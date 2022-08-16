Max Homa Is One Of Four To Replace LIV Golf Rebels On PGA Tour Player Advisory Council

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The PGA Tour has announced Max Homa, Brandt Snedeker, Keith Mitchell and Kevin Streelman as additions to the Player Advisory Council (PAC) for the remainder of 2022.

Homa and Snedeker fill vacated positions previously held by Brooks Koepka and Graeme McDowell. In a separate election to replace Paul Casey, Mitchell and Streelman tied for the most votes, and both players have been added to the PAC, which has increased in size from 16 members to 17.

Koepka, McDowell and Casey are no longer eligible to fulfil the position after they defected to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series; a decision which resulted in suspension from the PGA Tour.

The PAC advises and consults with the PGA Tour Policy Board (Board of Directors) and Commissioner Jay Monahan on issues affecting the circuit.

Homa, Snedeker and Mitchell will be members of the PAC for the first time. Streelman served as PAC co-chairman in 2016 and subsequently served a three-year term as a Player Director on the Policy Board (2017-19).

Homa, a California native, has four career PGA Tour wins, including two during the 2021-22 season. The 31-year-old is currently No.16 in the FedEx Cup standings, No.10 in the United States Team standings for the Presidents Cup and No.22 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Homa joined the PGA Tour for the first time in 2014, and in addition to his four career Tour wins, he has two victories on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Snedeker is a nine-time PGA Tour winner and qualified for the FedEx Cup Playoffs in each of his first 15 seasons on the PGA Tour, missing the Playoffs for the first time in 2022. Snedeker is one of four players that has been named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year (2007) and won the FedEx Cup (2012), along with Vijay Singh, Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods.

Mitchell is in his fifth season on the PGA Tour. Winner of the 2019 Honda Classic, Mitchell has a career-high six top-10s in 2021-22 and seeks his first appearance in the season-ending Tour Championship, entering the BMW Championship at No.38 in the FedEx Cup standings. Mitchell turned professional in 2014 and played on PGA Tour Latinoamérica and the Korn Ferry Tour before joining the PGA Tour at the start of the 2017-18 season.

Streelman is a two-time PGA Tour winner, most recently winning the 2014 Travelers Championship. The American, who enters the BMW Championship at No.93 in the FedEx Cup standings, has qualified for the FedEx Cup Playoffs in each of the last 15 seasons; the only players with longer active streaks are Matt Kuchar and Adam Scott, who have qualified every year during the FedEx Cup era (since 2007).

Peter Malnati and Webb Simpson will replace James Hahn and Kevin Kisner as Player Directors on the PGA Tour Policy Board next year, serving three-year terms (2023-25). Patrick Cantlay will also join the Policy Board in the 2023 with the addition of a fifth Player Director.

2022 Player Advisory Council