
20th
$30,000
21st
$39,000
22nd
$28,250
23rd
$27,500
24th
$26,750
25th
$26,000
26th
$25,250
27th
$24,500
28th
$23,750
29th
$23,000
30th
$22,250
31st
$21,500
32nd
$20,750
33rd
$20,000
34th
$19,250
35th
$18,500
36th
$17,750
37th
$17,250
38th
$16,750
39th
$16,250
40th
$15,750
41st
$15,250
42nd
$14,750
43rd
$14,250
44th
$13,750
45th
$13,250
46th
$12,750
47th
$12,250
48th
$11,750
49th
$11,250
50th
$10,760
51st
$10,250
52nd
$9,750
53rd
$9,250
54th
$8,750
55th
$8,500
56th
$8,250
57th
$8,000
58th
$7,750
59th
$7,500
60th
$7,250
61st
$7,000
62nd
$6,750
63rd
$6,500
64th
$6,250
65th
$6,000
66th
$5,750
67th
$5,500
68th
$5,250
69th
$5,000
70th
$4,750
Who Are The Star Names In The Magical Kenya Open?
Darius van Driel will be hoping history repeats itself this year after he won the 2024 tournament for his maiden DP World Tour title. Finishing runner-up that day were Joe Dean and Nacho Elvira, and they both play too.
Other former winners in the field include 2023 champion Jorge Campillo, Ashan Wu, who claimed the title a year earlier, and 2021 victor Justin Harding.
Haotong Li, who clinched a dramatic Qatar Masters victory with a 72nd hole birdie, also plays, hoping to build on that success.
John Parry and Ryggs Johnston, who have also won DP World Tour events this season, compete too.
Eugenio Chacarra is in the field courtesy of an invitation, meaning he plays his first DP World Tour event since leaving LIV Golf, while there is also an appearance from another former player from the big-money League, Bernd Wiesberger.
What Is The Payout For The Magical Kenya Open?
The event features a purse of $2.5m, the same amount as the 2024 edition and the previous three DP World Tour events. The winner will receive $425,000, while the runner-up is in line for a $275,000 payout.
Who Won The Magical Kenya Open In 2024?
At the 2024 event, Darius van Driel held off the challenge of Englishman Joe Dean and Spaniard Nacho Elvira to claim his maiden DP World Tour title, and he returns hoping for a repeat of that success this year.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
