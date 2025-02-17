Magical Kenya Open Prize Money Payout 2025

After a one-week break, the DP World Tour season resumes with the Magical Kenya Open, which comes from Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi.

There, players will be competing for an identical sum to the three most recent tournaments in the season, with $2.5m up for grabs.

That’s also the same sum that was on the table in the 2024 event, which saw Darius van Driel claim his maiden DP World Tour win by two shots - an achievement that handed him prize money of $425,000.

Perhaps as heartwarming as seeing the Dutchman taste victory on the circuit for the first time was the fact that one of the two players who finished in the runner-up spot was supermarket delivery driver Joe Dean, who scooped a $215,000 check for his feat.

That was life-changing for the Englishman, as it meant he could fund the expenses needed to play on the DP World Tour, and he has barely looked back, with five more top-10 finishes since, including a T5 at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship in January.

It remains to be seen if there will be a similar fairytale story following this week’s event, but even the runner-up will again be well rewarded, with a check for $275,000 on offer for any player finishing solo second.

As usual, there are additional financial rewards available beyond the tournament, with the winner of the International Swing section of the season, which ends with the Joburg Open in March, set for a $200,000 bonus. Laurie Canter currently leads the way, thanks largely to his win at the Bahrain Championship.

A total of 3,000 Race to Dubai ranking points are also available along with 1,000 Ryder Cup ranking points for the eligible European players.

Below is the prize money payout for the Magical Kenya Open.

Magical Kenya Open Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $425,000 2nd $275,000 3rd $157,500 4th $125,000 5th $105,000 6th $87,500 7th $75,000 8th $62,500 9th $56,000 10th $50,000 11th $46,000 12th $43,000 13th $40,250 14th $38,250 15th $36,750 16th $35,250 17th $33,750 18th $32,250 19th $31,000 20th $30,000 21st $39,000 22nd $28,250 23rd $27,500 24th $26,750 25th $26,000 26th $25,250 27th $24,500 28th $23,750 29th $23,000 30th $22,250 31st $21,500 32nd $20,750 33rd $20,000 34th $19,250 35th $18,500 36th $17,750 37th $17,250 38th $16,750 39th $16,250 40th $15,750 41st $15,250 42nd $14,750 43rd $14,250 44th $13,750 45th $13,250 46th $12,750 47th $12,250 48th $11,750 49th $11,250 50th $10,760 51st $10,250 52nd $9,750 53rd $9,250 54th $8,750 55th $8,500 56th $8,250 57th $8,000 58th $7,750 59th $7,500 60th $7,250 61st $7,000 62nd $6,750 63rd $6,500 64th $6,250 65th $6,000 66th $5,750 67th $5,500 68th $5,250 69th $5,000 70th $4,750

Who Are The Star Names In The Magical Kenya Open?

Former LIV golfer Eugenio Chacarra is one of the big names in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Darius van Driel will be hoping history repeats itself this year after he won the 2024 tournament for his maiden DP World Tour title. Finishing runner-up that day were Joe Dean and Nacho Elvira, and they both play too.

Other former winners in the field include 2023 champion Jorge Campillo, Ashan Wu, who claimed the title a year earlier, and 2021 victor Justin Harding.

Haotong Li, who clinched a dramatic Qatar Masters victory with a 72nd hole birdie, also plays, hoping to build on that success.

John Parry and Ryggs Johnston, who have also won DP World Tour events this season, compete too.

Eugenio Chacarra is in the field courtesy of an invitation, meaning he plays his first DP World Tour event since leaving LIV Golf, while there is also an appearance from another former player from the big-money League, Bernd Wiesberger.

What Is The Payout For The Magical Kenya Open? The event features a purse of $2.5m, the same amount as the 2024 edition and the previous three DP World Tour events. The winner will receive $425,000, while the runner-up is in line for a $275,000 payout.