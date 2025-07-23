‘The Security Guard And The Medic Caught Me Just Before I Was About To Hit My Head On A Concrete Slab’ - Charley Hull Details 'Scary' Evian Championship Collapse

Charley Hull admits she is still not at 100%, two weeks after being stretchered off the course during the early stages of the Evian Championship in France.

Hull was 12 holes into her first round at Evian Resort Golf Club when she began to really struggle, needing to sit down before hitting a bunker shot and then later collapsing twice in quick succession.

The World No.19 ultimately left the course under medical supervision and was forced to withdraw from the penultimate women's Major despite asking her agent to enquire whether she would be able to finish off her first 18 holes later that day.

After informing her fans that she was feeling better in the immediate aftermath, Hull admitted to reporters before the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open that she is still not back to her usual routine due to ongoing fatigue.

Hull said: "Still don't feel a hundred percent now, like, 80 percent. Putted a few holes yesterday. I was too tired. Take my time out there this week. Probably won't see me strolling 30 yards ahead of everyone like I usually do. Probably be 30 yards behind everyone, but I'll get it done.

"I've not been (to the) gym in two weeks and I'm not going to go to the gym for another two weeks. Need my immune system to check up with myself."

The 29-year-old went on to explain exactly what she went through in France, sharing that she was suffering from a "really bad virus" which caused her all kinds of problems.

Taking reporters through the timeline of her week in France, Hull said: "I was feeling really rough on the Monday and I was being sick all day because I flew home after Ireland.

“And then Tuesday I woke up and I still wasn't feeling very well. I had a practice round and I was just so tired. All my bones was aching in my body, and I had a really high temperature.

"The next day I played the Pro-Am and I soldiered through it because I didn't want to let my Pro-Am team down. But I felt really rough, and all my bones were aching still.

“Then I woke up the next morning and I felt really dizzy, cold sweats, had no energy. I got through about 12 holes, and I was actually playing really solid golf.

“So it was on the third hole of the golf course, which was my 12th hole, I felt really dizzy and I was in the bunker hitting a fairway shot and I had to sit down for a minute because my eyesight went and my hearing went. I don't know if anyone has ever fainted before, but your eyesight goes and then your hearing goes, and then it goes all muffled.

“So I sat down, got up, hit my bunker shot, actually nearly made birdie. Walked to the next tee, called the medics, and then before I hit my tee shot, my eyesight went again, my hearing went, and then my knees gave away and I, like, collapsed and fainted. And then I got back up, hit my tee shot.

“I was thinking, I've only got six holes left. I've got some birdie holes. Like, just finish the day, get to three or four-under and I'm sound. Walked off the tee box, 20 yards off, I don't even remember anything.

“My caddie said my eyes rolled to the back of my head and I was out for over a minute. And the security guard and the medic caught me just before I was about to hit my head on a concrete slab. So I was out for a minute.

“Every time I stood up, I fainted. That's why I to had to get a stretcher off, which was quite embarrassing but there you go. Put IV drip in me. They took my blood pressure. It was 80/50 which is quite low. My blood sugar was 0.4. I think I just had a really bad virus.”

She added: “It was weird, but it was actually quite scary. When I woke up from fainting I felt like I had come out of a really nice deep sleep. Like, I felt really nice. I was like, 'oh, this feels good.'

“I'm, like, 'that's not my bedroom.' I see birds above me and about 15 people around me and I was like, 'where the f*** am I?' Oh, sorry. Didn't mean to swear. Sorry. But yeah, that's what I saw when it happened.”

As Hull continues to recover and regain her feels before the AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl next week, the seven-time pro winner and World No.1, Nelly Korda will tee off alongside newly-professional wunderkind, Lottie Woad in Scotland.

Hull and Woad share the same putting coach, Nick Soto, with the former admitting she had been informed of Woad's abilities long before she won the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Hull said: "Obviously we share the same coach, putting coach, Nick, and he's always said how good she is and stuff, and it's just nice to see someone young coming through and that inspires everyone, do you know what I mean, even the older players on tour. I think it's really cool.

"What I like about Lottie as well she loves golf so much, and she's just, like, obsessed with golf, and I love that because I'm the same, and I think she and her dad should be really proud of her."

Asked if Hull had any advice for the young star, the Solheim Cup winner insisted Woad did not need to listen to many other people outside of her tight circle.

She said: "I've not really got much advice to give to her because she's just gone and won an event and she's gone second or third in a Major. Just carrying [on] doing what you've got to do, do you know what I mean? Don't take advice off too many people. Just do you at the end of the day."

Hull, Korda and Woad will tee off from the first at Dundonald Links at 8:36am local time on Thursday.