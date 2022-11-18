Matt Fitzpatrick 'Politely Declines' SPOTY Invite As Golfers Don't Win BBC Award

Matt Fitzpatrick has reportedly “politely declined” the offer to attend this year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year (SPOTY) awards due to the lack of previous success for golfers.

Fitzpatrick was a brilliant winner of the US Open at Brookline earlier this year, and could well end the season as European number one as he contends for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

After also going close at the PGA Championship, Fitzpatrick could rightly be thought of as golf’s main contender to win the BBC Sports Personality of the Year (opens in new tab) award this year.

However, even though such displays should get Fitzpatrick on the shortlist for invitations to the big SPOTY show, The Telegraph (opens in new tab) is reporting that the he has “politely declined” the offer of attending.

The reasoning is that, apart from being a 150-1 outsider to win the award, golfers are rarely recognised at the SPOTY awards, with only two players from the sport ever winning the first prize.

Why don't golfers win the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award?

Sir Nick Faldo was the last to do so, winning the SPOTY in 1989 after winning his first Masters title, while Dai Rees won 32 years earlier for captaining Great Britain to their first ever Ryder Cup victory.

Darren Clarke finished as runner-up twice – firstly behind Zara Phillips in 2006 after he bravely competed, and played superbly, at the Ryder Cup in Ireland just after the tragic death of his wife Heather.

The Northern Irishman then finished second behind Mark Cavendish in 2011 – when he became the second oldest winner of the Open Championship with his emotional win at St George's aged 42.

Luke Donald finished fourth that year after becoming World No. 1 and winning the BMW PGA Championship, while Justin Rose finished ninth out of 10 shortlisted candidates when he won the 2013 US Open.

And if Rory McIlroy can’t win SPOTY after some of the years he’s had, then there’s no wonder Fitzpatrick feels golfers just aren’t suited to the voters that proclaim the winners.

The popular McIlroy finished eighth in 2011 when he became the youngest US Open winner since 1923, with a record dominant display at Congressional – all just a couple of months after that disastrous Masters meltdown at Augusta.

The London 2012 Olympics scuppered McIlroy as he finished eighth again in the voting despite a monumental year which few players have ever matched – winning the PGA Championship and becoming the youngest player with two Majors since Seve Ballesteros, being a huge part of Europe’s colossal Ryder Cup comeback in the Miracle of Medinah – and also becoming World No. 1 and winning the money list titles on both the PGA and then-European Tour.

And if that’s not enough to convince Fitzpatrick that perhaps golfers don’t get a fair crack of the whip, McIlroy was then beaten into second by Lewis Hamilton in 2014 despite winning back-to-back Majors at The Open and PGA and also retaining the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles.

Yorkshireman Fitzpatrick is one of the most down to earth players you can meet, and likes to shy away from the limelight - and he may have a point in deciding not to attend.

